Chicago’s building scene is still busy, and there’s solid demand for people who know their way around tools, plans, and job sites. Here are several hands-on roles hiring now in and around Chicago, IL.

Employer: Fresh Coat Painters

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about quality interior and exterior painting in homes and commercial spaces. You’ll handle prep, painting, and cleanup, follow set SOPs, and have chances to grow your skills with a busy, professional painting company.

Employer: DBI Construction Consultants

Location: Chicago (Inverness), IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $70,000 per year + healthcare, eligible for two billable bonuses and a team bonus

Great fit if you have a construction or engineering degree and like both field and office work. You’ll help price projects, analyze labor and materials, visit sites, and learn industry tools like Xactimate and Bluebeam.

Employer: Francis Construction Group, LLC

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (benefits include 401(k), health insurance, paid time off)

Lead bids and help build an estimating department from scratch at a Chicago-based union contractor. Ideal if you have 8+ years estimating in Chicagoland and strong relationships with local GCs, trade partners, and suppliers.

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Temporary, in-person

Salary: $22.00 – $30.00 per hour, about 32 hours/week

Hands-on work on kitchen and bathroom remodels, from demo to assisting with installs and finishes. Good for someone with basic construction skills who wants steady, on-the-job training.

Employer: Holder Construction

Location: Project in Bloomington, IL (company lists Chicago, IL, US)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: Not listed (offers annual bonus, PTO, health/dental/vision/life, 401(k))

You’ll coordinate trades, materials, and design changes on a large project, using your construction/engineering degree or equivalent experience. Good step if you want to grow into broader project management with a national contractor.

Employer: Hydro Inc.

Location: Chicago, IL (West Loop)

Type: Not specified (shop-based role)

Salary: Not listed

Work in an aftermarket pump repair shop rebuilding pumps, compressors, and small turbines, with some field work. Best for experienced pump or millwright mechanics who are comfortable with welding, precision measuring tools, and heavier lifting.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Jesse Brown VA Medical Center

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, permanent (federal)

Salary: $32.05 – $37.32 per hour (WG-9)

Build and repair structures, cabinetry, forms, and trim work in a medical center setting, Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm. Open to U.S. citizens; journeyman card and 5+ years carpentry experience are highly desired, with full federal benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good trade jobs in Chicago tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.