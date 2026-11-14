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👔 Chicago Executive & Management Jobs With Multiple Openings
Chicago’s leadership job market is busy right now—especially for people who can run teams, own strategy, and ship results. Here are several standout roles across tech, finance, energy, logistics, and nonprofits.
Property Damage Claims Director
Employer: Warrior Insurance Network / First Chicago Insurance Company
Location: Bedford Park (Chicago area), IL – On-site
Type: Full-time
Salary: Published range $70,000–$115,000 (estimate)
Lead an auto property damage claims unit, manage adjusters, and own quality, training, and compliance. Strong auto claims leadership experience required; robust benefits and growth in a stable insurance group.
Senior Manager or Associate Principal, Imaging
Employer: ECG Management Consultants
Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time, exempt
Salary: $232,000–$266,500 base + bonus eligible
High-impact healthcare consulting leadership role focused on imaging strategy and operations (MRI, CT, etc.). Ideal for seasoned healthcare leaders who can guide complex client engagements and shape national imaging strategy.
Auto Casualty Claims Supervisor
Employer: First Chicago Insurance Company
Location: Bedford Park or Oak Brook, IL – Hybrid after training
Type: Full-time
Salary: $52,500–$106,250 (estimate)
Supervise an auto casualty claims team, including litigated files, training, and performance. Good fit if you’re an experienced adjuster or supervisor ready for more leadership and clear advancement paths.
Senior Associate, Product Manager – Card Team
Employer: Capital One
Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Chicago): $101,100–$115,400 (Sr. Associate) / $149,800–$171,000 (Manager)
Multiple product roles across Capital One’s Card business, from CreditWise to data modernization. Great for early-career PMs who want to learn modern product craft in a large, tech-forward bank.
Senior Project Controls Specialist – T&D
Employer: Global Technical Talent (GTT)
Location: Chicago, IL – On-site with monthly travel
Type: 12-month contract
Pay: $57–$72/hour
Lead cost and schedule controls for major transmission & distribution projects. Perfect for construction-savvy project controls pros with strong Primavera P6 skills.
Senior Business Architect
Employer: CIBC US
Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid – 2 days/week on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $160,000–$175,000 + incentives
Bridge business and technology strategy for risk and banking capabilities. Ideal for experienced business architects with banking or wealth background and strong data/AI fluency.
Federal Construction Project Manager
Employer: CyberCoders (family-owned federal GC client)
Location: Chicago, IL area
Type: Full-time
Salary: Up to $125,000 base + bonus potential
Run federal construction projects in the $3M–$40M range for a smaller, growing contractor. Good for PMs who want federal work without the “mega-firm” feel.
(Duplicate listing also at this link; role is the same.)
Vice President of Advancement
Employer: Chinese American Service League (CASL)
Location: Chinatown, Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000–$160,000 + full benefits
Senior fundraising and development role leading advancement strategy, major gifts, and a growing team at a long-standing community nonprofit serving Asian American and broader communities.
Project Manager I / II – Gas Operations
Employer: Peoples Gas (WEC Energy Group)
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary Range: $90,507–$156,125
Manage major gas operations and construction projects, safety monitoring, and incident investigations. Strong fit for utility or industrial project managers who know codes, construction, and safety.
Business Solutions Director
Employer: RT Specialty (Ryan Specialty)
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $141,600–$177,000 target range
Own tech and operations strategy for key insurance workstreams, set roadmaps, and present to executive leadership. Great for P&C insurance or insurtech leaders who blend product, ops, and change management.
Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions
Employer: hireneXus (PE-backed logistics client)
Location: Remote (U.S.) – Chicago listed
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead buy-side M&A for a national, asset-light logistics platform—owning strategy, sourcing, modeling, negotiations, and close. Ideal for experienced dealmakers with logistics or route-based services exposure.
Implementation Lead, Uber for Business
Employer: Uber
Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid, 50% in-office)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Chicago): $81,000–$90,000 base + bonus & equity eligible
Own onboarding and rollout for SMB Uber for Business clients, from technical setup to training and adoption. Good for client-facing project managers who like data, process, and fast-moving teams.
Senior Manager, Product Management – Card Core Platforms
Employer: Capital One
Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Chicago): $182,500–$208,300
Lead data product strategy for real-time card processing platforms, including AI adoption. Best for senior PMs who love complex backend systems and cross-functional leadership.
Technology Project Manager
Employer: Randstad Digital Americas (for a client)
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time, permanent
Salary: $80,000–$115,000
Run a portfolio of IT and business systems projects (ERP, HR, accounting, infrastructure). Great for mid-level PMs with strong documentation, governance, and stakeholder skills.
Director – PMO, Innovation Lead
Employer: Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC)
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $146,700–$272,400
Senior leader role to modernize the enterprise PMO with AI, oversee complex programs, and partner with executives across the health plan. Ideal for seasoned program leaders with AI and transformation experience.
AI-DLC Technical Program Manager
Employer: People Force Consulting Inc
Location: Chicago, IL or Edina, MN – Hybrid (3 days on-site)
Type: 6–12 month contract
Salary: Not listed
Lead AI-native software delivery programs, focusing on rapid build–evaluate–refine cycles with LLMs and modern AI tools. Great for very technical TPMs who already work in AI-assisted environments.
Staff Technical Product Manager – Quote to Cash
Employer: ServiceNow
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $166,500–$291,400 base + equity & incentives
Own product strategy for Quote-to-Cash capabilities as ServiceNow scales past $10B+ revenue. Suited to senior PMs who can weave AI into workflows and influence across large, global teams.
Director, Product Management – Enterprise Document Management
Employer: Capital One
Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Chicago): $209,500–$239,100
Lead the document data strategy for 15B+ customer documents, including GenAI-extracted data and new document data products. Great for directors who like platform, data governance, and enterprise-scale impact.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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