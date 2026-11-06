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Chicago
🤝 Chicago Community & Social Services Roles with Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Chicago’s community and social services scene is busy right now, with roles from youth work to housing support. If you like helping people and being out in the community, this week has some solid options.
Infant Babysitter
- Employer: Wyndy
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: FULL-TIME (single-day booking)
- Pay: Not listed
- When: Thursday, November 5, 2026, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
This is a one-day job caring for a 9‑month‑old with no pets, no driving, and no housework. Perfect if you’re an experienced sitter who wants a simple, childcare-only shift.
Case Manager – Mental Health
- Employer: Rincon Family Services
- Location: Chicagoland area
- Type: Full-time, salary, non-exempt
- Salary: $39,000–$43,000/year
Work on a multi-disciplinary mental health team doing counseling, crisis work, and case management for adults with complex needs. Comes with health, dental, vision, 403(b), generous PTO (up to 21 days in year 1), disability coverage, and PSLF-eligible nonprofit employment; Spanish fluency strongly preferred.
Program Instructor (Youth Development Specialist) – CC’s Little Village
- Employer: Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead after-school programs focused on Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles, and Good Character while supervising youth and volunteers. Comes with PTO, life insurance (20+ hrs/week), 401(k) with employer contributions, and strong professional development in a kid-centered club setting.
Case Manager, CST
- Employer: Lutheran Social Services of Illinois (LSSI)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Pay: $22–$24/hour
Provide whole-person mental health case management with 1:1 meetings and evidence-informed interventions. Offers on-demand pay, comprehensive health benefits, up to 26 days PTO plus 11 holidays, 403(b), EAP, paid training, and advancement opportunities; requires a driver’s license and reliable transportation.
Social Services Assistant
- Employer: ALIYA on 87th
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support residents in a skilled nursing/long-term care setting with care plans, documentation, and discharge planning. You’ll work closely with residents and families and get medical, dental, vision, FSA, life insurance, 401(k), on-demand pay, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
Case Manager – The Haven (Men’s Shelter)
- Employer: Cornerstone Community Outreach – Sylvia Family Program / The Haven
- Location: Uptown, Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time (approx. 40 hrs/week, some evenings/weekends possible)
- Pay: $21/hour
Work directly with men experiencing homelessness on housing, benefits, and long-term stability using a trauma-informed, strengths-based approach. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, 9 paid holidays, and IL Secure Choice retirement, plus the chance to be part of a long-standing Uptown shelter community.
Case Manager – Youth Project Lighthouse
- Employer: Metropolitan Family Services – Calumet
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $45,000–$50,000/year
Support youth and families with assessments, service plans, advocacy, and crisis support, often in community and home settings. This role offers a mission-driven culture, mileage-based work in the community, and a solid salary range for early-career case managers.
Parent & Community Engagement Specialist – Mildred Lavizzo Elementary
- Employer: Metropolitan Family Services – Calumet Center
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $44,000–$49,000/year
Plan and run parent and family engagement programs tied to an Out-of-School-Time program, plus community outreach and resource coordination. Requires 2+ years working with children and families, and comes with strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, HSA contributions, 401(k) with 4% match, and more.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—community work often leads to more doors opening once you’re in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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