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Chicago

Wine purchase to support Chicago Public Library

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGj31_1Go6VB8T00

On November 6, shoppers can support the Chicago Public Library Foundation by buying wine through Vin Chicago and choosing the Foundation as their nonprofit. 10% of proceeds will support lifelong learning at the Library’s 82 branches. Uncorking for a Cause is available in-store and online. More information: https://vinchicago.com/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Chicago Public Library Foundation

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