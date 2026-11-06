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📣 Chicago Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Roles
Chicago’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—lots of hybrid roles, big brands, and plenty of room to grow your income and your skills.
Here are several standout openings worth a look:
Account Supervisor – Sports Sponsorships
Employer: Playfly Sports
Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $80,000 base
Lead sponsorship and marketing programs for major sports brands, managing strategy, budgets, and a small account team. Great fit if you have 6+ years in marketing or sports sponsorship and love client leadership and big events.
Sr. CRM Solution Sales Executive – CPQ – SLED
Employer: ServiceNow
Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid/Flexible persona)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $125,450–$207,000 base + equity + incentive
Enterprise sales role selling AI‑driven CRM/CPQ solutions into public sector (SLED). Ideal if you have 7+ years solution sales experience and are comfortable with 30–50% travel and complex, high‑value deals.
Corporate Sales Account Executive I
Employer: Goosehead Insurance
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000+ first-year OTE (base + uncapped commissions/bonuses)
Build a book of business by partnering with real estate and mortgage pros and tailoring insurance solutions. Goosehead pays for your licensing and training, so this is great if you’re driven and want high upside without prior insurance experience.
Senior Manager, Product Marketing – Events
Employer: ParetoHealth
Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (senior B2B role)
Own product marketing strategy for high‑profile events in the healthcare benefits space—audience research, messaging, content, and sales enablement. Best for 7+ years B2B product marketing and experience with events or broker audiences.
Senior Relationship Executive – Influencer Marketing
Employer: 1000heads
Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid – 2 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000–$80,000
Hands‑on influencer management role: sourcing creators, managing campaigns, contracts, and reporting for big consumer brands. Great if you have 1–3 years in influencer or social media account work and love creator culture.
Digital Media Specialist
Employer: DAC
Location: Chicago, IL (3 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $55,000–$75,000
Plan and run paid search, paid social, display, and video campaigns for performance‑driven clients. Perfect for 2–4 years of hands‑on media buying (Google, Meta, Bing) and someone who likes data, testing, and optimization.
Digital Marketing Project Coordinator (Consultant)
Employer: Informatic Technologies, Inc.
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Contract
Salary: Not listed
Junior project role keeping marketing work on track—managing Workfront queues, timelines, assets, and billing. Good entry point if you’re highly organized, want agency‑style experience, and like coordinating creative and production teams.
Regional Foreign Direct Investment Specialist – Asia & Asia/Pacific
Employer: Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity
Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid, 1–5 days in office)
Type: Full-time, salaried
Salary: $8,571–$9,000/month (~$102K–$108K/year)
Public‑sector role marketing Illinois to Asian investors—developing FDI strategy, managing projects, and promoting the state abroad. Great if you have 3+ years in international business/trade or marketing and like policy + business development.
Commercial Parts Pro
Employer: Advance Auto Parts
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $20.75–$23.09/hour + commission
Sales‑heavy role growing commercial auto parts accounts, supervising drivers, and supporting store goals. Good fit if you have 3+ years automotive parts or sales experience and enjoy relationship‑based selling.
Sales Director – Data & Analytics
Employer: Theron Solutions (global analytics consultancy)
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (senior enterprise sales)
Hunter role selling analytics, AI, and digital transformation services into Fortune 1000 companies. Best for 15–20 years enterprise tech/consulting sales and a track record closing large, complex deals.
Manager, Search Commerce
Employer: Starcom
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $75,050–$107,835
Lead a team running Amazon and marketplace search/media for major brands—strategy, optimization, and reporting. Ideal if you have 2+ years in commerce media (Amazon/Walmart/Instacart) and want leadership responsibility.
Vice President, Paid Social
Employer: Publicis Health Media
Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $121,315–$174,300
Executive‑level role owning paid social strategy and teams for large healthcare clients. Great for 10+ years in digital/paid social with 5+ years managing teams and comfort leading big, cross‑channel programs.
Digital Media Analyst
Employer: DSplus (Saatchi & Saatchi company)
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $60,800–$84,000
Analytics role supporting auto clients across paid social, search, display, CTV, and web. Perfect if you have 3+ years in data/analytics, know Tableau + Adobe/Google Analytics, and like turning media data into clear stories.
National Account Manager – Retail (Bakery/Deli)
Employer: Bridor North America
Location: Remote, based near a major Midwest airport (includes IL)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive base + bonus (exact not listed)
High‑travel hunter role selling premium bakery products into Midwest grocery chains and in‑store bakery/deli. Best for 5+ years selling into grocery retail with strong buyer and distributor relationships.
Recruiting Marketing & Employment Brand Manager
Employer: Winston Taylor
Location: Chicago, IL (3–4 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary (IL): $135,000–$170,000
Lead employer branding and recruiting marketing for a global law firm—campaigns, content, and strategy to attract legal talent. Great if you have 5+ years in marketing/communications and experience with employer brand or recruiting marketing.
Sr Manager, Growth AI Transformation
Employer: Mars (Snacking)
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $169,840–$233,530
Senior commercial role using AI to grow global snack brands—marketing planning, innovation, and consumer insight engines. Ideal for 8+ years in CPG marketing/sales/insights with real experience driving growth via data/AI.
Senior Product Marketing Manager – Enterprise SaaS
Employer: Creative Circle (recruiting for healthcare client)
Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid, 3 days onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (senior PMM)
Own GTM for enterprise SaaS, data, analytics, and AI products in healthcare. Best for 5+ years product marketing in B2B SaaS, strong launch experience, and comfort translating complex tech into simple stories.
Head of New Markets, Banking & Capital Markets
Employer: Chainlink Labs
Location: Chicago, IL (Remote-first, must be in approved jurisdiction)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (senior commercial lead)
Build a new institutional offering helping banks and asset managers launch digital asset initiatives using Chainlink. Great if you have 10+ years in banking/capital markets/fintech, have closed multi‑million‑dollar deals, and know tokenization and custody.
Marketing Technology Manager
Employer: Husch Blackwell LLP
Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid or Remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary (IL): $92,000–$179,000
Own the firm’s MarTech stack—CRM, email, website, analytics, and AI tools—plus a small team. Ideal for 5+ years in marketing tech/ops (CRM, email, CMS) and someone who likes systems, data, and enabling BD teams.
Marsh Risk Early Career Program – Claims Advocacy Intern (Summer 2027)
Employer: Marsh
Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid, 3 days in office)
Type: Internship (10 weeks, Summer 2027)
Pay: $26/hour
Intern with the Claims Advocacy team, supporting reporting, analysis, and client work across multiple claim types. A solid fit if you’re graduating Fall 2027–Spring 2028 and curious about risk, insurance, and client service.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible if your experience is in the same ballpark.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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