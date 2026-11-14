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🏗️ Chicago engineering jobs with multiple roles from $60K–$200K
Chicago’s engineering scene is buzzing right now — from clean energy and transit to aviation and data centers, there’s a lot hiring across the city. Here are several solid Architecture & Engineering roles you can skim and apply to fast.
Transportation Engineer
- Employer: gpac
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design roads, intersections, roundabouts, and rehab projects from concept through construction documents. Great fit if you know Civil 3D/MicroStation/OpenRoads and want to work closely with DOTs, municipalities, and multidisciplinary teams.
Wire Harness Drafter
- Employer: Tharp Consulting
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Create and update detailed wire harness and cable drawings, schematics, and BOMs for advanced military avionics and EW systems. Ideal if you’re detail‑oriented and love precise electrical documentation.
Architects at All Levels – Chicago
- Employer: Pappageorge Haymes Partners
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Based on experience; strong benefits package
Join a nationally recognized architecture firm working on multifamily, adaptive reuse, mixed‑use, and hospitality. Open to entry, mid, and senior levels with BIM skills (Archicad preferred) and an interest in full project lifecycle.
Integrity Engineer I
- Employer: Campos EPC
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support oil and natural gas facilities by reviewing as‑builts, test records, and doing field visits (up to 50% field work). Great for Mechanical/Chemical/Materials grads who like data, site work, and pipeline integrity.
Civil Structural Engineer – Licensed SE
- Employer: Prosperix AI
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior‑level SE role (15+ years) focused on oil & gas and petrochemical facilities. You’ll review and stamp designs, lead civil/structural coordination, and work with tools like STAAD Pro, Revit, AutoCAD, Navisworks.
Renewable Energy Engineer (Entry-Level)
- Employer: Renewable Careers (clean energy company)
- Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $100,000
Entry‑level role supporting solar, wind, and battery storage projects from feasibility through operations. Perfect if you’re a recent engineering grad excited about the clean energy transition and want mentorship plus site travel.
Automation & Controls Engineer – Mission Critical Infrastructure
- Employer: GWx Global
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $105,000 – $190,000 base + incentives
Design BAS/BMS and controls for AI campuses, hyperscale data centers, and other “can’t‑fail” facilities. Great for engineers with 5+ years in controls who want to work on high‑impact, mission‑critical projects.
Staff Substation Engineer – Transmission & Distribution
- Employer: Burns & McDonnell
- Location: Chicago, IL (Great Lakes region)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $175,000
Work on high‑voltage substation projects (13kV–765kV) from concept through construction. Good match if you have ~3+ years in substation design and want ESOP ownership, bonuses, and some travel.
Highways Intern – Summer 2027
- Employer: Michael Baker International
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Part-time / Internship (Summer 2027)
- Salary: $19 – $25/hour
Support highway design and technical tasks on major roadway projects. A nice early step for civil engineering students focused on transportation.
Operations Engineer, AMZL Start Up Execution
- Employer: Amazon
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,700 – $85,000 + RSUs & benefits
Lead cross‑functional projects to launch and retrofit Amazon logistics facilities, with up to 80% travel. Good for industrial/mechanical engineers who like fast‑paced field work and large‑scale systems.
Geotechnical Project Engineer/Manager
- Employer: LVI Associates (for a consulting client)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive; strong bonus potential
Manage geotechnical projects across commercial, infrastructure, energy, and land development, with a clear path to Department Manager. Includes performance‑based bonuses tied to project revenue.
Senior Engineer – Cabin Systems
- Employer: United Airlines
- Location: Chicago, IL (Willis Tower, hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,415 – $130,758 + bonus & flight benefits
Lead engineering for aircraft cabin systems (lighting, IFE, communications) across United’s fleet. Great if you have 5–8+ years in aerospace/airline engineering and want a mix of technical depth and project leadership.
Commissioning Expert & Project Support – Wind
- Employer: Nordex North America
- Location: Chicago, IL (supports North America)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $120,000 + up to 10% bonus
Senior SME role for wind turbine commissioning with up to 50% travel. You’ll mentor commissioning teams, lead troubleshooting, and standardize best practices across utility‑scale wind projects.
Senior Application Engineer – Bearings
- Employer: JTEKT North America
- Location: Chicago, IL (US)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support OEM industrial customers with bearing selection, analysis, failure investigation, and testing. Good for mechanical engineers with 3–5+ years and strong rotating machinery knowledge who enjoy customer‑facing work.
Engineer IV – Structural
- Employer: Chicago Transit Authority (CTA)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $39.12 – $55.89/hour
Lead structural projects for CTA’s elevated structures, tunnels, bridges, and stations. Ideal for Illinois PE/SEs with transit or bridge experience who want to work on century‑old infrastructure.
Senior Structural Engineer 1 – Nuclear
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $84,762 – $129,498
Work on structural design and analysis for new nuclear facilities and plant upgrades. Great for civil/structural engineers (5+ years) with STAAD/SAP2000/ANSYS skills and interest in clean, carbon‑free power.
Senior Structural Engineer 2 – Nuclear
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,019 – $152,807
Similar to the role above but at a more senior level (7+ years). You’ll guide junior staff, lead complex structural work, and support nuclear new‑builds and modernization projects.
Electrical Engineering Manager
- Employer: CyberCoders (for a client)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $200,000
Lead a team delivering electrical and low‑voltage designs for commercial, industrial, and government facilities, including security/CCTV and access control. Strong fit if you have 8+ years’ experience and want to manage people and projects.
Electrical Engineer 1 (Entry Level) – Energy & Industrial
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $62,998 – $90,586
Entry‑level power systems role working on plant retrofits and new generation projects. You’ll do one‑lines, relay schematics, arc‑flash calcs, and vendor coordination with strong training and growth.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send a tailored resume while it’s still live. Chicago’s engineering market is moving fast, so don’t wait if it feels like a fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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