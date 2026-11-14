Chicago neighbors are giving away all kinds of free items this week, from furniture to baby gear and more. Here are some of the most interesting finds available around the city.

Item: TV stand for living room

Condition: Used – Fair

Approx. size: 23” H x 16” W x 57” L

Location: North Center neighborhood, Chicago, IL

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Simple TV stand listed under living room furniture. The building has a freight elevator, which should make pickup easier if it’s in a higher-floor unit. Good if you need a basic stand and don’t mind some wear.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Two vintage Syroco dining chairs (1970s)

Condition: Used – Fair, both cracked

Location: Chicago, IL (pickup only)

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Two free vintage plastic dining chairs. Both are cracked and need repair or creative reuse, but the style is collectible and similar sets have sold for $300–$500 at vintage shops. Great for someone handy who wants a project and can keep them out of the landfill.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Full racing simulator setup

Includes: Racing seat, steering wheel, pedals, and monitor stand

Location: North Cicero, Chicago, IL

Source: Nextdoor

Complete rig for racing games. You’ll need your own console/PC and monitor, but the main hardware (seat, wheel, pedals, stand) is included. Ideal for a gaming fan with space to set up a small driving corner.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Insignia portable air conditioner with hose

Condition: Like new

Pickup deadline: Must pick up by Sunday 11/15

Location: Logan Square, Chicago, IL

Source: Nextdoor

Portable AC unit with exhaust hose included. Great for cooling a single room or small apartment. Make sure you can pick it up by the listed date and have a window that can vent the hose.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Michael Kors winter jacket, men’s 3X

Condition: Used – like new

Features: Lots of pockets

Location: Chicago, IL

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Warm winter coat in excellent condition, larger size (3X). Good option if you need a quality cold-weather jacket without spending money.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Lot of cloth diaper prefolds (mixed brands)

Condition: Used – Good, some stains

Care: Washed with Tide Free and Clear; current owner is second owner

Pickup requirement: Must take at least half of the lot

Location: Logan Square near Kimball & Armitage, Chicago, IL

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Variety of prefold cloth diapers in decent shape, with normal staining from use. Dimensions and quantities are shown in the individual photos on the listing. Great for families using cloth who don’t mind cosmetic wear.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Assorted free items, likely furniture (listed under Furniture)

Condition: Used – Good

Location: Chicago, IL

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Listing for multiple free pieces in good used condition. Check the photos and description on Facebook to see exactly what’s included and whether you need a car or small truck for pickup.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Free deals like these tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, read the full post, and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.