Chicago’s community and social services scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up across counseling, mental health, and advocacy. If you’re called to help people, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: JCFS Chicago

JCFS Chicago Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time (leadership/clinical)

Full-time (leadership/clinical) Salary: Not listed

This role blends clinical supervision and program management for a respected mental health program. You’ll lead and mentor clinicians, help run day-to-day operations, and may carry a small caseload. Master’s degree and clinical license (e.g., LCSW/LCPC) required, plus supervisory experience.

Employer: Alpharus Health

Alpharus Health Location: 1706 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Type: Full-time, Tuesday–Saturday, 10:00 AM–6:30 PM

Full-time, Salary: From $19.23–$24.47/hour, based on experience

Work in a residential treatment setting leading groups, doing 1:1 counseling, and supporting clients through recovery. Good fit if you have at least 6 months’ experience in substance use or mental health, want strong benefits and PTO, and like a structured schedule.

Employer: Nan McKay & Associates

Nan McKay & Associates Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Ideal if you’re a strong communicator and mediator. You’ll handle escalated concerns, investigate disputes, and help resolve conflicts fairly, often within housing programs. Bachelor’s degree or 4+ years related experience in social services, public agencies, or similar fields is needed.

Employer: Loretto Hospital

Loretto Hospital Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, day shift

Full-time, day shift Salary: Not listed

You’ll provide assessments, treatment planning, groups, and case management for adults in substance use treatment. Great for someone with a high school diploma or equivalent who is ready to grow into the field; CADC is preferred, and you must become certified within 2 years.

Employer: Thresholds

Thresholds Location: Chicago, IL (community-based across the city)

(community-based across the city) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $59,100–$62,100/year, based on experience/licensure

Be the first point of contact for people seeking mental health services. You’ll complete assessments in the community, coordinate level of care, and hand off to ongoing teams. Requires a Master’s in Counseling, Psychology, Social Work, or related field, plus a car and valid driver’s license. Strong PTO, benefits, and supervision for licensure.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.