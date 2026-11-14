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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Chicago Right Now
Chicago neighbors are giving away all kinds of free items this week, from furniture to baby gear and more. Here are some of the most interesting finds available around the city.
TV Stand – North Center
Item: TV stand for living room
Condition: Used – Fair
Approx. size: 23” H x 16” W x 57” L
Location: North Center neighborhood, Chicago, IL
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Simple TV stand listed under living room furniture. The building has a freight elevator, which should make pickup easier if it’s in a higher-floor unit. Good if you need a basic stand and don’t mind some wear.
FREE DAMAGED Vintage (70s) Syroco Dining Chairs
Item: Two vintage Syroco dining chairs (1970s)
Condition: Used – Fair, both cracked
Location: Chicago, IL (pickup only)
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Two free vintage plastic dining chairs. Both are cracked and need repair or creative reuse, but the style is collectible and similar sets have sold for $300–$500 at vintage shops. Great for someone handy who wants a project and can keep them out of the landfill.
Racing Simulator Setup with Seat and Steering Wheel
Item: Full racing simulator setup
Includes: Racing seat, steering wheel, pedals, and monitor stand
Location: North Cicero, Chicago, IL
Source: Nextdoor
Complete rig for racing games. You’ll need your own console/PC and monitor, but the main hardware (seat, wheel, pedals, stand) is included. Ideal for a gaming fan with space to set up a small driving corner.
Portable Air Conditioner – Insignia
Item: Insignia portable air conditioner with hose
Condition: Like new
Pickup deadline: Must pick up by Sunday 11/15
Location: Logan Square, Chicago, IL
Source: Nextdoor
Portable AC unit with exhaust hose included. Great for cooling a single room or small apartment. Make sure you can pick it up by the listed date and have a window that can vent the hose.
Michael Kors Winter Jacket (3X)
Item: Michael Kors winter jacket, men’s 3X
Condition: Used – like new
Features: Lots of pockets
Location: Chicago, IL
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Warm winter coat in excellent condition, larger size (3X). Good option if you need a quality cold-weather jacket without spending money.
Cloth Diaper Prefolds – Logan Square
Item: Lot of cloth diaper prefolds (mixed brands)
Condition: Used – Good, some stains
Care: Washed with Tide Free and Clear; current owner is second owner
Pickup requirement: Must take at least half of the lot
Location: Logan Square near Kimball & Armitage, Chicago, IL
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Variety of prefold cloth diapers in decent shape, with normal staining from use. Dimensions and quantities are shown in the individual photos on the listing. Great for families using cloth who don’t mind cosmetic wear.
Free Items – Mixed Furniture
Item: Assorted free items, likely furniture (listed under Furniture)
Condition: Used – Good
Location: Chicago, IL
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Listing for multiple free pieces in good used condition. Check the photos and description on Facebook to see exactly what’s included and whether you need a car or small truck for pickup.
Free deals like these tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, read the full post, and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.