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Chicago
🏗️ Chicago Engineering Roles With Multiple $80K+ Opportunities
9 days ago
Chicago’s engineering scene is busy right now—lots of power, infrastructure, and manufacturing roles, many with six‑figure ranges and solid benefits. Here are several strong openings you can skim and apply to fast.
Civil Engineer – Land Development
- Employer: Atwell, LLC
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000–$120,000
Design site plans and infrastructure for residential, commercial, and industrial projects using Civil 3D. Good fit if you have 3+ years’ experience, a BS in engineering, and want strong benefits plus bonuses and PTO.
Controls Engineer (2nd Shift)
- Employer: Venteon (for an automotive supplier)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Support PLC- and robot-based manufacturing systems with no travel required. Ideal if you have a controls or electrical background, PLC/CNC (Siemens/Allen-Bradley) and robot experience (ABB/FANUC).
2nd Shift Welding Engineer
- Employer: Venteon (for an automotive supplier near Chicago)
- Location: Near Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Competitive (not listed), relocation available
Lead robotic and manual welding processes, specify equipment, and drive weld quality and uptime. Great for engineers with 3+ years in MIG/robotic welding and strong hands-on plant experience.
Transmission Line Project Engineer (Central) – Remote
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Remote, Central region (incl. Chicago, IL)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (IL): $100,000–$166,000
Lead and coordinate high-voltage (up to 765kV) transmission line projects using PLS-CADD, with client-facing and team-lead duties. Best for PEs with 5–7 years in transmission design and project leadership.
Structural Project Engineer
- Employer: Thornton Tomasetti
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $93,000–$118,000
Work on medium to large buildings—cultural, office, healthcare, labs—handling structural analysis, design, and team coordination. Great for engineers with 4+ years and PE/SE preferred.
Product Design Engineer – Data Center Electrical Products
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Chicago): $116,800–$160,000
Design and develop power distribution and UPS products for AWS data centers from concept through deployment. Ideal if you have 5+ years in electrical product design plus data center/mission-critical experience.
Associate Principal Engineer – Automation Packaging
- Employer: PepsiCo (Quaker Supply Chain & Transformation)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, up to 40% travel
- Salary: $93,500–$156,450, 10% bonus target
Lead automation and packaging projects across 4 Quaker facilities, from scope and vendor selection to startup and continuous improvement. Best for engineers with 7+ years in manufacturing/packaging.
Senior Structural Engineer – Transportation/Bridges
- Employer: Council on Vertical Urbanism (recruiting for a consultancy)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior role leading bridge and highway structures projects, managing teams, budgets, and client relationships. Targeting engineers with 15+ years, plus Illinois PE and SE.
ADMS Lead Engineer
- Employer: TRC Companies, Inc. (Member of WSP)
- Location: Chicago, IL (or near other TRC offices)
- Type: Full-time, up to 25% travel
- Salary: $99,320–$238,347.20
Own technical delivery for ADMS/OMS/SCADA/DMS implementations across multiple workstreams. Great for folks with 10–15 years in ADMS/OMS and hands-on experience with major vendors.
Staff Mold Design Engineer
- Employer: S&C Electric Company
- Location: Chicago, IL (On-site, 8–5, Mon–Fri)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,534–$154,413
Design and improve tooling and fixtures for manufacturing, support operations, and drive continuous improvement. Best for mechanical engineers with 10+ years in molding/tooling and strong 3D CAD skills.
Structural Engineer (AEC Firm)
- Employer: Jobot (for a national AEC firm)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, hybrid
- Salary: $100,000–$145,000
Design building structures in steel, concrete, wood, and masonry using BIM and advanced analysis tools. A fit if you have 5–10+ years in building design and EIT/PE/SE credentials.
Intern – Substation Engineering
- Employer: GFT
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Part-time / Internship, mid-May–mid-August
- Pay: $21–$28/hour
Summer internship on the power/substation team, helping with layouts, one-lines, and basic calculations. Great for ABET EE students interested in high-voltage and renewables.
Structural Engineer – Transmission & Civil
- Employer: KDM Engineering
- Location: Chicago, IL | Hybrid
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000–$140,000
Lead structural work on high-voltage transmission and civil projects, including overhead/underground power. Requires a Structural Engineer (SE) license and 5+ years of relevant experience.
Electrical Engineer (Civil Firm)
- Employer: Jobot (for a private civil engineering firm)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000–$170,000
Design electrical systems for transportation and infrastructure projects using MicroStation, AutoCAD, and Revit. Best for engineers with 5+ years and strong CAD/CADD skills; PE is a plus.
Senior Electrical Design Engineer – Power Systems
- Employer: RMS Energy Co, LLC
- Location: Chicago, IL (remote/field mix)
- Type: Full-time, 15–20% travel
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Lead design and studies for substations, switchgear, relays, and arc flash analysis, plus support commissioning. Ideal if you have 5+ years in power systems and tools like SKM, ETAP, or EasyPower.
Avionics Technician
- Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.
- Location: Chicago, IL (On-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; full benefits from day one
Hands-on role troubleshooting and repairing aircraft avionics systems (Nav, Com, radar, autopilot). Good for techs with 1+ years avionics experience who like hangar work and don’t mind varied shifts.
Civil Engineer – Mid-Level (Power Plants)
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid, 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $69,298–$99,644
Work on power plant site development—grading, drainage, stormwater, roads, ponds, and more. Great entry-to-mid role for BSCE grads with 1–2 years of design experience.
Mechanical BIM Modeler
- Employer: AME Engineering / ARCO Family of Companies
- Location: Downers Grove (Chicago area), IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000–$95,000
Model mechanical and piping systems in Revit and AutoCAD for industrial design-build projects. Best for folks with 1–3 years of BIM experience and a design/drafting-related degree.
Plant Optimization Engineer
- Employer: Packaging Corporation of America (PCA)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, 2-year rotational program
- Salary: $83,000–$87,000
Rotational engineering leadership program in a corrugated box plant, focused on process optimization, scrap reduction, and reliability. Aimed at recent engineering grads (0–2 years experience).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and may have related roles open too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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