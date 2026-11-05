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Chicago

New free art exhibit opens at Humboldt Park

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aq9j3_1GoMtvUm00

The “La Isla” art exhibit by Ali Six opens on Friday, November 13 at the Humboldt Park Boathouse Gallery (1301 N Humboldt Dr.). The exhibit is free and open to all ages. More information: https://t.co/E6D9Avn1xv

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