🏗️ Chicago Architecture & Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Chicago’s A/E job market is hot right now—especially for power, infrastructure, and building systems. Lots of hybrid options, strong salaries, and big-name firms hiring.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid / flexible)

(hybrid / flexible) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $134,546 – $205,557

Lead complex EMT studies (TOV, TRV, switching, insulation coordination) using PSCAD/EMTP-RV for major power projects. Senior-level role (12+ years) with strong pay, bonus potential, and robust benefits.

Employer: Allen + Shariff Corporation

Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Full-time

Design full plumbing systems (sanitary, water, gas, storm, medical gas, fire protection) for small–medium commercial projects using AutoCAD/Revit. 4–5 years’ experience plus strong benefits and bonus pay.

Employer: Allen + Shariff Corporation

Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Full-time

Same Chicago plumbing designer role via Indeed—good if you prefer applying off LinkedIn. Highlights generous PTO, 401(k) match, and paid parental leave.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid, 3 days in office)

(hybrid, 3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $62,998 – $90,586

Early-career I&C role working on new and existing power plants and oil & gas facilities. Great fit if you have an EE/ME degree with controls focus and want structured mentoring.

Employer: Allen + Shariff Corporation

Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Full-time

Lead HVAC design for medium–large commercial projects, act as a technical expert, and manage multiple jobs using AutoCAD/Revit. 10+ years’ experience; strong benefits and bonus structure.

Employer: RapinnoTech - APAC & USA

RapinnoTech - APAC & USA Location: Chicago, IL (office / hybrid)

Chicago, IL (office / hybrid) Type: Contract

Hands-on digital & embedded hardware role (5–7 years) covering PCIe, power trees, SI, mixed-signal design, and board bring-up. Good for someone who likes deep lab work and cross-functional collaboration.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $53,568 – $77,026

Work in 3D plant models to lay out equipment, piping, and supports for nuclear projects using 3D MicroStation/AutoCAD. Great step if you have an associate’s or drafting background and want nuclear experience.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,019 – $152,807

Lead electrical design changes, power studies, and equipment specs for existing nuclear plants. Mix of office work, client interaction, and site visits; PE and nuclear experience are big pluses.

Employer: b19 Consulting (recruiting for a global energy developer)

(recruiting for a global energy developer) Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid; other cities possible)

(hybrid; other cities possible) Type: Full-time

Full-time Comp: Up to $170,000 base + 12–20% bonus

Lead electrical scope on large energy campuses with renewables, BESS, gas generation, and 100MW+ data center loads. Great if you want high-impact project ownership across the full lifecycle.

Employer: SmithGroup

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)

Chicago, IL (hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $82,000 – $109,000 + bonus eligible

Design and lead power, lighting, and fire alarm systems for complex healthcare, lab, and higher-ed projects. PE required; strong PTO (including extra Fridays off) and hybrid flexibility.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid / flexible)

(hybrid / flexible) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $134,546 – $205,557

Senior protection role doing relay settings for HV/EHV lines, generators, transformers, and motors, plus NERC PRC compliance. Ideal for a 12+ year protection specialist with ETAP/SKM/Aspen experience.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Chicago, IL (can sit in multiple WSP offices)

Chicago, IL (can sit in multiple WSP offices) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $145,400 – $215,000 (location-dependent)

Lead architectural projects for the U.S. Postal Service, manage design teams, and handle client relationships. 12+ years’ experience and USPS standards familiarity required; architectural license preferred.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Chicago, IL (on-site)

Chicago, IL (on-site) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $125,000 – $155,000

Design and assess water treatment structures and buildings, including forensic work, using tools like RISA, STAAD, Revit. Illinois SE license required; travel up to 30%.

Employer: ComEd (Exelon)

Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $76,000 – $104,500 + ~7% bonus

Develop construction drawings and BOMs for new/modified electric and gas infrastructure. Good fit if you have CAD skills and want utility experience with strong benefits.

Employer: Alignerr

Location: Remote from Chicago, IL

Remote from Chicago, IL Type: Contract (10–40 hrs/week)

Create advanced EE problems and gold-standard solutions to train AI models. Great side gig for MS/PhD-level electrical engineers who enjoy writing and reviewing technical content.

Employer: Alignerr

Location: Remote from Chicago, IL

Remote from Chicago, IL Type: Contract (10–40 hrs/week)

Very similar AI-training role with slightly different emphasis (simulation tools, standards). Flexible, fully remote contract work for EE experts.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for client)

(recruiting for client) Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $150,000 – $200,000

Lead a team delivering electrical and low-voltage designs (power, lighting, CCTV, access control) for commercial, industrial, and government facilities. Requires 8+ years’ experience and strong leadership skills.

Employer: Ledcor

Location: Chicago, IL (home-based with some travel)

Chicago, IL (home-based with some travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $62,800 – $94,200 (range also listed as up to $86,350)

Design fiber and copper outside plant networks (FTTH, commercial) using AutoCAD and GIS tools. Mix of home-based design and field checks; good for OSP designers wanting steady telecom work.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)

Chicago, IL (hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000 – $190,000

Do advanced protection studies for transmission and substation projects using ASPEN OneLiner / PSS CAPE. 7+ years P&C experience; exposure to renewables and HVDC is a plus.

Employer: Perkins&Will

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $88,000 – $112,000

Lead technical development and documentation on complex architectural projects in a design-forward studio. Requires active architectural license and strong Revit skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these firms are growing fast and often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.