Chicago’s admin job scene is busy right now—especially in healthcare, dental, and professional services. Here are several solid roles where organized, people‑focused folks can really shine.

Employer: Mack & Associates, Ltd.

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$100,000/year

Take ownership of day‑to‑day accounting and office operations for a growing professional services firm. Great fit if you love QuickBooks, payroll, and being the go‑to person for both finance and HR details.

Employer: First Chicago Insurance Company

Location: Chicago, IL (Bedford Park & Oak Brook offices)

Type: Full-time

Estimated Salary: $41,600–$75,000/year

Handle auto property damage claims from investigation through resolution with a company that offers bonuses, strong benefits, and growth paths for experienced claims pros.

Employer: UI Health

Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days

Pay Range: $30.67–$47.45/hour

Support outpatient insurance verification and pre‑authorizations in a major academic health system. Good role if you have medical pre‑auth experience and want strong benefits and tuition waivers.

Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Hiring Salary Range: $50,000–$85,000/year

Provide admin and project support for firmwide inclusion and belonging programs at a large law firm. Ideal for detail‑oriented coordinators who enjoy events, communications, and DEI work.

Employer: Ascension Medical Group

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, rotating shifts (some Saturdays)

Salary: Not listed

Front‑desk style role handling registration, check‑in/out, and insurance verification in a family medicine clinic. Comes with robust health, retirement, and tuition benefits.

Employer: Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $17.05–$29.62/hour

Mix of reception, scheduling, billing entries, and expense tracking for a top rehab hospital. Great if you have a few years of office experience and like a structured healthcare setting.

Employer: Contos Smile Center

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $38/hour

Lead the front office of a well‑established dental practice—scheduling, insurance billing, and patient experience. Best for seasoned dental admins with Eaglesoft and at least 5 years of dental office experience.

Employer: Premier Point Home Health and Infusion Services

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $36,000/year

Process new home‑health referrals, verify insurance, and keep referral sources updated. Good entry into healthcare admin with solid benefits and lots of coordination work.

Employer: SPS Global

Location: Chicago, IL (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead reception and ambassador teams to create a high‑end, hotel‑style experience in a corporate office. Great for hospitality pros ready to step into a supervisory, Monday–Friday style role.

Employer: Premier Point Home Health and Infusion Services

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $36,000/year

Similar to the home‑health role but focused on a specialty pharmacy—processing referrals, verifying insurance, and coordinating with the internal team.

Employer: Skyline Smiles

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee two dental offices, including front desk and clinical staff, scheduling, payroll, and onboarding. Strong match for experienced dental front desk leaders with 5+ years in the field.

Employer: Dentart Chicago

Location: Chicago, IL 60616

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$23/hour

Handle scheduling and front desk duties in a busy dental office, with health, dental, PTO, and 401(k) match. Bilingual Chinese/English is preferred.

Employer: All Revive Health & Wellness

Location: Uptown, Chicago, IL 60640

Type: Part-time (15+ hours/week)

Pay: $15–$17/hour + performance bonuses

Front‑desk role in a medical aesthetics and weight‑management clinic, focused on calls, scheduling, and patient follow‑up. Nice option if you want part‑time hours in a med‑spa setting.

Employer: Chicago Public Schools

Location: Chicago, IL (North/Northwest Side)

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Flexible school‑based support doing office work, data entry, phones, and general clerical tasks tied to the school day.

Employer: Chicago Public Schools

Location: Chicago, IL (South Side)

Type: Part-time, seasonal (<20 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Similar CPS seasonal roles on the South Side, helping with office support, data entry, and daily school operations.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Chicago admin roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.