Chicago’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now—lots of frontline roles plus several higher-paying office and tech support jobs. Here are some of the best options hiring around the city.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.05–$20.50/hour

You’ll be on the front lines helping customers, running the register, stocking shelves, and keeping the store looking good. Good fit if you like a fast pace, flexible hours, and clear training paths.

Employer: U-Haul

U-Haul Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes $100 hiring bonus + $300 certification bonus)

Mix of customer service and hands-on work with trucks, trailers, and equipment. Paid working interviews, on-the-job training, and lots of benefits for long-term growth.

Employer: Perk

Perk Location: Remote from IL, onsite week in Chicago

Type: Full-time, fixed-term contract

Pay: $58,000–$68,000/year + stock options

High-touch B2B travel role supporting business travelers with complex bookings using Amadeus/Sabre. Great for experienced travel consultants who want remote work, strong benefits, and a customer-obsessed culture.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Chicago-based, travel 75–85% in U.S.

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll visit Domino’s stores, coach teams, and improve operations and service. Ideal if you have Domino’s management experience and like travel, training, and problem-solving.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.05–$28.05/hour

Lead the store when managers are away, handle opening/closing, and keep customer service running smoothly. Good step up if you have retail experience and want leadership responsibilities.

Employer: Motus

Motus Location: Remote (US/Canada), open to Chicago residents

Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000–$85,000/year + bonus + benefits

Own a book of SaaS customers, drive adoption, and build long-term relationships. Great for someone with 2+ years in customer success managing $2M+ in revenue.

Employer: First Chicago Insurance Company

First Chicago Insurance Company Location: Chicago, IL (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$30/hour (estimated range)

Entry-level insurance role with full training, Monday–Friday schedule, and strong benefits. Perfect for recent grads who like investigation, problem-solving, and customer contact.

Employer: Tony’s Fresh Market

Tony’s Fresh Market Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.60–$21.62/hour

Hands-on role in the meat department: wrapping, pricing, stocking, and helping customers in a cool environment. Good fit if you like physical work and a busy grocery setting.

Employer: Tony’s Fresh Market

Tony’s Fresh Market Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.05–$19.75/hour

Similar meat clerk role at another Tony’s location, with slightly different pay range. Great if you want options on store location and steady grocery work.

Employer: Tony’s Fresh Market

Tony’s Fresh Market Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$20/hour

Work in the service deli slicing, stocking, and helping customers with orders and special requests. Good for people who enjoy food, customer interaction, and a fast pace.

Employer: Synchrony (Versatile support team)

Synchrony (Versatile support team) Location: Chicago, IL (hub-based hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.50–$32.50/hour + bonus

Tech-heavy support role handling Tier 1 and Tier 2 issues for a lending platform. Strong pay, weekday training, and good if you like troubleshooting and using tools like Zendesk/Jira.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $17.05–$24.00/hour

Focus on stocking, shipment, resets, and keeping the store looking sharp during busy seasons. Nice option if you want short-term work in a beauty-focused environment.

Employer: Intuit

Intuit Location: Chicago, IL (in-person)

Type: Seasonal, part-time (20+ hrs/week)

Pay: $20.38–$22.38/hour

High-touch, hospitality-style role greeting and guiding customers in a TurboTax office (no tax prep). Great if you love face-to-face service and want seasonal work with strong brand perks.

Employer: GNC

GNC Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, hourly supervisor

Pay: Not listed (includes sales incentives + strong benefits)

Fast-track program to become a Store Manager, with heavy focus on sales, coaching, and health/wellness products. Good for retail pros who want a clear path into management.

Employer: Morton Salt

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000–$80,000/year

Hybrid role: analyze government bids in summer and handle customer service in winter. Strong fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, solid Excel/Office skills, and like both numbers and client interaction.

Employer: SPG – Insureon (HUB International)

SPG – Insureon (HUB International) Location: Hybrid/remote, US-based (Chicago office available)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$24.50/hour

Digital customer service for small-business insurance: endorsements, billing, certificates, and policy reviews. Great entry into insurance with remote flexibility and clear training.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Location: 4315 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL

Type: Part-time assistant manager

Pay: $18.50–$19.00/hour

Support store operations, supervise associates, and handle opening/closing and merchandising. Good step if you want leadership experience without a full-time commitment.

Employer: Jewel-Osco

Jewel-Osco Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level cashier/front-end role handling checkout, bagging, carts, and customer questions. Solid first job or side job with weekly pay and store discounts.

Employer: 7-Eleven

7-Eleven Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Internship / entry-level hourly

Pay: $17.00–$22.78/hour

Flexible schedules with a mix of cashiering, stocking, cleaning, and some foodservice. Good if you want quick training, steady hours, and room to move up.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for multiple locations and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.