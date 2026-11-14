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🎓 Chicago Education Jobs With Multiple $60K–$120K+ Openings
Chicago’s education scene is buzzing right now—from CPS classrooms to techy training roles and six‑figure coaching jobs. If you work with learners in any way, there’s likely something here for you.
Regular Teacher – 9th–12th General Vocational
Employer: Chicago Public Schools
Location: Far South Side – George Henry Corliss HS, 821 E 103rd St
Type: Full-time
Salary: $64,469.94 – $82,839.39
Teach high school vocational courses with strong CPS union pay, pension, and full benefits. You’ll handle lesson planning, classroom management, and parent communication in a well‑defined role with solid time off and retirement options.
Manager, Global Quality Integration Capability Development
Employer: Mars
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $108,160 – $148,720
Great fit if you love adult learning and systems. You’ll design global training and qualification programs for food safety and quality across Mars and Kellanova plants, blending curriculum design, data, and project management.
Student Learning Coach – $120,000/year
Employer: Alpha School
Location: Chicago, IL (on-site, relocation available)
Type: Full-time, W2
Salary: $120,000/year, paid weekly + day-one medical, dental, vision
Coach K–8 students while AI handles academics. Most of your day is high‑energy life‑skills workshops and small‑group coaching, with clear performance metrics and a path to Lead Guide and Campus Lead.
Learning Coach – $120,000/year
Employer: Alpha School
Location: Chicago, IL (on-site, relocation available)
Type: Full-time, W2
Salary: $120,000/year, paid weekly
Lead a K–3 cohort all day, mixing app‑based learning with targeted reading intervention. Ideal if you have recent structured‑literacy training and love closing reading gaps without the usual paperwork load.
Pre-K Teacher – $120,000/year
Employer: Alpha School
Location: Chicago, IL (and NYC)
Type: Full-time, W2
Salary: $120,000/year, paid weekly
Run a play‑based Pre‑K classroom that treats early childhood as a true profession. You’ll design rich sensory experiences, track developmental milestones, and get relocation support plus full benefits.
Senior Training & Quality Assurance Strategist
Employer: Scribd, Inc.
Location: Chicago‑based, flexible/hybrid
Type: Full-time
Salary (US outside CA): $70,500 – $110,000
Own training and QA for customer operations across Scribd, Everand, Slideshare, and Fable. You’ll build curriculum, QA rubrics, and calibration processes, using data and AI tools to improve support quality.
Economics Teacher (Postsecondary – AI Training)
Employer: Alignerr
Location: Remote (listed in Chicago)
Type: Contract, 10–40 hrs/week
Pay: Hourly/task‑based (not listed)
Use your college‑level econ teaching experience to review and improve AI‑generated economics content. Fully remote, flexible hours, and focused on question design, content review, and detailed feedback.
Paraprofessional
Employer: LEARN Charter School Network
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support PK–8 students in a high‑performing charter network. You’ll work closely with teachers and diverse learning staff, with strong benefits including 403(b) with 4.5% match, generous time off, and wellness supports.
Assistant Pastor/Director of Children, Youth, and Families
Employer: Grace Chicago Church
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time, in-person
Salary: $65,000 + health benefits
Lead children’s and youth ministry strategy from nursery through high school while also preaching and helping shape worship. Great for someone with 4+ years ministry experience and a heart for urban families.
Assistant Men’s Volleyball Coach
Employer: Loyola University Chicago
Location: Rogers Park – Lake Shore Campus
Type: Full-time, in-person
Salary: $45,000 – $65,000
Support a Division I men’s volleyball program with training, film, recruiting, and community outreach. Good fit if you have college coaching experience and want to grow within a Jesuit university setting.
Cosmetology Instructor
Employer: L.A Style School of Cosmetology
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time, in-person
Pay: $25 – $30/hour
Teach modern hair, extensions, nails, and makeup to future stylists. You’ll need an Illinois Cosmetology Instructor License and up‑to‑date skills in sew‑ins, K‑tips, Gel‑X, nail art, and more.
Teacher for Gym, Music, and Play
Employer: My Gym South Loop
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time or part-time, in-person
Pay: $17.05 – $20/hour + tips (for parties)
High‑energy role leading fitness, music, and play classes for babies through elementary kids. Great if you have a performance, sports, or dance background and want flexible hours in a fun, active space.
Coordinator, Technical Writing and Quality Control
Employer: Chicago Transit Authority
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time, permanent
Salary: $90,976.55
Blend technical writing with training design by owning SOPs, bulletins, and training materials for Transit Operations. Strong fit if you have a bachelor’s in communications/education and 3+ years training experience.
Program Coordinator (Faculty Awards Program Coordinator)
Employer: University of Illinois Chicago – VP Faculty Affairs
Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $60,000 – $65,000
Manage campus‑level faculty awards and recognition programs. You’ll coordinate nominations, data, events, and communications, with full university benefits and tuition waivers.
Early Childhood Teacher (BA in ECE required)
Employer: Teddy Bear Day Care Centers
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time, in-person
Salary: $43,000 – $48,000
Lead a classroom for young children, create weekly lesson plans, and partner closely with families. Requires BA in ECE and Gateways ECE Credential, with health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, and PTO.
Special Education Teacher – Diverse Learners
Employer: Chicago Public Schools
Location: West Side – Lazaro Cardenas Elem, 2345 S Millard Ave
Type: Full-time
Salary: $64,469.94 – $82,839.39
Teach Diverse Learners with an LBS1 endorsement, setting IEP goals and collaborating with general ed staff. Comes with CPS health, pension, and strong paid leave.
Citywide Teacher – Deaf or Hard of Hearing
Employer: Chicago Public Schools – Office for Students with Disabilities
Location: Central office / citywide
Type: Part-time, union, exempt
Salary: $68,935.29 – $85,657.31 (annualized range)
Provide direct and consultative services to students who are deaf or hard of hearing across multiple schools. Requires a PEL with Teacher of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing license and 5+ years’ experience.
English Learner Program Teacher (ELPT)
Employer: Chicago Public Schools
Location: North/Northwest Side – Lane Tech HS, 2501 W Addison St
Type: Full-time
Salary: $64,469.94 – $82,839.39
Coordinate EL services, testing, and compliance while coaching teachers on best practices for English Learners. Requires an ISBE license with Bilingual and/or ESL endorsement.
Teacher (PreK–3)
Employer: Chicago Public Schools
Location: West Side – Dvorak Technology Academy, 3615 W 16th St
Type: Full-time
Salary: $64,469.94 – $82,839.39
Teach early learners in PreK–3 with full CPS benefits. You’ll handle lesson planning, family communication, and classroom culture in a tech‑focused elementary setting.
School-Based Misc (20+ Hrs/Wk)
Employer: Chicago Public Schools
Location: South Side – King College Prep HS, 4445 S Drexel Blvd
Type: Full-time (20+ hrs/wk), support role
Salary: Not listed
Great entry point into CPS if you don’t have a teaching license. You’ll supervise students (hallways, lunch, recess, etc.) and help with basic school operations, with access to CPS benefits.
If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and throw your hat in—Chicago’s education world is moving fast, and roles like these don’t sit open for long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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