🤝 Chicago Community & Social Services Roles with Multiple Openings

Chicago’s community and social services scene is busy right now, with roles from youth work to housing support. If you like helping people and being out in the community, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: Chicago, IL

Type: FULL-TIME (single-day booking)

FULL-TIME (single-day booking) Pay: Not listed

Not listed When: Thursday, November 5, 2026, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

This is a one-day job caring for a 9‑month‑old with no pets, no driving, and no housework. Perfect if you’re an experienced sitter who wants a simple, childcare-only shift.

Employer: Rincon Family Services

Location: Chicagoland area

Chicagoland area Type: Full-time, salary, non-exempt

Salary: $39,000–$43,000/year

Work on a multi-disciplinary mental health team doing counseling, crisis work, and case management for adults with complex needs. Comes with health, dental, vision, 403(b), generous PTO (up to 21 days in year 1), disability coverage, and PSLF-eligible nonprofit employment; Spanish fluency strongly preferred.

Employer: Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead after-school programs focused on Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles, and Good Character while supervising youth and volunteers. Comes with PTO, life insurance (20+ hrs/week), 401(k) with employer contributions, and strong professional development in a kid-centered club setting.

Employer: Lutheran Social Services of Illinois (LSSI)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: $22–$24/hour

Provide whole-person mental health case management with 1:1 meetings and evidence-informed interventions. Offers on-demand pay, comprehensive health benefits, up to 26 days PTO plus 11 holidays, 403(b), EAP, paid training, and advancement opportunities; requires a driver’s license and reliable transportation.

Employer: ALIYA on 87th

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support residents in a skilled nursing/long-term care setting with care plans, documentation, and discharge planning. You’ll work closely with residents and families and get medical, dental, vision, FSA, life insurance, 401(k), on-demand pay, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Cornerstone Community Outreach – Sylvia Family Program / The Haven

Location: Uptown, Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time (approx. 40 hrs/week, some evenings/weekends possible)

Pay: $21/hour

Work directly with men experiencing homelessness on housing, benefits, and long-term stability using a trauma-informed, strengths-based approach. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, 9 paid holidays, and IL Secure Choice retirement, plus the chance to be part of a long-standing Uptown shelter community.

Employer: Metropolitan Family Services – Calumet

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$50,000/year

Support youth and families with assessments, service plans, advocacy, and crisis support, often in community and home settings. This role offers a mission-driven culture, mileage-based work in the community, and a solid salary range for early-career case managers.

Employer: Metropolitan Family Services – Calumet Center

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $44,000–$49,000/year

Plan and run parent and family engagement programs tied to an Out-of-School-Time program, plus community outreach and resource coordination. Requires 2+ years working with children and families, and comes with strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, HSA contributions, 401(k) with 4% match, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—community work often leads to more doors opening once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.