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Chicago
🍽️ Chicago Hospitality Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $90K+
8 days ago
Chicago’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now—from airport lounges to luxury hotels and neighborhood spots. If you like fast-paced, people-focused work, there’s a lot to pick from this week.
UNITED CLUB DISHWASHER (FULL TIME)
- Employer: Flik Hospitality Group / Compass Group
- Location: United Club Lounge, O’Hare Airport, Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.50/hour
- Perks include weekly pay, union role, health insurance, free lunch, uniforms, parking, discounted train, paid onboarding, and more. Great fit if you have 6–12 months of high-volume dishwashing and want steady 40 hours/week with day or night shifts.
Steward - Palmer House Hilton
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Palmer House Hilton, Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Utility steward role keeping kitchenware spotless and supporting banquets in a historic downtown hotel, with access to Hilton travel discounts, PTO, health benefits, and stock purchase program.
Shift Manager
- Employer: McDonald’s (independent franchisee)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Lead shifts, manage crew, and keep operations running smoothly. Role comes with paid vacation, holidays, tuition assistance, medical/dental/vision, and retirement benefits for experienced leaders (18+).
KFC Team Member
- Employer: KBP Brands (KFC)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.05–$17.60/hour
- No experience needed—paid training, free shift meal, discounts, PTO, medical/dental/vision, and education benefits (GED, scholarships, free online tuition). Great entry into restaurant work.
Laundry Attendant - The Ritz-Carlton
- Employer: Sage Hospitality Group
- Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago, IL (Gold Coast)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22–$24/hour
- Behind-the-scenes role keeping luxury hotel linens and uniforms in top shape. Physically active job (lifting and standing) with medical, dental, vision, EAP, and hotel/restaurant discounts.
FOOD SERVICE UTILITY (FULL TIME)
- Employer: Restaurant Associates / Compass Group
- Location: JPMC, 10 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30am–4:30pm; some nights/weekends)
- Pay: $21.35/hour
- Weekday-heavy schedule in a corporate setting, handling kitchen cleaning, trash, and supply moves. Comes with benefits package, PTO, paid holidays, OT opportunities, and Compass Group perks.
COOK (FULL TIME) – Restaurant Associates
- Employer: Restaurant Associates / Compass Group
- Location: Chicago, IL 60607
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 6:30am–3:00pm)
- Pay: $29.70/hour
- High-paying cook role for someone with 5+ years in fine dining/high-volume. Daytime schedule, standardized recipes, HACCP focus, and full Compass Group medical, dental, vision, retirement, and PTO.
COOK (FULL TIME) – Eurest
- Employer: Eurest / Compass Group
- Location: Central States Funds, 8647 W Higgins Rd, Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time (6:00am–2:30pm, days vary)
- Pay: $20.00/hour
- Corporate dining cook role with early shifts, standardized recipes, and strong focus on food safety. Includes health benefits, retirement plan, discounts, and wellness programs.
Shift Manager
- Employer: The Wendy’s Company
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.90–$23.00/hour
- Lead shifts, coach team members, and keep food safety and service on point. Full-time managers can access healthcare, PTO, 401(k) with match, paid training, and growth paths.
Cook I
- Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts (CURRENT at The Wade Hotel)
- Location: Near Lake Michigan/Navy Pier, Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.00/hour
- Line cook role in a modern, seasonal American restaurant. You’ll follow recipes, manage prep and line setup, and operate a variety of kitchen equipment, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and hotel discounts.
Executive Chef
- Employer: Flik Hospitality Group / Compass Group
- Location: Based in Chicagoland, supporting multiple accounts
- Type: Full-time (travel up to 25%)
- Pay: $80,000–$90,000/year
- Senior culinary leadership role on Flik’s ACE Team, overseeing menus, food quality, costs, and training across various sites. Includes medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, PTO, parental leave, commuter benefits, and more.
Utility Steward/Dishwasher - Hilton Chicago
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Hilton Chicago, Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Evening/late shift (6pm–1am, open availability) keeping dishware and kitchen areas clean in a large downtown hotel. Comes with Go Hilton travel perks, PTO, health & welfare benefits, retirement plans, and mental health resources.
Cook - Part Time
- Employer: Maryville Academy
- Location: Children’s Healthcare Center, Chicago, IL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Prepare meals for medically fragile children, staff, and visitors, following government nutrition and safety guidelines. Good fit if you have a Food Protection Manager Certificate and want mission-driven work.
Front Desk Agent
- Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts – The Gwen
- Location: Downtown Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26.50/hour
- Front-of-house hotel role greeting guests, handling check-in/out, payments, and questions in a luxury setting. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, pet insurance, and hotel discounts.
Market Table (Salad Bar) Attendant / Kitchen Prep
- Employer: Fogo de Chão
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.05–$19.05/hour
- Prep and maintain the salad bar, sides, and desserts, manage inventory freshness, and keep kitchen areas clean. Part-timers can access health, dental, vision, and other voluntary benefits.
Steward – Waldorf Astoria Chicago
- Employer: Hilton – Waldorf Astoria Chicago
- Location: Gold Coast, Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, Union (Local 1)
- Pay: Not listed
- Luxury-hotel steward role with variable hours based on seniority and business needs. You’ll keep serviceware and kitchens spotless and enjoy Hilton’s travel, health, PTO, and wellness benefits.
Floor Host – AM Opener
- Employer: Clear Skies Hospitality – SPF Lincoln Park
- Location: Lincoln Park, Chicago, IL
- Type: Part-time (5:30am–12:30pm, 3–4 days/week)
- Pay: $17.05/hour + tips, guaranteed at least $21/hour
- Open a social pickleball club solo in the mornings, run check-in, manage court schedules, and open the café market. Includes employee membership perks, discounts, PTO, and 401(k) match after a year.
Game Day Operator (Chicago)
- Employer: Brodie Rec League
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Permanent part-time (evenings, incl. weekends)
- Pay: $17.05/hour
- Run the score table, game clock, and livestream for adult basketball leagues, plus check-in and gym setup. Great if you love basketball and want flexible, sports-focused work.
Front House Host and Packer
- Employer: Koi Sushi
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Not specified (in-person)
- Pay: $17.05–$18.00/hour
- Greet guests, manage reservations, answer phones, and carefully pack takeout orders. Must be 21+ with 6–12 months of sushi experience; includes employee discount.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—hospitality roles in Chicago tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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