undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Chicago Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From $18/hr to $550K+
Chicago’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of options whether you’re clinical, admin, or just starting out. Here are several solid openings around the city you can skim and apply to fast.
Patient Care Tech (PCT) – $3,000 Sign‑On Bonus
Employer: RML Specialty Hospital
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full‑time, Days (7a–7:30p, rotating weekends/holidays)
Salary: Not listed (benefits + bonus)
Provide hands‑on care to adult and geriatric patients on a specialty unit. $3,000 sign‑on bonus, rich benefits (up to 26 days PTO, 401(k) with 6% match, tuition reimbursement up to $5k/year), and strong support for CNAs/PCTs.
Manager, Advanced Practice Provider – Transplant Surgery
Employer: Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full‑time, Days
Salary: $80.66–$108.89/hour
Lead APRNs and PAs in transplant surgery, blending clinical practice with leadership. High hourly rate plus tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment, 401(k) match, PTO, bonuses, and robust professional development.
Phlebotomist III Territory (Float)
Employer: Quest Diagnostics
Location: Chicago, IL (travel across local sites)
Type: Full‑time, Variable days/hours
Salary: $24.00–$26.75/hour + mileage
Experienced phlebotomist role with lots of variety, floating between patient service centers and client offices. Day‑one medical for eligible FT staff, 401(k) with match, paid time off, wellness programs, and career growth.
Clinical Dietitian – PRN/Registry (Pediatrics)
Employer: La Rabida Children’s Hospital
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: PRN/Registry, Mostly Days + 1 evening/week
Salary: Not listed
Work with medically complex kids as a pediatric dietitian, including diabetes education and enteral/TPN management. Great fit if you love specialized pediatric nutrition and want flexible, as‑needed hours.
Manager of Quality and Safety
Employer: La Rabida Children’s Hospital
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full‑time, Days
Salary: Not listed
Lead hospital‑wide quality improvement and patient safety for a pediatric specialty hospital. Ideal for someone with a master’s degree and 5+ years in healthcare quality, data, and performance improvement.
Telepharmacy Technician – Full Time (On‑Site)
Employer: CVS Health
Location: Chicago, IL (Store 17761)
Type: Full‑time (40 hrs/week)
Salary: $19.05–$29.05/hour
Run day‑to‑day operations in a remote dispensing pharmacy with pharmacist oversight off‑site. Requires national tech certification and 1+ year tech experience; strong benefits, PTO, and long application window (through 01/04/2027).
Clinical Pharmacist Lead – Medication History Services
Employer: Northwestern Medicine
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full‑time, Rotating
Salary: Not listed
Lead medication history technicians and support med‑rec quality across the hospital. Great for an Illinois‑licensed pharmacist with 2+ years clinical experience who enjoys operations, education, and safety work.
Pharmacy Operations Manager
Employer: Walgreens
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $22.50–$35.75/hour
Full‑time certified tech role with leadership duties—overseeing techs, workflow, inventory, and customer experience. Good step up if you’re a seasoned tech ready for hiring, scheduling, and coaching responsibilities.
Patient Care Technician – Dialysis (No Experience Needed)
Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
Location: 1444 W Willow St, Chicago, IL 60642
Type: Full‑time (40 hrs/week, early shifts)
Salary: $17.00–$27.00/hour
Hands‑on dialysis care with paid training, health benefits after 30 days, generous PTO, and 401(k) with match. Good entry point into nephrology if you’re comfortable with long shifts and direct patient care.
Physical Therapist – Acute Care Rehab (PRN)
Employer: Resurrection Medical Center (Prime Healthcare)
Location: 7435 W Talcott Ave, Chicago, IL 60631
Type: Per Diem, Days (as needed)
Salary: $48.17/hour (flat rate)
PRN PT role in acute care, rotating through ICU, step‑down, and med‑surg. Great if you want high‑acuity experience with flexible, as‑needed scheduling.
Enterprise Internship – Health Care Administration & Operations
Employer: Advocate Health Care
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Undergraduate Internship
Salary: Not listed
For undergrads (Healthcare Admin, Public Health, Management, etc.) with 2.5+ GPA. Get exposure to departments like ED, imaging, oncology, surgery, and more while working on real operational and strategy projects.
Urologist – Resurrection Medical Center
Employer: Prime Healthcare Illinois Medical Group
Location: Chicago, IL (practice tied to Resurrection Medical Center)
Type: Full‑time, Days
Salary: $450,000–$550,000/year (total comp estimate)
Join a high‑performing urology practice with a full range of procedures and multidisciplinary support. Includes productivity incentives, malpractice, CME, relocation support, and robust benefits.
EMS Coordinator
Employer: Ascension Saint Joseph
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full‑time, Days
Salary: Not listed
Bridge the hospital and EMS/community partners—building relationships, growing service lines, and supporting emergency department strategy. Requires healthcare experience; paramedic or RN license preferred.
Weekend & PRN Caregiver – Senior Home Care
Employer: Open Arms Solutions
Location: Downtown Chicago & nearby neighborhoods
Type: Part‑time, Weekends & PRN
Salary: $18/hour starting
Perfect if you want flexible weekend or on‑call shifts. Provide non‑medical home care (ADLs, companionship, light housekeeping) to seniors in areas like the Loop, River North, Gold Coast, Lincoln Park, and more.
Behavioral Health Associate
Employer: Acadia Healthcare
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $20.07–$23.45/hour
Support patients in a behavioral health setting with safety checks, ADL help, and therapeutic groups. Good fit if you have a high school diploma and some experience with this population and want to grow in mental health.
Patient Care Assistant CNA – Physical Rehabilitation
Employer: Resurrection Medical Center (Prime Healthcare)
Location: Chicago, IL 60631
Type: Full‑time, Days (7a–7:30p)
Salary: $18.00–$26.68/hour (total comp estimate)
CNA role on a physical rehab unit, assisting with ADLs and basic nursing care. Includes PTO, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, and more.
Travel Respiratory Therapist (RRT) – $1,767/week
Employer: Trustaff Allied
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days
Salary: Approx. $1,767/week
Travel RRT assignment caring for patients with complex respiratory needs. Includes guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and travel perks.
LVN / LPN (Overnight, Sundays)
Employer: Discovery Behavioral Health
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Part‑time, Sundays 7p–7a
Salary: $28–$31/hour
Overnight LVN/LPN role in behavioral health (addiction, eating disorders, co‑occurring conditions). Focus on meds, monitoring, and safety in a residential‑style setting—great if you want one consistent overnight shift.
Travel Radiology Technician – $1,862/week
Employer: Anders Group
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr days
Salary: Approx. $1,862/week
Travel rad tech role with day shifts and full benefits from day one, plus CEU reimbursement and 401(k). Good for techs wanting Chicago experience with travel‑style pay.
Digital Health Strategist (Remote, Contract)
Employer: Alignerr
Location: Remote from Chicago, IL
Type: Hourly contract, 10–40 hrs/week
Salary: $35–$75/hour
Help design and scale telehealth, remote monitoring, and other digital health tools. Great if you understand clinical workflows and want flexible, project‑based work at the intersection of healthcare and AI.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple openings and career paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.