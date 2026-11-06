🚧 Chicago construction & trades: several hands-on roles hiring now

Chicago’s trades scene is busy right now—lots of crews are looking for reliable people who aren’t afraid of tools, ladders, or long days on site.

Here are several solid openings around Chicago, IL and nearby:

Employer: Primo Brands

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.31/hr + overtime eligible

Install and repair water filtration and coffee equipment around the city, Monday–Friday with a 6–7 AM start and at least 8 hours a day. Good fit if you know basic plumbing/electrical, can lift 50 lbs, and like a mix of hands-on work and customer service.

Employer: Prosperity Builders Group (PBG LLC)

Location: Chicago, IL (North Side & suburbs)

Type: Temporary / project-based

Pay: $27.00–$32.00/hr

Evening shift painting (6:00 p.m.–1:00 a.m.) on commercial retail and office projects. Great for painters with 3+ years’ experience who can work clean and independently and already have their own tools.

Employer: Parliament Builders Inc.

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time (around 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $25.00–$30.00/hr

Benefits: 401(k), retirement plan, PTO, on-the-job training, advancement opportunities

Hands-on role installing attic and wall insulation plus general construction tasks (carpentry, drywall, roofing, caulking, trim, minor painting). Good for someone comfortable in attics/crawl spaces and using power tools safely.

Empleador: Yellowstone Landscape

Ubicación: Chicago, IL

Tipo: No indicado (rol de campo, tiempo completo probable)

Puesto en español para supervisar cuadrillas de mejoras de paisajismo: coordinar seguridad, herramientas, equipo pesado y comunicación con clientes y gerencia. Ofrecen pago por hora competitivo, pago semanal y beneficios (médico, dental, visión, 401k, PTO, vacaciones) para candidatos con experiencia manejando equipos en instalación de paisajismo, albañilería, adoquines y muros de contención.

Employer: Door and Window Guard Systems (DAWGS)

Location: Chicago, IL 60609

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $19.50/hr

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, referral program

Join a crew that installs and removes steel security systems on vacant properties. Monday–Friday (sometimes Saturday), 7 AM starts, 8–10 hour days, about 25% travel. Good for someone physically strong (lift 50+ lbs) with a valid driver’s license and some construction or labor experience.

Employer: asimis inc

Location: 140 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60661

Type: Temporary – 1 day

Pay: $100 cash for the day + free lunch (listed hourly range: $18–$20/hr)

Seasonal one-day job helping take down a restaurant patio: moving wood panels, rolling turf, stacking materials, and cleaning up. Show up on November 5 at 9:00 AM, ask for Gio, and be ready for 5 hours of outdoor lifting and carrying.

Employer: iLink Resources

Location: Chicago, IL (South Side focus)

Type: Full-time (assignment with possible extension/permanent)

Pay: Not listed

Lead scattered-site residential renovation projects (1–4 bedroom units and small homes), including interiors plus some roofs, porches, and landscaping. Ideal if you’ve supervised residential rehab before, can juggle multiple sites, coordinate subs, handle inspections, and keep detailed field documentation.

Employer: Gracetech Building

Location: Lake View, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work on shop and food outlet build-outs to shopping center specs, often on night shifts so stores can open on schedule. Good for tradespeople who like fast-paced interior work and can stick to tight programs.

Employer: Gracetech Building

Location: Lake View, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help build out kitchens and front-of-house spaces for cafes, bars, and restaurants, from services to final handover. Best for folks who enjoy detailed interior work and coordinating with multiple trades to hit opening dates.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers keep good workers in mind for future projects.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.