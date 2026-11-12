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📅 Listen in to Nov. 12 Downtown Development meeting
3 days ago
📅 Listen in to Nov. 12 Downtown Development meeting
The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 1:00 PM (Eastern).
This meeting is available by Zoom for listening purposes only.
How to join:
- Online (PC, Mac, iPad, Android): use Zoom link and enter
- Webinar ID: 817 6826 0440
- Passcode: 490107
- By phone (audio only): dial any of these U.S. numbers, then enter the Webinar ID 817 6826 0440 and Passcode 490107 when prompted. A few options:
- +1 309 205 3325 US
- +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
- +1 646 931 3860 US
International numbers are available at: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbszLqPtoC.
More Info: DDA – Downtown Development Authority Regular Meeti...
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