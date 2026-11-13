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📅 Brookhaven Lab sessions at SC26 in Chicago, Nov. 15–20
9 days ago
📅 Brookhaven Lab showcasing HPC research at SC26 in Chicago
Brookhaven National Laboratory scientists will be in Chicago for SC26, the big high‑performance computing conference at McCormick Place, Nov. 15–20, 2026.
If you’re attending SC26, you can catch Brookhaven researchers at:
- Workshops (Sun–Mon, Nov. 15–16) on AI for X‑ray imaging, real‑time data workflows, data management simulations, and AI accelerator design (rooms W179b, W183a, W181a, W183b).
- Research posters (Tue, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.) in the Skyline Ballroom North Pre‑Function, covering AI for climate models and GPU power/performance trade‑offs.
- DOE Booth 4829 (Wed, Nov. 18) for:
- 10:45 a.m. talk on the American Science Cloud (AmSC) by Meifeng Lin
- 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. demos on cross‑facility data movement, 6G sensor networks, and AmSC scientific workflows.
All times are Central Standard Time (CST).
More Info: HPC Unites: Brookhaven Lab Heads to Chicago for SC...
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