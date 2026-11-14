Chicago’s finance scene is buzzing right now — from Big 4 tax to nonprofit and university roles, there’s something for every stage of your accounting career.

Here are several strong Accounting & Finance openings in Chicago, IL you can scan quickly:

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $159,970 – $188,200

Work with ultra–high-net-worth clients (typically $10M+ net worth) on estate, tax, business succession, and philanthropic planning. Ideal if you have 10+ years of wealth planning and credentials like JD/CPA/CFP, plus you’ll get a deep benefits package (health, 401(k), pension, PTO).

Employer: Mack & Associates, Ltd. (recruiting for a law firm)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $90,000

Own day-to-day accounting (AP, payroll, reconciliations, reporting) and key operations for a Chicago law firm. Good fit if you’re organized, can work independently, and want health insurance, generous PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Location: Downtown Chicago, IL (3 days in office / 2 remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,350 – $81,080

Handle month-end close, journal entries, reconciliations, and fixed assets for a global engineering firm. Great for 1–3 years’ experience with a BS/MS in Accounting and strong Excel skills.

Employer: Dentons US LLP

Location: Chicago, IL (2 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,000 – $70,000

High-volume AP role using Chrome River and 3E in a large law firm. Good for someone detail-oriented who can juggle invoices, rush checks, and vendor questions in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for client)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role focused on financial reporting with CPA, 3+ years’ experience, and ASC 606/revenue exposure. Comes with medical/dental, 401(k), PTO) and is ideal if you have public accounting experience.

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for client)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Prepare and review federal and state returns for individuals, partnerships, trusts, and closely held businesses. Great if you have 3+ years in tax, are working toward or have a CPA, and want a hybrid schedule and clear promotion path.

Employer: Linka Consulting (recruiting for a law firm)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $65,000

Own collections, invoicing, and payment posting for a Chicago firm. Perfect if you like AR, Excel (pivot tables, lookups), and want real ownership of the billing cycle plus full benefits.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,500 – $189,000 (national range)

Lead expat/inpat tax for global employees, manage client relationships, and review U.S. individual returns for international assignees. Best for someone with 6+ years’ experience, supervisory background, and a CPA/attorney/EA.

Employer: PwC

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000

Senior leadership role running IT audit and SOX programs, advising on internal controls and governance, and leading multiple teams. Requires 9+ years’ experience and a certification like CIA, CPA, or CISA.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $160,000 (national range)

Manage SALT compliance, consulting, and controversy for multistate clients. Great if you have 4+ years of SALT experience, supervisory background, and want a client-facing advisory role.

Employer: Invenergy

Location: Chicago, IL (Mon–Thu in office, Fri remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $108,000 + 20–30% bonus

FP&A-style role inside the asset management team for a large clean energy portfolio. You’ll build models, analyze performance, and report to senior leadership and investors.

Employer: EY

Location: Chicago, IL (and other major cities)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Chicago band): $116,200 – $212,900

Specialized ASC 740 / tax provision role helping clients with tax accounting, controls, and risk. Ideal for 4–6+ years’ experience, CPA or JD/LLM, and strong provision and controls background.

Employer: Connect Search, LLC (recruiting for a nonprofit)

Location: Chicago, IL (3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a large nonprofit’s full tax function (federal, state, sales/use, international, exempt org). Great for 5+ years’ tax experience and a CPA, especially if you want mission-driven work.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a contractor)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $110,000

Be the finance partner to construction project teams, handling job cost accounting, AIA billing, WIP, and closeout. Comes with bonus, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and growth in the finance team.

Employer: Cboe Global Markets

Location: Chicago, IL (4 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $126,225 – $163,350 + bonus/equity eligible

Own FP&A for Cboe’s largest category (Derivatives), leading budgeting, forecasting, and analysis, and managing a Senior Analyst. Great for 5–10 years’ FP&A/accounting and derivatives/exchange experience.

Employer: Christensen Hsu Sipes LLP

Location: Chicago Loop, IL (on-site, 9–5)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle full-cycle legal billing (pre-bills, e-billing, Aderant, client portals) for a mid-sized defense firm. Good entry-to-mid role if you have 1+ year of legal billing and like detailed, deadline-driven work.

Employer: Selby Jennings (recruiting for advisory firm)

Location: Chicago, IL (remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $225,000 – $300,000

Lead complex financial reporting and performance/fee reviews for private equity and venture funds. Best for 6+ years in private funds/audit/admin, with deep knowledge of IRR, MOIC, waterfalls, and SEC-related reporting.

Employer: Selby Jennings (recruiting for consulting platform)

Location: Chicago, IL (plus other major cities)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Consulting role working directly with PE sponsors and portfolio companies on commercial/operational due diligence and post-close value creation. Great for 5–12+ years in consulting/PE ops with strong EBITDA improvement track record.

Employer: Northwestern University – Feinberg School of Medicine

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.89 – $28.40/hour

Support research programs with budgeting, reconciliations, grant accounting, and admin work. Good entry-to-mid role with strong university benefits, retirement, and tuition perks.

Employer: Tempus AI

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $155,000

Lead revenue accounting for AI-driven healthcare diagnostics and data licensing. Ideal for 5+ years in revenue accounting, active CPA, Big 4 preferred, and strong ASC 606 and systems skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.