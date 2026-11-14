Chicago’s engineering scene is buzzing right now — from clean energy and transit to aviation and data centers, there’s a lot hiring across the city. Here are several solid Architecture & Engineering roles you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: gpac

gpac Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design roads, intersections, roundabouts, and rehab projects from concept through construction documents. Great fit if you know Civil 3D/MicroStation/OpenRoads and want to work closely with DOTs, municipalities, and multidisciplinary teams.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Create and update detailed wire harness and cable drawings, schematics, and BOMs for advanced military avionics and EW systems. Ideal if you’re detail‑oriented and love precise electrical documentation.

Employer: Pappageorge Haymes Partners

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Based on experience; strong benefits package

Join a nationally recognized architecture firm working on multifamily, adaptive reuse, mixed‑use, and hospitality. Open to entry, mid, and senior levels with BIM skills (Archicad preferred) and an interest in full project lifecycle.

Employer: Campos EPC

Campos EPC Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support oil and natural gas facilities by reviewing as‑builts, test records, and doing field visits (up to 50% field work). Great for Mechanical/Chemical/Materials grads who like data, site work, and pipeline integrity.

Employer: Prosperix AI

Prosperix AI Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior‑level SE role (15+ years) focused on oil & gas and petrochemical facilities. You’ll review and stamp designs, lead civil/structural coordination, and work with tools like STAAD Pro, Revit, AutoCAD, Navisworks.

Employer: Renewable Careers (clean energy company)

Renewable Careers (clean energy company) Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000

Entry‑level role supporting solar, wind, and battery storage projects from feasibility through operations. Perfect if you’re a recent engineering grad excited about the clean energy transition and want mentorship plus site travel.

Employer: GWx Global

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $190,000 base + incentives

Design BAS/BMS and controls for AI campuses, hyperscale data centers, and other “can’t‑fail” facilities. Great for engineers with 5+ years in controls who want to work on high‑impact, mission‑critical projects.

Employer: Burns & McDonnell

Location: Chicago, IL (Great Lakes region)

(Great Lakes region) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $175,000

Work on high‑voltage substation projects (13kV–765kV) from concept through construction. Good match if you have ~3+ years in substation design and want ESOP ownership, bonuses, and some travel.

Employer: Michael Baker International

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Part-time / Internship (Summer 2027)

Salary: $19 – $25/hour

Support highway design and technical tasks on major roadway projects. A nice early step for civil engineering students focused on transportation.

Employer: Amazon

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,700 – $85,000 + RSUs & benefits

Lead cross‑functional projects to launch and retrofit Amazon logistics facilities, with up to 80% travel. Good for industrial/mechanical engineers who like fast‑paced field work and large‑scale systems.

Employer: LVI Associates (for a consulting client)

LVI Associates (for a consulting client) Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive; strong bonus potential

Manage geotechnical projects across commercial, infrastructure, energy, and land development, with a clear path to Department Manager. Includes performance‑based bonuses tied to project revenue.

Employer: United Airlines

Location: Chicago, IL (Willis Tower, hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,415 – $130,758 + bonus & flight benefits

Lead engineering for aircraft cabin systems (lighting, IFE, communications) across United’s fleet. Great if you have 5–8+ years in aerospace/airline engineering and want a mix of technical depth and project leadership.

Employer: Nordex North America

Location: Chicago, IL (supports North America)

(supports North America) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $120,000 + up to 10% bonus

Senior SME role for wind turbine commissioning with up to 50% travel. You’ll mentor commissioning teams, lead troubleshooting, and standardize best practices across utility‑scale wind projects.

Employer: JTEKT North America

Location: Chicago, IL (US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support OEM industrial customers with bearing selection, analysis, failure investigation, and testing. Good for mechanical engineers with 3–5+ years and strong rotating machinery knowledge who enjoy customer‑facing work.

Employer: Chicago Transit Authority (CTA)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $39.12 – $55.89/hour

Lead structural projects for CTA’s elevated structures, tunnels, bridges, and stations. Ideal for Illinois PE/SEs with transit or bridge experience who want to work on century‑old infrastructure.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $84,762 – $129,498

Work on structural design and analysis for new nuclear facilities and plant upgrades. Great for civil/structural engineers (5+ years) with STAAD/SAP2000/ANSYS skills and interest in clean, carbon‑free power.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,019 – $152,807

Similar to the role above but at a more senior level (7+ years). You’ll guide junior staff, lead complex structural work, and support nuclear new‑builds and modernization projects.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a client)

CyberCoders (for a client) Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $200,000

Lead a team delivering electrical and low‑voltage designs for commercial, industrial, and government facilities, including security/CCTV and access control. Strong fit if you have 8+ years’ experience and want to manage people and projects.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,998 – $90,586

Entry‑level power systems role working on plant retrofits and new generation projects. You’ll do one‑lines, relay schematics, arc‑flash calcs, and vendor coordination with strong training and growth.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send a tailored resume while it’s still live. Chicago’s engineering market is moving fast, so don’t wait if it feels like a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.