undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💰 Chicago Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings
Chicago’s finance scene is buzzing right now — from Big 4 tax to nonprofit and university roles, there’s something for every stage of your accounting career.
Here are several strong Accounting & Finance openings in Chicago, IL you can scan quickly:
PWM Wealth Strategist – Private Wealth
Employer: U.S. Bank
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $159,970 – $188,200
Work with ultra–high-net-worth clients (typically $10M+ net worth) on estate, tax, business succession, and philanthropic planning. Ideal if you have 10+ years of wealth planning and credentials like JD/CPA/CFP, plus you’ll get a deep benefits package (health, 401(k), pension, PTO).
Accounting and Operations Manager – Law Firm
Employer: Mack & Associates, Ltd. (recruiting for a law firm)
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $80,000 – $90,000
Own day-to-day accounting (AP, payroll, reconciliations, reporting) and key operations for a Chicago law firm. Good fit if you’re organized, can work independently, and want health insurance, generous PTO, and 401(k).
Staff Accountant – Hybrid
Employer: Sargent & Lundy
Location: Downtown Chicago, IL (3 days in office / 2 remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $52,350 – $81,080
Handle month-end close, journal entries, reconciliations, and fixed assets for a global engineering firm. Great for 1–3 years’ experience with a BS/MS in Accounting and strong Excel skills.
Accounts Payable Clerk – Hybrid Law Firm
Employer: Dentons US LLP
Location: Chicago, IL (2 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $62,000 – $70,000
High-volume AP role using Chrome River and 3E in a large law firm. Good for someone detail-oriented who can juggle invoices, rush checks, and vendor questions in a fast-paced setting.
Senior Accountant – Financial Reporting
Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for client)
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior-level role focused on financial reporting with CPA, 3+ years’ experience, and ASC 606/revenue exposure. Comes with medical/dental, 401(k), PTO) and is ideal if you have public accounting experience.
Senior Tax Associate – Public Accounting
Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for client)
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Prepare and review federal and state returns for individuals, partnerships, trusts, and closely held businesses. Great if you have 3+ years in tax, are working toward or have a CPA, and want a hybrid schedule and clear promotion path.
Accounts Receivable Specialist – Law Firm
Employer: Linka Consulting (recruiting for a law firm)
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $55,000 – $65,000
Own collections, invoicing, and payment posting for a Chicago firm. Perfect if you like AR, Excel (pivot tables, lookups), and want real ownership of the billing cycle plus full benefits.
Global Employer Services – Expatriate Tax Experienced Manager
Employer: BDO USA
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $94,500 – $189,000 (national range)
Lead expat/inpat tax for global employees, manage client relationships, and review U.S. individual returns for international assignees. Best for someone with 6+ years’ experience, supervisory background, and a CPA/attorney/EA.
IT Audit Controls/SOX Director
Employer: PwC
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $155,000 – $410,000
Senior leadership role running IT audit and SOX programs, advising on internal controls and governance, and leading multiple teams. Requires 9+ years’ experience and a certification like CIA, CPA, or CISA.
Income Franchise Tax Manager – State & Local Tax
Employer: BDO USA
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $95,000 – $160,000 (national range)
Manage SALT compliance, consulting, and controversy for multistate clients. Great if you have 4+ years of SALT experience, supervisory background, and want a client-facing advisory role.
Associate, Renewables Asset Management (Financial & Operational Reporting)
Employer: Invenergy
Location: Chicago, IL (Mon–Thu in office, Fri remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $90,000 – $108,000 + 20–30% bonus
FP&A-style role inside the asset management team for a large clean energy portfolio. You’ll build models, analyze performance, and report to senior leadership and investors.
Tax Provision Manager – Tax Accounting & Risk (TARAS)
Employer: EY
Location: Chicago, IL (and other major cities)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Chicago band): $116,200 – $212,900
Specialized ASC 740 / tax provision role helping clients with tax accounting, controls, and risk. Ideal for 4–6+ years’ experience, CPA or JD/LLM, and strong provision and controls background.
Senior Tax Accountant – Nonprofit
Employer: Connect Search, LLC (recruiting for a nonprofit)
Location: Chicago, IL (3 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support a large nonprofit’s full tax function (federal, state, sales/use, international, exempt org). Great for 5+ years’ tax experience and a CPA, especially if you want mission-driven work.
Construction Project Accountant
Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a contractor)
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000 – $110,000
Be the finance partner to construction project teams, handling job cost accounting, AIA billing, WIP, and closeout. Comes with bonus, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and growth in the finance team.
Manager, Financial Planning & Analysis – Derivatives
Employer: Cboe Global Markets
Location: Chicago, IL (4 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $126,225 – $163,350 + bonus/equity eligible
Own FP&A for Cboe’s largest category (Derivatives), leading budgeting, forecasting, and analysis, and managing a Senior Analyst. Great for 5–10 years’ FP&A/accounting and derivatives/exchange experience.
Legal Billing Clerk
Employer: Christensen Hsu Sipes LLP
Location: Chicago Loop, IL (on-site, 9–5)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Handle full-cycle legal billing (pre-bills, e-billing, Aderant, client portals) for a mid-sized defense firm. Good entry-to-mid role if you have 1+ year of legal billing and like detailed, deadline-driven work.
Director of Financial Reporting – Private Funds
Employer: Selby Jennings (recruiting for advisory firm)
Location: Chicago, IL (remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $225,000 – $300,000
Lead complex financial reporting and performance/fee reviews for private equity and venture funds. Best for 6+ years in private funds/audit/admin, with deep knowledge of IRR, MOIC, waterfalls, and SEC-related reporting.
Private Equity Value Creation Manager/Director
Employer: Selby Jennings (recruiting for consulting platform)
Location: Chicago, IL (plus other major cities)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Consulting role working directly with PE sponsors and portfolio companies on commercial/operational due diligence and post-close value creation. Great for 5–12+ years in consulting/PE ops with strong EBITDA improvement track record.
Financial Assistant (SPARC – Hybrid)
Employer: Northwestern University – Feinberg School of Medicine
Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $19.89 – $28.40/hour
Support research programs with budgeting, reconciliations, grant accounting, and admin work. Good entry-to-mid role with strong university benefits, retirement, and tuition perks.
Manager, Revenue Accounting – ASC 606
Employer: Tempus AI
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $105,000 – $155,000
Lead revenue accounting for AI-driven healthcare diagnostics and data licensing. Ideal for 5+ years in revenue accounting, active CPA, Big 4 preferred, and strong ASC 606 and systems skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — many employers are flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.