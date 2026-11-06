🍽️ Chicago Hospitality Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $90K+

Chicago’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now—from airport lounges to luxury hotels and neighborhood spots. If you like fast-paced, people-focused work, there’s a lot to pick from this week.

Employer: Flik Hospitality Group / Compass Group

Flik Hospitality Group / Compass Group Location: United Club Lounge, O’Hare Airport, Chicago, IL

United Club Lounge, O’Hare Airport, Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.50/hour

Perks include weekly pay, union role, health insurance, free lunch, uniforms, parking, discounted train, paid onboarding, and more. Great fit if you have 6–12 months of high-volume dishwashing and want steady 40 hours/week with day or night shifts.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Palmer House Hilton, Chicago, IL

Palmer House Hilton, Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Utility steward role keeping kitchenware spotless and supporting banquets in a historic downtown hotel, with access to Hilton travel discounts, PTO, health benefits, and stock purchase program.

Employer: McDonald’s (independent franchisee)

McDonald’s (independent franchisee) Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Lead shifts, manage crew, and keep operations running smoothly. Role comes with paid vacation, holidays, tuition assistance, medical/dental/vision, and retirement benefits for experienced leaders (18+).

Employer: KBP Brands (KFC)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.05–$17.60/hour

No experience needed—paid training, free shift meal, discounts, PTO, medical/dental/vision, and education benefits (GED, scholarships, free online tuition). Great entry into restaurant work.

Employer: Sage Hospitality Group

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago, IL (Gold Coast)

The Ritz-Carlton, Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$24/hour

Behind-the-scenes role keeping luxury hotel linens and uniforms in top shape. Physically active job (lifting and standing) with medical, dental, vision, EAP, and hotel/restaurant discounts.

Employer: Restaurant Associates / Compass Group

Location: JPMC, 10 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL

JPMC, 10 S Dearborn St, Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30am–4:30pm; some nights/weekends)

(Mon–Fri, 8:30am–4:30pm; some nights/weekends) Pay: $21.35/hour

Weekday-heavy schedule in a corporate setting, handling kitchen cleaning, trash, and supply moves. Comes with benefits package, PTO, paid holidays, OT opportunities, and Compass Group perks.

Employer: Restaurant Associates / Compass Group

Location: Chicago, IL 60607

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 6:30am–3:00pm)

(Mon–Fri, 6:30am–3:00pm) Pay: $29.70/hour

High-paying cook role for someone with 5+ years in fine dining/high-volume. Daytime schedule, standardized recipes, HACCP focus, and full Compass Group medical, dental, vision, retirement, and PTO.

Employer: Eurest / Compass Group

Location: Central States Funds, 8647 W Higgins Rd, Chicago, IL

Central States Funds, 8647 W Higgins Rd, Type: Full-time (6:00am–2:30pm, days vary)

(6:00am–2:30pm, days vary) Pay: $20.00/hour

Corporate dining cook role with early shifts, standardized recipes, and strong focus on food safety. Includes health benefits, retirement plan, discounts, and wellness programs.

Employer: The Wendy’s Company

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.90–$23.00/hour

Lead shifts, coach team members, and keep food safety and service on point. Full-time managers can access healthcare, PTO, 401(k) with match, paid training, and growth paths.

Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts (CURRENT at The Wade Hotel)

(CURRENT at The Wade Hotel) Location: Near Lake Michigan/Navy Pier, Chicago, IL

Near Lake Michigan/Navy Pier, Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00/hour

Line cook role in a modern, seasonal American restaurant. You’ll follow recipes, manage prep and line setup, and operate a variety of kitchen equipment, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Flik Hospitality Group / Compass Group

Location: Based in Chicagoland, supporting multiple accounts

Based in Chicagoland, supporting multiple accounts Type: Full-time (travel up to 25%)

(travel up to 25%) Pay: $80,000–$90,000/year

Senior culinary leadership role on Flik’s ACE Team, overseeing menus, food quality, costs, and training across various sites. Includes medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, PTO, parental leave, commuter benefits, and more.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Hilton Chicago, Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL

Hilton Chicago, Michigan Ave, Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Evening/late shift (6pm–1am, open availability) keeping dishware and kitchen areas clean in a large downtown hotel. Comes with Go Hilton travel perks, PTO, health & welfare benefits, retirement plans, and mental health resources.

Employer: Maryville Academy

Location: Children’s Healthcare Center, Chicago, IL

Children’s Healthcare Center, Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Prepare meals for medically fragile children, staff, and visitors, following government nutrition and safety guidelines. Good fit if you have a Food Protection Manager Certificate and want mission-driven work.

Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts – The Gwen

Location: Downtown Chicago, IL

Downtown Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.50/hour

Front-of-house hotel role greeting guests, handling check-in/out, payments, and questions in a luxury setting. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, pet insurance, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Fogo de Chão

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.05–$19.05/hour

Prep and maintain the salad bar, sides, and desserts, manage inventory freshness, and keep kitchen areas clean. Part-timers can access health, dental, vision, and other voluntary benefits.

Employer: Hilton – Waldorf Astoria Chicago

Location: Gold Coast, Chicago, IL

Gold Coast, Type: Full-time, Union (Local 1)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Luxury-hotel steward role with variable hours based on seniority and business needs. You’ll keep serviceware and kitchens spotless and enjoy Hilton’s travel, health, PTO, and wellness benefits.

Employer: Clear Skies Hospitality – SPF Lincoln Park

Location: Lincoln Park, Chicago, IL

Lincoln Park, Type: Part-time (5:30am–12:30pm, 3–4 days/week)

(5:30am–12:30pm, 3–4 days/week) Pay: $17.05/hour + tips, guaranteed at least $21/hour

Open a social pickleball club solo in the mornings, run check-in, manage court schedules, and open the café market. Includes employee membership perks, discounts, PTO, and 401(k) match after a year.

Employer: Brodie Rec League

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Permanent part-time (evenings, incl. weekends)

(evenings, incl. weekends) Pay: $17.05/hour

Run the score table, game clock, and livestream for adult basketball leagues, plus check-in and gym setup. Great if you love basketball and want flexible, sports-focused work.

Employer: Koi Sushi

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Not specified (in-person)

Not specified (in-person) Pay: $17.05–$18.00/hour

Greet guests, manage reservations, answer phones, and carefully pack takeout orders. Must be 21+ with 6–12 months of sushi experience; includes employee discount.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—hospitality roles in Chicago tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.