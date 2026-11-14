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Chicago
🤝 Chicago Community & Social Services Roles with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Chicago’s community and social services scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up across counseling, mental health, and advocacy. If you’re called to help people, these openings are worth a look.
Assistant Director, Virginia Frank
- Employer: JCFS Chicago
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time (leadership/clinical)
- Salary: Not listed
This role blends clinical supervision and program management for a respected mental health program. You’ll lead and mentor clinicians, help run day-to-day operations, and may carry a small caseload. Master’s degree and clinical license (e.g., LCSW/LCPC) required, plus supervisory experience.
Substance Use Counselor
- Employer: Alpharus Health
- Location: 1706 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
- Type: Full-time, Tuesday–Saturday, 10:00 AM–6:30 PM
- Salary: From $19.23–$24.47/hour, based on experience
Work in a residential treatment setting leading groups, doing 1:1 counseling, and supporting clients through recovery. Good fit if you have at least 6 months’ experience in substance use or mental health, want strong benefits and PTO, and like a structured schedule.
Ombudsperson
- Employer: Nan McKay & Associates
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM
- Salary: Not listed
Ideal if you’re a strong communicator and mediator. You’ll handle escalated concerns, investigate disputes, and help resolve conflicts fairly, often within housing programs. Bachelor’s degree or 4+ years related experience in social services, public agencies, or similar fields is needed.
Substance Use Disorder Counselor – Day Shift
- Employer: Loretto Hospital
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll provide assessments, treatment planning, groups, and case management for adults in substance use treatment. Great for someone with a high school diploma or equivalent who is ready to grow into the field; CADC is preferred, and you must become certified within 2 years.
Intake Specialist – Master’s
- Employer: Thresholds
- Location: Chicago, IL (community-based across the city)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $59,100–$62,100/year, based on experience/licensure
Be the first point of contact for people seeking mental health services. You’ll complete assessments in the community, coordinate level of care, and hand off to ongoing teams. Requires a Master’s in Counseling, Psychology, Social Work, or related field, plus a car and valid driver’s license. Strong PTO, benefits, and supervision for licensure.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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