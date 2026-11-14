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🏥 Chicago healthcare jobs with multiple roles paying up to $495K
Chicago’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – from big academic hospitals to niche clinics, there’s something for almost every license and experience level.
Here are several standout roles hiring now in Chicago, IL:
Associate Veterinarian – VCA Ark Animal Hospital
Employer: VCA Animal Hospitals
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $125,000–$150,000/year
Renovated, AAHA-certified small animal hospital with ultrasound, lasers, and separate surgical/dental suites. Flexible schedule, closed Sundays, strong tech support, and a big national benefits package (401k match, health, CE, parental leave).
Lead Mammographer
Employer: Saint Mary of Nazareth Hospital
Location: Chicago, IL 60622
Type: Full-time, 10-hour day shifts
Salary: $38–$57/hour (total comp estimate) + $15,000 sign-on bonus
Lead and mentor a mammography team in a busy hospital radiology department. ARRT with advanced mammo cert required; strong benefits, free parking, and easy CTA Blue Line access.
Dermatologist – Open Rank (Faculty)
Employer: UI Health / University of Illinois Chicago
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time faculty
Salary: $310,000–$350,000/year
Academic dermatology role with medical and procedural derm, teaching residents and students, and potential research. Big university benefits: health, retirement plan, PTO, and tuition waivers for you and dependents. Posting closes 11/27/2026.
Radiologist – Pediatric
Employer: Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago
Location: Chicago, IL (Streeterville)
Type: Full-time, day schedule
Salary: $100,000–$1,000,000/year range
Pediatric radiology at a nationally ranked children’s hospital, with options in pediatric, neuro, or interventional radiology. Strong academic environment, generous benefits (403(b) match, PTO, parental leave, tuition help, and more).
Mammography Technologist
Employer: Advocate Health Care
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Internship
Hands-on mammo role doing positioning, imaging, quality control, and assisting with stereotactic biopsies. Great fit if you’re an ARRT-registered radiographer looking to deepen mammography skills in a fast-paced hospital setting.
Radiologic Technologist – C-Arm, Full Time Days
Employer: Northwestern Medicine
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Produce diagnostic-quality images, operate C-arm and other imaging equipment, and coordinate exam flow in a large academic system. Requires ARRT (R), IEMA accreditation, and BLS; comes with NM’s strong benefits, tuition help, and 401(k) match.
Healthcare Claims Examiner (Remote)
Employer: Allied Benefit Systems
Location: Chicago, IL (remote role)
Type: Full-time
Review and process medical, dental, and vision claims, check for medical necessity and fraud, and authorize payments. Fully remote with solid benefits, tech stipend, and a focus on analytical work (5+ years claims experience required).
Aesthetic Injector – Nurse Practitioner (Weekends Only)
Employer: Peachy
Location: Chicago, IL – West Loop
Type: Part-time, weekends only
Pay: $54–$60/hour + quarterly bonuses (top providers earn 20%+ in bonus annually)
Weekend NP role focused on wrinkle prevention with neuromodulators. Paid injector training (no prior aesthetics needed), malpractice fully covered, free quarterly treatments, and 401(k) with match; must be able to work 4 weekend days/month.
Medical Assistant – Internal Medicine, Full Time Days
Employer: Northwestern Medicine
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:00am–4:30pm
Room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, and keep exam rooms stocked in an internal medicine clinic. Great entry point into a top system with tuition reimbursement and support to earn/complete MA certification within 6 months.
Radiologic Technologist – Outpatient Ortho
Employer: Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush
Location: Chicago, IL (near Illinois Medical District)
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, no weekends/holidays
Pay: $32–$37/hour + incentive bonus
Outpatient ortho imaging with PACS, DR/CR, and C-arm in a nationally ranked program. Strong benefits (401(k) with contribution, tuition reimbursement, pet insurance) and a predictable weekday schedule.
Psychiatric NP or PA – Clinical Research
Employer: The IMA Group (IMA Clinical Research)
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
Salary: $130,000–$150,000/year
Use your psych background in Phase II–IV clinical trials: perform psych evaluations, rating scales, and eligibility assessments with no nights, weekends, or call. Full benefits including 401(k) match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and student loan assistance.
Registered Nurse – Observation Unit, Full Time Nights
Employer: Northwestern Medicine
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time, nights
Fast-paced 43-bed observation unit tied to the ED, caring for neuro, medicine, surgery, oncology, and cardiology patients. Ideal for RNs who like telemetry and variety, with strong clinical ladder and education support.
Certified Medical Assistant Float – Float Pool
Employer: Northwestern Medicine
Location: Chicago, IL (multiple clinics)
Type: Full-time, variable hours/locations
Float MA role covering different clinics across the system—great if you like variety and learning multiple specialties. Must be certified (or eligible and willing to certify within 6 months); comes with NM’s full benefits and travel flexibility.
Registered Nurse (RN) – New Graduate, Full Time Nights
Employer: Rush Specialty Hospital
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time, nights
Pay: $44.58/hour + night/weekend differentials + $15,000 sign-on bonus
Post-ICU critical illness recovery hospital with a 10–13 week new grad orientation and dedicated preceptor. Big focus on growth: BSN scholarship, tuition reimbursement, clinical ladders, and strong benefits.
Virtual Adult Group Therapist (Evenings)
Employer: Compass Health Center
Location: Chicago, IL (fully virtual, IL license required)
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 12:30–8:30pm CST
Salary: $47,000–$65,000/year
Run CBT/DBT-based therapy groups for adults in PHP/IOP from home. Great for licensed clinicians who love group work and want consistent evening hours plus benefits, CEU support, and 401(k) match.
System Medical Director for Pre-Surgical Optimization (Anesthesiology)
Employer: Northwestern University / Northwestern Medicine
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time physician leader (anesthesiologist)
Salary: $400,000–$495,000/year
Lead system-wide pre-surgical optimization while practicing full-time anesthesia. Mix of clinical work, operations, quality improvement, and academic activity, with a rich university benefits package and initial 3-year leadership term.
Transporter – Imaging
Employer: Resurrection Medical Center
Location: 7435 W Talcott Ave, Chicago, IL 60631
Type: Full-time, variable shifts
Pay: $17.05–$23.48/hour (total comp estimate)
Entry-level hospital role moving patients to and from Imaging, plus basic clerical and stocking tasks. BCLS required; good foot-in-the-door job if you want to start a hospital career.
CT Technologist – Full Time Days
Employer: Saint Mary of Nazareth Hospital
Location: 2233 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622
Type: Full-time, variable day shifts
Pay: $38.20–$52.95 (total comp estimate) + $10,000 sign-on bonus
CT role in an acute care hospital using advanced scanners and PACS. Requires ARRT-CT, BCLS, and CT/radiology licensure; comes with strong benefits and growth opportunities within Prime Healthcare.
Family Medicine & Pediatrics Physicians – FQHC
Employer: FQ Match (for a Federally Qualified Health Center)
Location: Chicagoland Area, IL
Type: Full-time
Community health roles for Family Medicine and Pediatrics physicians serving diverse neighborhoods. IL license (or eligibility) plus Spanish or Polish required; international residency training considered via alternate licensure pathways.
Nurse Practitioner – Primary Care Clinic
Employer: Prime Healthcare Illinois Medical Center
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time, days
Salary: $110,000–$125,000/year (total comp estimate) + potential sign-on bonus
Outpatient primary care NP role managing your own panel for preventive, chronic, and acute visits. Ukrainian language skills preferred; strong benefits, CME support, and a mission-driven, team-based environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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