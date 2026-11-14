🚆 South Shore Line adds trains for Nov. 21 parade, holiday schedule for Thanksgiving

Planning holiday fun in Chicago or traveling for Thanksgiving? Here’s what’s changing on the South Shore Line in November 2026:

Extra trains – Saturday, Nov. 21 (Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Parade)

Westbound extra: Departs Carroll Ave. at 12:48 p.m. , making all station stops .

Departs , making . Eastbound extra: Departs Millennium Station at 9:00 p.m. (Van Buren St. at 9:02 p.m.), runs non-stop to Hegewisch, then makes all local stops and ends at Carroll Ave.

Thanksgiving week schedules

Wed, Nov. 25: Regular weekday schedule.

schedule. Thu, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving Day): Weekend/holiday schedule.

schedule. Fri, Nov. 27 (Black Friday): Weekend/holiday schedule.

Office closures

NICTD administrative offices in Chesterton and Michigan City will be closed Nov. 26–27 for Thanksgiving.

Use these details to time your trips to the Chicago Tree Lighting (Nov. 20), Magnificent Mile Lights Festival (Nov. 21), or Christkindlmarket (Nov. 20–Dec. 24).