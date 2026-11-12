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📅 Listen in to Nov. 12 Downtown Development meeting

3 days ago
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📅 Listen in to Nov. 12 Downtown Development meeting

The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 1:00 PM (Eastern).

This meeting is available by Zoom for listening purposes only.

How to join:

  • Online (PC, Mac, iPad, Android): use Zoom link and enter
    • Webinar ID: 817 6826 0440
    • Passcode: 490107
  • By phone (audio only): dial any of these U.S. numbers, then enter the Webinar ID 817 6826 0440 and Passcode 490107 when prompted. A few options:
    • +1 309 205 3325 US
    • +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
    • +1 646 931 3860 US

International numbers are available at: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbszLqPtoC.

More Info: DDA – Downtown Development Authority Regular Meeti...

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