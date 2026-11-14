Chicago’s education scene is buzzing right now—from CPS classrooms to techy training roles and six‑figure coaching jobs. If you work with learners in any way, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Chicago Public Schools

Location: Far South Side – George Henry Corliss HS, 821 E 103rd St

Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,469.94 – $82,839.39

Teach high school vocational courses with strong CPS union pay, pension, and full benefits. You’ll handle lesson planning, classroom management, and parent communication in a well‑defined role with solid time off and retirement options.

Employer: Mars

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $108,160 – $148,720

Great fit if you love adult learning and systems. You’ll design global training and qualification programs for food safety and quality across Mars and Kellanova plants, blending curriculum design, data, and project management.

Employer: Alpha School

Location: Chicago, IL (on-site, relocation available)

Type: Full-time, W2

Salary: $120,000/year, paid weekly + day-one medical, dental, vision

Coach K–8 students while AI handles academics. Most of your day is high‑energy life‑skills workshops and small‑group coaching, with clear performance metrics and a path to Lead Guide and Campus Lead.

Employer: Alpha School

Location: Chicago, IL (on-site, relocation available)

Type: Full-time, W2

Salary: $120,000/year, paid weekly

Lead a K–3 cohort all day, mixing app‑based learning with targeted reading intervention. Ideal if you have recent structured‑literacy training and love closing reading gaps without the usual paperwork load.

Employer: Alpha School

Location: Chicago, IL (and NYC)

Type: Full-time, W2

Salary: $120,000/year, paid weekly

Run a play‑based Pre‑K classroom that treats early childhood as a true profession. You’ll design rich sensory experiences, track developmental milestones, and get relocation support plus full benefits.

Employer: Scribd, Inc.

Location: Chicago‑based, flexible/hybrid

Type: Full-time

Salary (US outside CA): $70,500 – $110,000

Own training and QA for customer operations across Scribd, Everand, Slideshare, and Fable. You’ll build curriculum, QA rubrics, and calibration processes, using data and AI tools to improve support quality.

Employer: Alignerr

Location: Remote (listed in Chicago)

Type: Contract, 10–40 hrs/week

Pay: Hourly/task‑based (not listed)

Use your college‑level econ teaching experience to review and improve AI‑generated economics content. Fully remote, flexible hours, and focused on question design, content review, and detailed feedback.

Employer: LEARN Charter School Network

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support PK–8 students in a high‑performing charter network. You’ll work closely with teachers and diverse learning staff, with strong benefits including 403(b) with 4.5% match, generous time off, and wellness supports.

Employer: Grace Chicago Church

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $65,000 + health benefits

Lead children’s and youth ministry strategy from nursery through high school while also preaching and helping shape worship. Great for someone with 4+ years ministry experience and a heart for urban families.

Employer: Loyola University Chicago

Location: Rogers Park – Lake Shore Campus

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $45,000 – $65,000

Support a Division I men’s volleyball program with training, film, recruiting, and community outreach. Good fit if you have college coaching experience and want to grow within a Jesuit university setting.

Employer: L.A Style School of Cosmetology

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $25 – $30/hour

Teach modern hair, extensions, nails, and makeup to future stylists. You’ll need an Illinois Cosmetology Instructor License and up‑to‑date skills in sew‑ins, K‑tips, Gel‑X, nail art, and more.

Employer: My Gym South Loop

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time or part-time, in-person

Pay: $17.05 – $20/hour + tips (for parties)

High‑energy role leading fitness, music, and play classes for babies through elementary kids. Great if you have a performance, sports, or dance background and want flexible hours in a fun, active space.

Employer: Chicago Transit Authority

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $90,976.55

Blend technical writing with training design by owning SOPs, bulletins, and training materials for Transit Operations. Strong fit if you have a bachelor’s in communications/education and 3+ years training experience.

Employer: University of Illinois Chicago – VP Faculty Affairs

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $65,000

Manage campus‑level faculty awards and recognition programs. You’ll coordinate nominations, data, events, and communications, with full university benefits and tuition waivers.

Employer: Teddy Bear Day Care Centers

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $43,000 – $48,000

Lead a classroom for young children, create weekly lesson plans, and partner closely with families. Requires BA in ECE and Gateways ECE Credential, with health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, and PTO.

Employer: Chicago Public Schools

Location: West Side – Lazaro Cardenas Elem, 2345 S Millard Ave

Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,469.94 – $82,839.39

Teach Diverse Learners with an LBS1 endorsement, setting IEP goals and collaborating with general ed staff. Comes with CPS health, pension, and strong paid leave.

Employer: Chicago Public Schools – Office for Students with Disabilities

Location: Central office / citywide

Type: Part-time, union, exempt

Salary: $68,935.29 – $85,657.31 (annualized range)

Provide direct and consultative services to students who are deaf or hard of hearing across multiple schools. Requires a PEL with Teacher of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing license and 5+ years’ experience.

Employer: Chicago Public Schools

Location: North/Northwest Side – Lane Tech HS, 2501 W Addison St

Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,469.94 – $82,839.39

Coordinate EL services, testing, and compliance while coaching teachers on best practices for English Learners. Requires an ISBE license with Bilingual and/or ESL endorsement.

Employer: Chicago Public Schools

Location: West Side – Dvorak Technology Academy, 3615 W 16th St

Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,469.94 – $82,839.39

Teach early learners in PreK–3 with full CPS benefits. You’ll handle lesson planning, family communication, and classroom culture in a tech‑focused elementary setting.

Employer: Chicago Public Schools

Location: South Side – King College Prep HS, 4445 S Drexel Blvd

Type: Full-time (20+ hrs/wk), support role

Salary: Not listed

Great entry point into CPS if you don’t have a teaching license. You’ll supervise students (hallways, lunch, recess, etc.) and help with basic school operations, with access to CPS benefits.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and throw your hat in—Chicago’s education world is moving fast, and roles like these don’t sit open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.