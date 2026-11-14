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Chicago
🍽️ Chicago Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Chicago’s food scene is buzzing, and so is hiring. From quick service to luxury hotels, there are plenty of ways to get your foot in the door or level up into leadership.
Restaurant Manager – Shake Shack
- Employer: Shake Shack
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $53,227 – $65,603/year
Lead a fast-paced, high-volume restaurant while coaching the team and driving great guest experiences. Comes with weekly pay, bonuses, strong health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and clear growth paths.
Seasonal Pavilion Restaurant Server Assistant (Part-Time)
- Employer: Langham Hospitality Group – The Langham, Chicago
- Location: Downtown Chicago, IL
- Type: Part-time, Seasonal (Nov–Jan)
- Pay: $11.93 – $14.91/hour + gratuities
Support the Pavilion Restaurant in a luxury hotel setting—running food, clearing tables, and helping with bar setup. Includes free meals on duty, 401(k) with match, hotel discounts, and paid leave accruals.
Seasonal Travelle Bar Server (Part-Time)
- Employer: Langham Hospitality Group – The Langham, Chicago
- Location: Downtown Chicago, IL
- Type: Part-time, Seasonal (Nov–Jan)
- Pay: $11.44 – $14.30/hour + gratuities
Serve in the hotel bar at Travelle, focusing on cocktails, guest service, and check handling. Great fit if you have bar or F&B experience and want hotel perks and flexible seasonal hours.
Seasonal Travelle Bar Server Assistant (Part-Time)
- Employer: Langham Hospitality Group – The Langham, Chicago
- Location: Downtown Chicago, IL
- Type: Part-time, Seasonal (Nov–Jan)
- Pay: $11.93 – $14.91/hour + gratuities
Assist servers and bartenders in both bar and restaurant—running food, resetting tables, and helping with bar prep. Includes free meals, uniform cleaning, and hotel stay discounts.
Line Cook – Senior Living
- Employer: Covenant Living Communities and Services
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.78 – $23.83/hour
Cook for residents in a senior living/healthcare setting using standardized recipes and strong food safety practices. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, 403(b) with match, PTO, and wellness perks.
Store Manager – Panda Express
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28 – $31/hour
Run a single Panda Express location, lead the team, and manage operations and financials with a clear path to General Manager. Includes paid leadership training, bonuses, free meals, health benefits, PTO, and 401(k) with match.
Store Manager – Panda Express (Additional Opening)
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28 – $31/hour
Another Chicago-area Store Manager role with the same strong training, benefits, and growth track—ideal if you’re open to different store locations within the city.
Assistant Manager – Panda Express
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24 – $27/hour
Support store operations, help lead the team, and get 3+ weeks of paid leadership training. Comes with bonuses, free meals, health benefits, PTO, and 401(k) with match.
Assistant Manager – Panda Express (Higher Range Opening)
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23 – $32.20/hour
Similar Assistant Manager role with a wider pay range depending on location and experience. Good option if you want management experience plus strong benefits and growth.
Laundry & Uniform Attendant – The Langham
- Employer: Langham Hospitality Group – The Langham, Chicago
- Location: Downtown Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.16 – $27.70/hour
Work behind the scenes in a luxury hotel managing uniforms, guest laundry, and minor sewing/mending. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, free meals, and hotel discounts.
Crew – Lunch Shift
- Employer: Wendy’s
- Location: 145 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60612
- Type: Full-time (flexible hours)
- Pay: $17.05 – $18.05/hour
Perfect if you want daytime hours—serve guests, prep food, and keep the restaurant clean. Includes free meals on shift, 401(k), EAP, and potential healthcare and PTO for qualifying employees.
Pastry Decorator
- Employer: Tony’s Fresh Market
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.05 – $21.94/hour
Decorate cakes and pastries, take custom orders, and keep bakery cases stocked and fresh. Great for someone with pastry skills who likes a busy retail environment and customer interaction.
R&D Chef I
- Employer: Home Chef
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $65,000 – $75,000/year
Develop new recipes for Home Chef’s meal kits and Tempo line, working in a test kitchen with cross-functional teams. Ideal for experienced chefs (10+ years) with recipe development background and an interest in nutrition and trends.
Service Deli Cook (FT)
- Employer: Tony’s Fresh Market
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.60 – $21.94/hour
Maintain hot food cases, follow recipes from the Executive Chef, and help customers at the deli counter. Good fit if you like fast-paced kitchen work with steady customer contact.
Front Office Manager – Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Downtown Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, salaried
- Pay: $65,000/year + incentives
Lead front office operations at an iconic 1,641-room hotel—overseeing guest services, team performance, and revenue initiatives. Comes with Hilton’s strong travel discounts, health benefits, PTO, and career growth.
Restaurant Operations Manager – Multi-Unit
- Employer: SSP America (Chicago Midway Airport)
- Location: Chicago, IL (MDW)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $110,000/year base + quarterly & year-end bonus potential
Oversee multiple restaurant concepts at Midway, coaching General Managers on operations, P&L, and standards. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and strong advancement potential.
Restaurant Manager – Shake Shack (Additional Opening)
- Employer: Shake Shack
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $53,227 – $65,603/year
Another Chicago-area Restaurant Manager role with the same people-first culture, bonuses, benefits, and growth—great if you’re open to different Shack locations.
PM Server
- Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts – The Gwen
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15/hour + tips/service charge
Serve guests in a luxury hotel restaurant during evening shifts, focusing on warm, attentive service. Comes with health benefits, PTO, 401(k), free lunch, and uniform provided.
Deli Clerk (Part-Time)
- Employer: Jewel-Osco
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Slice meats and cheeses, prep hot and cold deli items, and help customers with orders in a busy grocery setting. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, associate discounts, and benefits eligibility depending on hours.
Executive Sous Chef – Beatrix Market
- Employer: Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $60,000 – $90,000/year + quarterly bonus
Lead BOH operations for Beatrix Market with a Monday–Friday schedule and no late nights. Includes strong benefits, 401(k), paid holidays and vacation, and growth within a respected restaurant group.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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