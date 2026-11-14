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📋 Chicago Admin & Clerical Jobs with Multiple $70K+ Opportunities
Chicago’s admin job scene is busy right now—especially in healthcare, dental, and professional services. Here are several solid roles where organized, people‑focused folks can really shine.
Office Manager / Bookkeeper
Employer: Mack & Associates, Ltd.
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $75,000–$100,000/year
Take ownership of day‑to‑day accounting and office operations for a growing professional services firm. Great fit if you love QuickBooks, payroll, and being the go‑to person for both finance and HR details.
Auto Property Damage Claims Specialist
Employer: First Chicago Insurance Company
Location: Chicago, IL (Bedford Park & Oak Brook offices)
Type: Full-time
Estimated Salary: $41,600–$75,000/year
Handle auto property damage claims from investigation through resolution with a company that offers bonuses, strong benefits, and growth paths for experienced claims pros.
Admitting Officer I – Patient Access
Employer: UI Health
Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days
Pay Range: $30.67–$47.45/hour
Support outpatient insurance verification and pre‑authorizations in a major academic health system. Good role if you have medical pre‑auth experience and want strong benefits and tuition waivers.
Inclusion Coordinator
Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Hiring Salary Range: $50,000–$85,000/year
Provide admin and project support for firmwide inclusion and belonging programs at a large law firm. Ideal for detail‑oriented coordinators who enjoy events, communications, and DEI work.
Patient Access – Family Medicine
Employer: Ascension Medical Group
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time, rotating shifts (some Saturdays)
Salary: Not listed
Front‑desk style role handling registration, check‑in/out, and insurance verification in a family medicine clinic. Comes with robust health, retirement, and tuition benefits.
Administrative Coordinator – Inpatient Insurance Authorization
Employer: Shirley Ryan AbilityLab
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Pay Range: $17.05–$29.62/hour
Mix of reception, scheduling, billing entries, and expense tracking for a top rehab hospital. Great if you have a few years of office experience and like a structured healthcare setting.
Lead Practice Administrator
Employer: Contos Smile Center
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Pay: From $38/hour
Lead the front office of a well‑established dental practice—scheduling, insurance billing, and patient experience. Best for seasoned dental admins with Eaglesoft and at least 5 years of dental office experience.
Intake Coordinator – Home Health Agency
Employer: Premier Point Home Health and Infusion Services
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Pay: $36,000/year
Process new home‑health referrals, verify insurance, and keep referral sources updated. Good entry into healthcare admin with solid benefits and lots of coordination work.
Workplace Experience Supervisor
Employer: SPS Global
Location: Chicago, IL (On-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead reception and ambassador teams to create a high‑end, hotel‑style experience in a corporate office. Great for hospitality pros ready to step into a supervisory, Monday–Friday style role.
Intake Coordinator – Specialty Pharmacy
Employer: Premier Point Home Health and Infusion Services
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Pay: $36,000/year
Similar to the home‑health role but focused on a specialty pharmacy—processing referrals, verifying insurance, and coordinating with the internal team.
Office Manager – Dental
Employer: Skyline Smiles
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Oversee two dental offices, including front desk and clinical staff, scheduling, payroll, and onboarding. Strong match for experienced dental front desk leaders with 5+ years in the field.
Dental Schedule Coordinator / Receptionist
Employer: Dentart Chicago
Location: Chicago, IL 60616
Type: Full-time
Pay: $17–$23/hour
Handle scheduling and front desk duties in a busy dental office, with health, dental, PTO, and 401(k) match. Bilingual Chinese/English is preferred.
Aesthetic Patient Coordinator / Medical Receptionist
Employer: All Revive Health & Wellness
Location: Uptown, Chicago, IL 60640
Type: Part-time (15+ hours/week)
Pay: $15–$17/hour + performance bonuses
Front‑desk role in a medical aesthetics and weight‑management clinic, focused on calls, scheduling, and patient follow‑up. Nice option if you want part‑time hours in a med‑spa setting.
Part-Time Seasonal – Office Support (North/Northwest Side)
Employer: Chicago Public Schools
Location: Chicago, IL (North/Northwest Side)
Type: Part-time, seasonal
Salary: Not listed
Flexible school‑based support doing office work, data entry, phones, and general clerical tasks tied to the school day.
SY26-27 School-Based Misc <20 hrs/week
Employer: Chicago Public Schools
Location: Chicago, IL (South Side)
Type: Part-time, seasonal (<20 hrs/week)
Salary: Not listed
Similar CPS seasonal roles on the South Side, helping with office support, data entry, and daily school operations.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Chicago admin roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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