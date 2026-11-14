Chicago’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – from big academic hospitals to niche clinics, there’s something for almost every license and experience level.

Here are several standout roles hiring now in Chicago, IL:

Employer: VCA Animal Hospitals

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000–$150,000/year

Renovated, AAHA-certified small animal hospital with ultrasound, lasers, and separate surgical/dental suites. Flexible schedule, closed Sundays, strong tech support, and a big national benefits package (401k match, health, CE, parental leave).

Employer: Saint Mary of Nazareth Hospital

Location: Chicago, IL 60622

Type: Full-time, 10-hour day shifts

Salary: $38–$57/hour (total comp estimate) + $15,000 sign-on bonus

Lead and mentor a mammography team in a busy hospital radiology department. ARRT with advanced mammo cert required; strong benefits, free parking, and easy CTA Blue Line access.

Employer: UI Health / University of Illinois Chicago

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time faculty

Salary: $310,000–$350,000/year

Academic dermatology role with medical and procedural derm, teaching residents and students, and potential research. Big university benefits: health, retirement plan, PTO, and tuition waivers for you and dependents. Posting closes 11/27/2026.

Employer: Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago

Location: Chicago, IL (Streeterville)

Type: Full-time, day schedule

Salary: $100,000–$1,000,000/year range

Pediatric radiology at a nationally ranked children’s hospital, with options in pediatric, neuro, or interventional radiology. Strong academic environment, generous benefits (403(b) match, PTO, parental leave, tuition help, and more).

Employer: Advocate Health Care

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Internship

Hands-on mammo role doing positioning, imaging, quality control, and assisting with stereotactic biopsies. Great fit if you’re an ARRT-registered radiographer looking to deepen mammography skills in a fast-paced hospital setting.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Produce diagnostic-quality images, operate C-arm and other imaging equipment, and coordinate exam flow in a large academic system. Requires ARRT (R), IEMA accreditation, and BLS; comes with NM’s strong benefits, tuition help, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Allied Benefit Systems

Location: Chicago, IL (remote role)

Type: Full-time

Review and process medical, dental, and vision claims, check for medical necessity and fraud, and authorize payments. Fully remote with solid benefits, tech stipend, and a focus on analytical work (5+ years claims experience required).

Employer: Peachy

Location: Chicago, IL – West Loop

Type: Part-time, weekends only

Pay: $54–$60/hour + quarterly bonuses (top providers earn 20%+ in bonus annually)

Weekend NP role focused on wrinkle prevention with neuromodulators. Paid injector training (no prior aesthetics needed), malpractice fully covered, free quarterly treatments, and 401(k) with match; must be able to work 4 weekend days/month.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:00am–4:30pm

Room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, and keep exam rooms stocked in an internal medicine clinic. Great entry point into a top system with tuition reimbursement and support to earn/complete MA certification within 6 months.

Employer: Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush

Location: Chicago, IL (near Illinois Medical District)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, no weekends/holidays

Pay: $32–$37/hour + incentive bonus

Outpatient ortho imaging with PACS, DR/CR, and C-arm in a nationally ranked program. Strong benefits (401(k) with contribution, tuition reimbursement, pet insurance) and a predictable weekday schedule.

Employer: The IMA Group (IMA Clinical Research)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: $130,000–$150,000/year

Use your psych background in Phase II–IV clinical trials: perform psych evaluations, rating scales, and eligibility assessments with no nights, weekends, or call. Full benefits including 401(k) match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and student loan assistance.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, nights

Fast-paced 43-bed observation unit tied to the ED, caring for neuro, medicine, surgery, oncology, and cardiology patients. Ideal for RNs who like telemetry and variety, with strong clinical ladder and education support.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Location: Chicago, IL (multiple clinics)

Type: Full-time, variable hours/locations

Float MA role covering different clinics across the system—great if you like variety and learning multiple specialties. Must be certified (or eligible and willing to certify within 6 months); comes with NM’s full benefits and travel flexibility.

Employer: Rush Specialty Hospital

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, nights

Pay: $44.58/hour + night/weekend differentials + $15,000 sign-on bonus

Post-ICU critical illness recovery hospital with a 10–13 week new grad orientation and dedicated preceptor. Big focus on growth: BSN scholarship, tuition reimbursement, clinical ladders, and strong benefits.

Employer: Compass Health Center

Location: Chicago, IL (fully virtual, IL license required)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 12:30–8:30pm CST

Salary: $47,000–$65,000/year

Run CBT/DBT-based therapy groups for adults in PHP/IOP from home. Great for licensed clinicians who love group work and want consistent evening hours plus benefits, CEU support, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Northwestern University / Northwestern Medicine

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time physician leader (anesthesiologist)

Salary: $400,000–$495,000/year

Lead system-wide pre-surgical optimization while practicing full-time anesthesia. Mix of clinical work, operations, quality improvement, and academic activity, with a rich university benefits package and initial 3-year leadership term.

Employer: Resurrection Medical Center

Location: 7435 W Talcott Ave, Chicago, IL 60631

Type: Full-time, variable shifts

Pay: $17.05–$23.48/hour (total comp estimate)

Entry-level hospital role moving patients to and from Imaging, plus basic clerical and stocking tasks. BCLS required; good foot-in-the-door job if you want to start a hospital career.

Employer: Saint Mary of Nazareth Hospital

Location: 2233 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622

Type: Full-time, variable day shifts

Pay: $38.20–$52.95 (total comp estimate) + $10,000 sign-on bonus

CT role in an acute care hospital using advanced scanners and PACS. Requires ARRT-CT, BCLS, and CT/radiology licensure; comes with strong benefits and growth opportunities within Prime Healthcare.

Employer: FQ Match (for a Federally Qualified Health Center)

Location: Chicagoland Area, IL

Type: Full-time

Community health roles for Family Medicine and Pediatrics physicians serving diverse neighborhoods. IL license (or eligibility) plus Spanish or Polish required; international residency training considered via alternate licensure pathways.

Employer: Prime Healthcare Illinois Medical Center

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, days

Salary: $110,000–$125,000/year (total comp estimate) + potential sign-on bonus

Outpatient primary care NP role managing your own panel for preventive, chronic, and acute visits. Ukrainian language skills preferred; strong benefits, CME support, and a mission-driven, team-based environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.