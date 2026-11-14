Chicago has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, from schools and garages to housing and hospitals. If you like staying active and keeping spaces clean and safe, there’s a good mix of full-time and flexible options.

Employer: Advocate Health Care

Advocate Health Care Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

This hospital role focuses on floor care, room cleaning (including OR and discharge rooms), waste handling, and customer service. Good fit if you have 1–2 years housekeeping experience, can lift up to 35 lbs, and want stable work in a healthcare setting.

Employer: CaptiveAire – Region 114 Western PA

CaptiveAire – Region 114 Western PA Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base salary (above average) plus monthly bonus, $4,000 sign-on bonus

Commission, repair, and troubleshoot commercial HVAC and ventilation systems. Great for someone with HVAC/HVAC-R and electrical skills who’s comfortable on roofs, using ladders, and working with tools. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Detail cars at customers’ locations, handling full interior and exterior cleaning and protection. You’ll need your own detailing equipment, a valid driver’s license, and strong attention to detail; ideal if you like working independently and moving around the city.

Employer: Spotless Maintenance Service

Spotless Maintenance Service Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Part-time (about 12 hrs/week , evenings)

(about , evenings) Pay: $18.00/hour

Clean common areas in an office building after 5 p.m.: trash, vacuuming, sweeping, mopping, and washrooms. Permanent role, perfect side job if you have 3+ years commercial cleaning experience and want a steady, short evening schedule.

Employer: Spotless Maintenance Service

Spotless Maintenance Service Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Part-time (about 12 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $18.00/hour

Light janitorial work in a small office building: empty garbage, clean washrooms, vacuum, sweep, and mop. Similar schedule to the other Spotless role; good if you want consistent weekday hours and already know commercial cleaning.

Employer: Betty Shabazz International Charter School

Location: Chicago, IL (Chatham & Englewood campuses)

(Chatham & Englewood campuses) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.05 – $20.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, life & disability, EAP

Keep classrooms, restrooms, grounds, and walkways clean and safe, plus basic repairs and building checks. Great for someone who wants steady school hours, can lift 50–70 lbs, and likes working around students and staff.

Employer: Hispanic Housing Development Corporation (HHDC)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $22.82/hour

Benefits: Competitive medical, dental, vision, paid vacation & holidays; SEIU Local 1 union role

Clean common areas, vacant units, and exteriors, plus light maintenance like basic plumbing, appliances, and minor repairs. Good fit if you have janitorial/maintenance experience, can lift 50 lbs, and don’t mind traveling between properties.

Employer: Reimagined Parking

Location: 322 E Illinois St, Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Wed–Sun, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Pay: $21.50 – $25.00/hour

Benefits (FT): PTO, 8 paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, life, STD, 401(k) match, EAP, parental/caregiver leave

Handle daily cleaning, trash, basic repairs, painting touch-ups, snow/debris removal, and equipment checks in a busy garage. Great if you like day shifts, can lift 50 lbs, and want strong benefits in a customer-facing maintenance role.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Not specified (in-person)

Not specified (in-person) Pay: From $23.00/hour

Oversee building operations, supervise maintenance staff, and manage repairs across HVAC, electrical, and plumbing systems. Good step up if you have maintenance/facilities experience, can lead a team, and are comfortable with CMMS and basic computer work.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Part-time, On-call

Pay: $30.00/hour

Clear snow and ice from walkways and entrances using shovels, blowers, and plows, plus apply salt/sand and do light seasonal outdoor work. Flexible, no experience or diploma required, but you must be ready for overnight, early morning, weekend, and holiday call-ins during snow events.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Chicago employers are hiring now and these hands-on roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.