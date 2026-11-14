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Chicago
🛒 Chicago Customer Service Jobs With Multiple $60K–$80K+ Roles
12 days ago
Chicago’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now—lots of frontline roles plus several higher-paying office and tech support jobs. Here are some of the best options hiring around the city.
Customer Service Associate – Walgreens
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.05–$20.50/hour
You’ll be on the front lines helping customers, running the register, stocking shelves, and keeping the store looking good. Good fit if you like a fast pace, flexible hours, and clear training paths.
Customer Service Representative – U-Haul
- Employer: U-Haul
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (includes $100 hiring bonus + $300 certification bonus)
Mix of customer service and hands-on work with trucks, trailers, and equipment. Paid working interviews, on-the-job training, and lots of benefits for long-term growth.
Senior Business Travel Consultant – Perk
- Employer: Perk
- Location: Remote from IL, onsite week in Chicago
- Type: Full-time, fixed-term contract
- Pay: $58,000–$68,000/year + stock options
High-touch B2B travel role supporting business travelers with complex bookings using Amadeus/Sabre. Great for experienced travel consultants who want remote work, strong benefits, and a customer-obsessed culture.
Store Operations Support Specialist – Domino’s
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Chicago-based, travel 75–85% in U.S.
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll visit Domino’s stores, coach teams, and improve operations and service. Ideal if you have Domino’s management experience and like travel, training, and problem-solving.
Shift Supervisor – CVS Health
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.05–$28.05/hour
Lead the store when managers are away, handle opening/closing, and keep customer service running smoothly. Good step up if you have retail experience and want leadership responsibilities.
Customer Success Manager, Mid-Market – Motus
- Employer: Motus
- Location: Remote (US/Canada), open to Chicago residents
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $75,000–$85,000/year + bonus + benefits
Own a book of SaaS customers, drive adoption, and build long-term relationships. Great for someone with 2+ years in customer success managing $2M+ in revenue.
Auto Claims Adjuster Trainee – First Chicago Insurance Company
- Employer: First Chicago Insurance Company
- Location: Chicago, IL (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$30/hour (estimated range)
Entry-level insurance role with full training, Monday–Friday schedule, and strong benefits. Perfect for recent grads who like investigation, problem-solving, and customer contact.
FT Meat Clerk – Tony’s Fresh Market
- Employer: Tony’s Fresh Market
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.60–$21.62/hour
Hands-on role in the meat department: wrapping, pricing, stocking, and helping customers in a cool environment. Good fit if you like physical work and a busy grocery setting.
FT Meat Clerk – Tony’s Fresh Market
- Employer: Tony’s Fresh Market
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.05–$19.75/hour
Similar meat clerk role at another Tony’s location, with slightly different pay range. Great if you want options on store location and steady grocery work.
FT Service Deli Clerk – Tony’s Fresh Market
- Employer: Tony’s Fresh Market
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15–$20/hour
Work in the service deli slicing, stocking, and helping customers with orders and special requests. Good for people who enjoy food, customer interaction, and a fast pace.
Customer Support Representative – Synchrony
- Employer: Synchrony (Versatile support team)
- Location: Chicago, IL (hub-based hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.50–$32.50/hour + bonus
Tech-heavy support role handling Tier 1 and Tier 2 issues for a lending platform. Strong pay, weekday training, and good if you like troubleshooting and using tools like Zendesk/Jira.
Seasonal Task Associate – Ulta Beauty
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, seasonal
- Pay: $17.05–$24.00/hour
Focus on stocking, shipment, resets, and keeping the store looking sharp during busy seasons. Nice option if you want short-term work in a beauty-focused environment.
Customer Advisor, Expert Center+ (Concierge) – Intuit TurboTax
- Employer: Intuit
- Location: Chicago, IL (in-person)
- Type: Seasonal, part-time (20+ hrs/week)
- Pay: $20.38–$22.38/hour
High-touch, hospitality-style role greeting and guiding customers in a TurboTax office (no tax prep). Great if you love face-to-face service and want seasonal work with strong brand perks.
Store Manager in Training – GNC
- Employer: GNC
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, hourly supervisor
- Pay: Not listed (includes sales incentives + strong benefits)
Fast-track program to become a Store Manager, with heavy focus on sales, coaching, and health/wellness products. Good for retail pros who want a clear path into management.
Business Associate I & Customer Service Representative I – Morton Salt
- Employer: Morton Salt
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $60,000–$80,000/year
Hybrid role: analyze government bids in summer and handle customer service in winter. Strong fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, solid Excel/Office skills, and like both numbers and client interaction.
Customer Service Representative – SPG (Insureon)
- Employer: SPG – Insureon (HUB International)
- Location: Hybrid/remote, US-based (Chicago office available)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22–$24.50/hour
Digital customer service for small-business insurance: endorsements, billing, certificates, and policy reviews. Great entry into insurance with remote flexibility and clear training.
Assistant Manager I – Dollar Tree
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 4315 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL
- Type: Part-time assistant manager
- Pay: $18.50–$19.00/hour
Support store operations, supervise associates, and handle opening/closing and merchandising. Good step if you want leadership experience without a full-time commitment.
Front End – Entry Level – Jewel-Osco
- Employer: Jewel-Osco
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Entry-level cashier/front-end role handling checkout, bagging, carts, and customer questions. Solid first job or side job with weekly pay and store discounts.
Store Crew (Retail Sales Associate) – 7-Eleven
- Employer: 7-Eleven
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Internship / entry-level hourly
- Pay: $17.00–$22.78/hour
Flexible schedules with a mix of cashiering, stocking, cleaning, and some foodservice. Good if you want quick training, steady hours, and room to move up.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for multiple locations and shifts.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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