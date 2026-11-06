🏥 Chicago Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From $18/hr to $550K+

Chicago’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of options whether you’re clinical, admin, or just starting out. Here are several solid openings around the city you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: RML Specialty Hospital

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full‑time, Days (7a–7:30p, rotating weekends/holidays)

Salary: Not listed (benefits + bonus)

Provide hands‑on care to adult and geriatric patients on a specialty unit. $3,000 sign‑on bonus, rich benefits (up to 26 days PTO, 401(k) with 6% match, tuition reimbursement up to $5k/year), and strong support for CNAs/PCTs.

Employer: Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full‑time, Days

Salary: $80.66–$108.89/hour

Lead APRNs and PAs in transplant surgery, blending clinical practice with leadership. High hourly rate plus tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment, 401(k) match, PTO, bonuses, and robust professional development.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Chicago, IL (travel across local sites)

Type: Full‑time, Variable days/hours

Salary: $24.00–$26.75/hour + mileage

Experienced phlebotomist role with lots of variety, floating between patient service centers and client offices. Day‑one medical for eligible FT staff, 401(k) with match, paid time off, wellness programs, and career growth.

Employer: La Rabida Children’s Hospital

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: PRN/Registry, Mostly Days + 1 evening/week

Salary: Not listed

Work with medically complex kids as a pediatric dietitian, including diabetes education and enteral/TPN management. Great fit if you love specialized pediatric nutrition and want flexible, as‑needed hours.

Employer: La Rabida Children’s Hospital

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full‑time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Lead hospital‑wide quality improvement and patient safety for a pediatric specialty hospital. Ideal for someone with a master’s degree and 5+ years in healthcare quality, data, and performance improvement.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Chicago, IL (Store 17761)

Type: Full‑time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $19.05–$29.05/hour

Run day‑to‑day operations in a remote dispensing pharmacy with pharmacist oversight off‑site. Requires national tech certification and 1+ year tech experience; strong benefits, PTO, and long application window (through 01/04/2027).

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full‑time, Rotating

Salary: Not listed

Lead medication history technicians and support med‑rec quality across the hospital. Great for an Illinois‑licensed pharmacist with 2+ years clinical experience who enjoys operations, education, and safety work.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $22.50–$35.75/hour

Full‑time certified tech role with leadership duties—overseeing techs, workflow, inventory, and customer experience. Good step up if you’re a seasoned tech ready for hiring, scheduling, and coaching responsibilities.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: 1444 W Willow St, Chicago, IL 60642

Type: Full‑time (40 hrs/week, early shifts)

Salary: $17.00–$27.00/hour

Hands‑on dialysis care with paid training, health benefits after 30 days, generous PTO, and 401(k) with match. Good entry point into nephrology if you’re comfortable with long shifts and direct patient care.

Employer: Resurrection Medical Center (Prime Healthcare)

Location: 7435 W Talcott Ave, Chicago, IL 60631

Type: Per Diem, Days (as needed)

Salary: $48.17/hour (flat rate)

PRN PT role in acute care, rotating through ICU, step‑down, and med‑surg. Great if you want high‑acuity experience with flexible, as‑needed scheduling.

Employer: Advocate Health Care

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Undergraduate Internship

Salary: Not listed

For undergrads (Healthcare Admin, Public Health, Management, etc.) with 2.5+ GPA. Get exposure to departments like ED, imaging, oncology, surgery, and more while working on real operational and strategy projects.

Employer: Prime Healthcare Illinois Medical Group

Location: Chicago, IL (practice tied to Resurrection Medical Center)

Type: Full‑time, Days

Salary: $450,000–$550,000/year (total comp estimate)

Join a high‑performing urology practice with a full range of procedures and multidisciplinary support. Includes productivity incentives, malpractice, CME, relocation support, and robust benefits.

Employer: Ascension Saint Joseph

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full‑time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Bridge the hospital and EMS/community partners—building relationships, growing service lines, and supporting emergency department strategy. Requires healthcare experience; paramedic or RN license preferred.

Employer: Open Arms Solutions

Location: Downtown Chicago & nearby neighborhoods

Type: Part‑time, Weekends & PRN

Salary: $18/hour starting

Perfect if you want flexible weekend or on‑call shifts. Provide non‑medical home care (ADLs, companionship, light housekeeping) to seniors in areas like the Loop, River North, Gold Coast, Lincoln Park, and more.

Employer: Acadia Healthcare

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $20.07–$23.45/hour

Support patients in a behavioral health setting with safety checks, ADL help, and therapeutic groups. Good fit if you have a high school diploma and some experience with this population and want to grow in mental health.

Employer: Resurrection Medical Center (Prime Healthcare)

Location: Chicago, IL 60631

Type: Full‑time, Days (7a–7:30p)

Salary: $18.00–$26.68/hour (total comp estimate)

CNA role on a physical rehab unit, assisting with ADLs and basic nursing care. Includes PTO, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days

Salary: Approx. $1,767/week

Travel RRT assignment caring for patients with complex respiratory needs. Includes guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and travel perks.

Employer: Discovery Behavioral Health

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Part‑time, Sundays 7p–7a

Salary: $28–$31/hour

Overnight LVN/LPN role in behavioral health (addiction, eating disorders, co‑occurring conditions). Focus on meds, monitoring, and safety in a residential‑style setting—great if you want one consistent overnight shift.

Employer: Anders Group

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr days

Salary: Approx. $1,862/week

Travel rad tech role with day shifts and full benefits from day one, plus CEU reimbursement and 401(k). Good for techs wanting Chicago experience with travel‑style pay.

Employer: Alignerr

Location: Remote from Chicago, IL

Type: Hourly contract, 10–40 hrs/week

Salary: $35–$75/hour

Help design and scale telehealth, remote monitoring, and other digital health tools. Great if you understand clinical workflows and want flexible, project‑based work at the intersection of healthcare and AI.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple openings and career paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.