Chicago’s creative scene is busy right now—especially for designers, storytellers, and on‑camera talent. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: TelevisaUnivision (Univision Chicago / N+)

TelevisaUnivision (Univision Chicago / N+) Location: Chicago, IL (onsite, SAG-AFTRA)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,000 – $93,000

Morning news weather role with live hits at 5am, 6am, and midday, focused on severe weather and engaging graphics across TV and digital. Great fit if you’re a certified broadcast meteorologist with 5+ years on-air in medium/large markets.

Employer: Adyen

Location: Chicago, IL (office-first, ~3 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000 – $250,000 + equity & benefits

Lead and grow a team of full‑stack product experience designers shaping Adyen’s unified payments platform. High-impact leadership role for a seasoned UX/product design manager who loves complex systems and AI-assisted experiences.

Employer: Berlin Packaging

Location: Chicago, IL (Merchandise Mart, hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $75,000

Hands-on design role owning multi-channel campaigns, brand collateral, web, and light motion/3D for a major packaging supplier. Ideal if you’re strong in Adobe CC, can juggle fast deadlines, and like collaborating across marketing and sales.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Chicago): $209,500 – $239,100 + bonus & incentives

Lead the design vision for Capital One’s premium consumer travel products and agent tools, managing a cross-disciplinary design team. Best for senior product design leaders with 8+ years in product design and 3+ years leading teams.

Employer: WGN-TV

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time (AFTRA)

Salary: $110,000 – $150,000

High-visibility sports role covering the Bears, Cubs, Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks, Sky, and Fire across TV, streaming, web, and social. Great for a seasoned anchor/reporter (5+ years) with deep Chicago sports knowledge and strong live storytelling.

Employer: Social Agent

Location: Chicago, IL (must live in DuPage, Cook, or Lake Counties)

Type: Contract / gig-based

Pay: $30 – $50+ per hour (per mission) + tips

Flexible, on-demand gig work capturing events and brand content entirely on your iPhone and editing reels quickly. Perfect if you already shoot events/UGC, love CapCut, and want to choose when and where you work.

Employer: Axelon Services Corporation

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid/remote preferred)

Type: Contract (6 months)

Create social content (video, photo, graphics, copy) for period care brands across TikTok, Instagram, and more. Good fit if you have 2+ years in social content, Adobe/Canva skills, and experience in beauty, lifestyle, or women’s health.

Employer: Akraya, Inc.

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)

Type: Contract (6 months, W2, temp-to-perm)

Pay: $25 – $30 per hour

Produce videos, photos, and graphics plus captions for social channels, focused on period care brands. Great if you’re strong in Adobe Creative Suite/Canva, know social trends cold, and have experience in beauty or lifestyle content.

Employer: 1000heads

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid, 2 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $90,000

Social-first copy role writing daily engagement posts and big campaign ideas across TikTok, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, and more. Ideal for agency writers (2–5 years) with a strong portfolio and a real feel for Gen Z tone and trends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many teams are open to the right creative fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.