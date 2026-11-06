🏗️ Chicago Engineering Roles With Multiple $80K+ Opportunities

Chicago’s engineering scene is busy right now—lots of power, infrastructure, and manufacturing roles, many with six‑figure ranges and solid benefits. Here are several strong openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: Atwell, LLC

Atwell, LLC Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $85,000–$120,000

Design site plans and infrastructure for residential, commercial, and industrial projects using Civil 3D. Good fit if you have 3+ years’ experience, a BS in engineering, and want strong benefits plus bonuses and PTO.

Employer: Venteon (for an automotive supplier)

Venteon (for an automotive supplier) Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Full-time, 2nd shift Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Support PLC- and robot-based manufacturing systems with no travel required. Ideal if you have a controls or electrical background, PLC/CNC (Siemens/Allen-Bradley) and robot experience (ABB/FANUC).

Employer: Venteon (for an automotive supplier near Chicago)

Venteon (for an automotive supplier near Chicago) Location: Near Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Full-time, 2nd shift Salary: Competitive (not listed), relocation available

Lead robotic and manual welding processes, specify equipment, and drive weld quality and uptime. Great for engineers with 3+ years in MIG/robotic welding and strong hands-on plant experience.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Remote, Central region (incl. Chicago, IL)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (IL): $100,000–$166,000

Lead and coordinate high-voltage (up to 765kV) transmission line projects using PLS-CADD, with client-facing and team-lead duties. Best for PEs with 5–7 years in transmission design and project leadership.

Employer: Thornton Tomasetti

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $93,000–$118,000

Work on medium to large buildings—cultural, office, healthcare, labs—handling structural analysis, design, and team coordination. Great for engineers with 4+ years and PE/SE preferred.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Chicago): $116,800–$160,000

Design and develop power distribution and UPS products for AWS data centers from concept through deployment. Ideal if you have 5+ years in electrical product design plus data center/mission-critical experience.

Employer: PepsiCo (Quaker Supply Chain & Transformation)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, up to 40% travel

Full-time, up to Salary: $93,500–$156,450, 10% bonus target

Lead automation and packaging projects across 4 Quaker facilities, from scope and vendor selection to startup and continuous improvement. Best for engineers with 7+ years in manufacturing/packaging.

Employer: Council on Vertical Urbanism (recruiting for a consultancy)

Council on Vertical Urbanism (recruiting for a consultancy) Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Senior role leading bridge and highway structures projects, managing teams, budgets, and client relationships. Targeting engineers with 15+ years, plus Illinois PE and SE.

Employer: TRC Companies, Inc. (Member of WSP)

Location: Chicago, IL (or near other TRC offices)

(or near other TRC offices) Type: Full-time, up to 25% travel

Full-time, up to Salary: $99,320–$238,347.20

Own technical delivery for ADMS/OMS/SCADA/DMS implementations across multiple workstreams. Great for folks with 10–15 years in ADMS/OMS and hands-on experience with major vendors.

Employer: S&C Electric Company

Location: Chicago, IL (On-site, 8–5, Mon–Fri)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $116,534–$154,413

Design and improve tooling and fixtures for manufacturing, support operations, and drive continuous improvement. Best for mechanical engineers with 10+ years in molding/tooling and strong 3D CAD skills.

Employer: Jobot (for a national AEC firm)

Jobot (for a national AEC firm) Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Full-time, hybrid Salary: $100,000–$145,000

Design building structures in steel, concrete, wood, and masonry using BIM and advanced analysis tools. A fit if you have 5–10+ years in building design and EIT/PE/SE credentials.

Employer: GFT

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Part-time / Internship , mid-May–mid-August

, mid-May–mid-August Pay: $21–$28/hour

Summer internship on the power/substation team, helping with layouts, one-lines, and basic calculations. Great for ABET EE students interested in high-voltage and renewables.

Employer: KDM Engineering

Location: Chicago, IL | Hybrid

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000–$140,000

Lead structural work on high-voltage transmission and civil projects, including overhead/underground power. Requires a Structural Engineer (SE) license and 5+ years of relevant experience.

Employer: Jobot (for a private civil engineering firm)

Jobot (for a private civil engineering firm) Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000–$170,000

Design electrical systems for transportation and infrastructure projects using MicroStation, AutoCAD, and Revit. Best for engineers with 5+ years and strong CAD/CADD skills; PE is a plus.

Employer: RMS Energy Co, LLC

Location: Chicago, IL (remote/field mix)

Type: Full-time, 15–20% travel

Full-time, Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Lead design and studies for substations, switchgear, relays, and arc flash analysis, plus support commissioning. Ideal if you have 5+ years in power systems and tools like SKM, ETAP, or EasyPower.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

Location: Chicago, IL (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed; full benefits from day one

Hands-on role troubleshooting and repairing aircraft avionics systems (Nav, Com, radar, autopilot). Good for techs with 1+ years avionics experience who like hangar work and don’t mind varied shifts.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $69,298–$99,644

Work on power plant site development—grading, drainage, stormwater, roads, ponds, and more. Great entry-to-mid role for BSCE grads with 1–2 years of design experience.

Employer: AME Engineering / ARCO Family of Companies

Location: Downers Grove (Chicago area), IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,000–$95,000

Model mechanical and piping systems in Revit and AutoCAD for industrial design-build projects. Best for folks with 1–3 years of BIM experience and a design/drafting-related degree.

Employer: Packaging Corporation of America (PCA)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, 2-year rotational program

Full-time, 2-year rotational program Salary: $83,000–$87,000

Rotational engineering leadership program in a corrugated box plant, focused on process optimization, scrap reduction, and reliability. Aimed at recent engineering grads (0–2 years experience).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and may have related roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.