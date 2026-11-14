Chicago’s food scene is buzzing, and so is hiring. From quick service to luxury hotels, there are plenty of ways to get your foot in the door or level up into leadership.

Employer: Shake Shack

Shake Shack Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $53,227 – $65,603/year

Lead a fast-paced, high-volume restaurant while coaching the team and driving great guest experiences. Comes with weekly pay, bonuses, strong health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Langham Hospitality Group – The Langham, Chicago

Location: Downtown Chicago, IL

Type: Part-time, Seasonal (Nov–Jan)

Pay: $11.93 – $14.91/hour + gratuities

Support the Pavilion Restaurant in a luxury hotel setting—running food, clearing tables, and helping with bar setup. Includes free meals on duty, 401(k) with match, hotel discounts, and paid leave accruals.

Employer: Langham Hospitality Group – The Langham, Chicago

Location: Downtown Chicago, IL

Type: Part-time, Seasonal (Nov–Jan)

Pay: $11.44 – $14.30/hour + gratuities

Serve in the hotel bar at Travelle, focusing on cocktails, guest service, and check handling. Great fit if you have bar or F&B experience and want hotel perks and flexible seasonal hours.

Employer: Langham Hospitality Group – The Langham, Chicago

Location: Downtown Chicago, IL

Type: Part-time, Seasonal (Nov–Jan)

Pay: $11.93 – $14.91/hour + gratuities

Assist servers and bartenders in both bar and restaurant—running food, resetting tables, and helping with bar prep. Includes free meals, uniform cleaning, and hotel stay discounts.

Employer: Covenant Living Communities and Services

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.78 – $23.83/hour

Cook for residents in a senior living/healthcare setting using standardized recipes and strong food safety practices. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, 403(b) with match, PTO, and wellness perks.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28 – $31/hour

Run a single Panda Express location, lead the team, and manage operations and financials with a clear path to General Manager. Includes paid leadership training, bonuses, free meals, health benefits, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28 – $31/hour

Another Chicago-area Store Manager role with the same strong training, benefits, and growth track—ideal if you’re open to different store locations within the city.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24 – $27/hour

Support store operations, help lead the team, and get 3+ weeks of paid leadership training. Comes with bonuses, free meals, health benefits, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23 – $32.20/hour

Similar Assistant Manager role with a wider pay range depending on location and experience. Good option if you want management experience plus strong benefits and growth.

Employer: Langham Hospitality Group – The Langham, Chicago

Location: Downtown Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.16 – $27.70/hour

Work behind the scenes in a luxury hotel managing uniforms, guest laundry, and minor sewing/mending. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, free meals, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Wendy’s

Location: 145 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60612

Type: Full-time (flexible hours)

Pay: $17.05 – $18.05/hour

Perfect if you want daytime hours—serve guests, prep food, and keep the restaurant clean. Includes free meals on shift, 401(k), EAP, and potential healthcare and PTO for qualifying employees.

Employer: Tony’s Fresh Market

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.05 – $21.94/hour

Decorate cakes and pastries, take custom orders, and keep bakery cases stocked and fresh. Great for someone with pastry skills who likes a busy retail environment and customer interaction.

Employer: Home Chef

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000 – $75,000/year

Develop new recipes for Home Chef’s meal kits and Tempo line, working in a test kitchen with cross-functional teams. Ideal for experienced chefs (10+ years) with recipe development background and an interest in nutrition and trends.

Employer: Tony’s Fresh Market

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.60 – $21.94/hour

Maintain hot food cases, follow recipes from the Executive Chef, and help customers at the deli counter. Good fit if you like fast-paced kitchen work with steady customer contact.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Downtown Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, salaried

Pay: $65,000/year + incentives

Lead front office operations at an iconic 1,641-room hotel—overseeing guest services, team performance, and revenue initiatives. Comes with Hilton’s strong travel discounts, health benefits, PTO, and career growth.

Employer: SSP America (Chicago Midway Airport)

Location: Chicago, IL (MDW)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $110,000/year base + quarterly & year-end bonus potential

Oversee multiple restaurant concepts at Midway, coaching General Managers on operations, P&L, and standards. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and strong advancement potential.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $53,227 – $65,603/year

Another Chicago-area Restaurant Manager role with the same people-first culture, bonuses, benefits, and growth—great if you’re open to different Shack locations.

Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts – The Gwen

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15/hour + tips/service charge

Serve guests in a luxury hotel restaurant during evening shifts, focusing on warm, attentive service. Comes with health benefits, PTO, 401(k), free lunch, and uniform provided.

Employer: Jewel-Osco

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Slice meats and cheeses, prep hot and cold deli items, and help customers with orders in a busy grocery setting. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, associate discounts, and benefits eligibility depending on hours.

Employer: Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000 – $90,000/year + quarterly bonus

Lead BOH operations for Beatrix Market with a Monday–Friday schedule and no late nights. Includes strong benefits, 401(k), paid holidays and vacation, and growth within a respected restaurant group.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.