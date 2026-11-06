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Chicago Heights
Violence interrupter killed in Chicago Heights
7 days ago
A community violence interrupter was shot and killed in Chicago Heights over the weekend, and fellow violence prevention workers gathered on Thursday to honor his life while police continue to search for the shooter. More information on his legacy: Read more.
This content is adapted from materials provided by WGN TV News
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.