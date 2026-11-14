Chicago’s leadership job market is busy right now—especially for people who can run teams, own strategy, and ship results. Here are several standout roles across tech, finance, energy, logistics, and nonprofits.

Employer: Warrior Insurance Network / First Chicago Insurance Company

Location: Bedford Park (Chicago area), IL – On-site

Type: Full-time

Salary: Published range $70,000–$115,000 (estimate)

Lead an auto property damage claims unit, manage adjusters, and own quality, training, and compliance. Strong auto claims leadership experience required; robust benefits and growth in a stable insurance group.

Employer: ECG Management Consultants

Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $232,000–$266,500 base + bonus eligible

High-impact healthcare consulting leadership role focused on imaging strategy and operations (MRI, CT, etc.). Ideal for seasoned healthcare leaders who can guide complex client engagements and shape national imaging strategy.

Employer: First Chicago Insurance Company

Location: Bedford Park or Oak Brook, IL – Hybrid after training

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,500–$106,250 (estimate)

Supervise an auto casualty claims team, including litigated files, training, and performance. Good fit if you’re an experienced adjuster or supervisor ready for more leadership and clear advancement paths.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Chicago): $101,100–$115,400 (Sr. Associate) / $149,800–$171,000 (Manager)

Multiple product roles across Capital One’s Card business, from CreditWise to data modernization. Great for early-career PMs who want to learn modern product craft in a large, tech-forward bank.

Employer: Global Technical Talent (GTT)

Location: Chicago, IL – On-site with monthly travel

Type: 12-month contract

Pay: $57–$72/hour

Lead cost and schedule controls for major transmission & distribution projects. Perfect for construction-savvy project controls pros with strong Primavera P6 skills.

Employer: CIBC US

Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid – 2 days/week on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$175,000 + incentives

Bridge business and technology strategy for risk and banking capabilities. Ideal for experienced business architects with banking or wealth background and strong data/AI fluency.

Employer: CyberCoders (family-owned federal GC client)

Location: Chicago, IL area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $125,000 base + bonus potential

Run federal construction projects in the $3M–$40M range for a smaller, growing contractor. Good for PMs who want federal work without the “mega-firm” feel.

(Duplicate listing also at this link; role is the same.)

Employer: Chinese American Service League (CASL)

Location: Chinatown, Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$160,000 + full benefits

Senior fundraising and development role leading advancement strategy, major gifts, and a growing team at a long-standing community nonprofit serving Asian American and broader communities.

Employer: Peoples Gas (WEC Energy Group)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $90,507–$156,125

Manage major gas operations and construction projects, safety monitoring, and incident investigations. Strong fit for utility or industrial project managers who know codes, construction, and safety.

Employer: RT Specialty (Ryan Specialty)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,600–$177,000 target range

Own tech and operations strategy for key insurance workstreams, set roadmaps, and present to executive leadership. Great for P&C insurance or insurtech leaders who blend product, ops, and change management.

Employer: hireneXus (PE-backed logistics client)

Location: Remote (U.S.) – Chicago listed

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead buy-side M&A for a national, asset-light logistics platform—owning strategy, sourcing, modeling, negotiations, and close. Ideal for experienced dealmakers with logistics or route-based services exposure.

Employer: Uber

Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid, 50% in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Chicago): $81,000–$90,000 base + bonus & equity eligible

Own onboarding and rollout for SMB Uber for Business clients, from technical setup to training and adoption. Good for client-facing project managers who like data, process, and fast-moving teams.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Chicago): $182,500–$208,300

Lead data product strategy for real-time card processing platforms, including AI adoption. Best for senior PMs who love complex backend systems and cross-functional leadership.

Employer: Randstad Digital Americas (for a client)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $80,000–$115,000

Run a portfolio of IT and business systems projects (ERP, HR, accounting, infrastructure). Great for mid-level PMs with strong documentation, governance, and stakeholder skills.

Employer: Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $146,700–$272,400

Senior leader role to modernize the enterprise PMO with AI, oversee complex programs, and partner with executives across the health plan. Ideal for seasoned program leaders with AI and transformation experience.

Employer: People Force Consulting Inc

Location: Chicago, IL or Edina, MN – Hybrid (3 days on-site)

Type: 6–12 month contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead AI-native software delivery programs, focusing on rapid build–evaluate–refine cycles with LLMs and modern AI tools. Great for very technical TPMs who already work in AI-assisted environments.

Employer: ServiceNow

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $166,500–$291,400 base + equity & incentives

Own product strategy for Quote-to-Cash capabilities as ServiceNow scales past $10B+ revenue. Suited to senior PMs who can weave AI into workflows and influence across large, global teams.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Chicago): $209,500–$239,100

Lead the document data strategy for 15B+ customer documents, including GenAI-extracted data and new document data products. Great for directors who like platform, data governance, and enterprise-scale impact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.