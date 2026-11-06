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🚧 Chicago construction & trades: several hands-on roles hiring now
Chicago’s trades scene is busy right now—lots of crews are looking for reliable people who aren’t afraid of tools, ladders, or long days on site.
Here are several solid openings around Chicago, IL and nearby:
Filtration Service Representative – $31.31/hr
Employer: Primo Brands
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Pay: $31.31/hr + overtime eligible
Install and repair water filtration and coffee equipment around the city, Monday–Friday with a 6–7 AM start and at least 8 hours a day. Good fit if you know basic plumbing/electrical, can lift 50 lbs, and like a mix of hands-on work and customer service.
Experienced Commercial Painter – Evenings
Employer: Prosperity Builders Group (PBG LLC)
Location: Chicago, IL (North Side & suburbs)
Type: Temporary / project-based
Pay: $27.00–$32.00/hr
Evening shift painting (6:00 p.m.–1:00 a.m.) on commercial retail and office projects. Great for painters with 3+ years’ experience who can work clean and independently and already have their own tools.
Residential Insulation Installer / General Construction
Employer: Parliament Builders Inc.
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time (around 40 hrs/week)
Pay: $25.00–$30.00/hr
Benefits: 401(k), retirement plan, PTO, on-the-job training, advancement opportunities
Hands-on role installing attic and wall insulation plus general construction tasks (carpentry, drywall, roofing, caulking, trim, minor painting). Good for someone comfortable in attics/crawl spaces and using power tools safely.
Gerente de desarrollo de negocios / Líder de cuadrilla de mejoras
Empleador: Yellowstone Landscape
Ubicación: Chicago, IL
Tipo: No indicado (rol de campo, tiempo completo probable)
Puesto en español para supervisar cuadrillas de mejoras de paisajismo: coordinar seguridad, herramientas, equipo pesado y comunicación con clientes y gerencia. Ofrecen pago por hora competitivo, pago semanal y beneficios (médico, dental, visión, 401k, PTO, vacaciones) para candidatos con experiencia manejando equipos en instalación de paisajismo, albañilería, adoquines y muros de contención.
Fitter (General Laborer) – Vacant Property Security
Employer: Door and Window Guard Systems (DAWGS)
Location: Chicago, IL 60609
Type: Full-time
Pay: From $19.50/hr
Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, referral program
Join a crew that installs and removes steel security systems on vacant properties. Monday–Friday (sometimes Saturday), 7 AM starts, 8–10 hour days, about 25% travel. Good for someone physically strong (lift 50+ lbs) with a valid driver’s license and some construction or labor experience.
Day Laborer – One-Day Patio Tear-Down
Employer: asimis inc
Location: 140 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60661
Type: Temporary – 1 day
Pay: $100 cash for the day + free lunch (listed hourly range: $18–$20/hr)
Seasonal one-day job helping take down a restaurant patio: moving wood panels, rolling turf, stacking materials, and cleaning up. Show up on November 5 at 9:00 AM, ask for Gio, and be ready for 5 hours of outdoor lifting and carrying.
Residential Construction Site Supervisor / Superintendent
Employer: iLink Resources
Location: Chicago, IL (South Side focus)
Type: Full-time (assignment with possible extension/permanent)
Pay: Not listed
Lead scattered-site residential renovation projects (1–4 bedroom units and small homes), including interiors plus some roofs, porches, and landscaping. Ideal if you’ve supervised residential rehab before, can juggle multiple sites, coordinate subs, handle inspections, and keep detailed field documentation.
Retail Fitout – Commercial Interiors
Employer: Gracetech Building
Location: Lake View, IL
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Work on shop and food outlet build-outs to shopping center specs, often on night shifts so stores can open on schedule. Good for tradespeople who like fast-paced interior work and can stick to tight programs.
Hospitality Fitout – Cafes & Restaurants
Employer: Gracetech Building
Location: Lake View, IL
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Help build out kitchens and front-of-house spaces for cafes, bars, and restaurants, from services to final handover. Best for folks who enjoy detailed interior work and coordinating with multiple trades to hit opening dates.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers keep good workers in mind for future projects.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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