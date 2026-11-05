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Chicago
🏗️ Chicago Architecture & Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Chicago’s A/E job market is hot right now—especially for power, infrastructure, and building systems. Lots of hybrid options, strong salaries, and big-name firms hiring.
Lead Power Systems Engineer 2 (EMT Analysis)
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid / flexible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $134,546 – $205,557
Lead complex EMT studies (TOV, TRV, switching, insulation coordination) using PSCAD/EMTP-RV for major power projects. Senior-level role (12+ years) with strong pay, bonus potential, and robust benefits.
Plumbing Designer
- Employer: Allen + Shariff Corporation
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
Design full plumbing systems (sanitary, water, gas, storm, medical gas, fire protection) for small–medium commercial projects using AutoCAD/Revit. 4–5 years’ experience plus strong benefits and bonus pay.
Plumbing Designer (Indeed Listing)
- Employer: Allen + Shariff Corporation
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
Same Chicago plumbing designer role via Indeed—good if you prefer applying off LinkedIn. Highlights generous PTO, 401(k) match, and paid parental leave.
Instrumentation & Controls Engineer 1 – Energy & Industrial
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid, 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $62,998 – $90,586
Early-career I&C role working on new and existing power plants and oil & gas facilities. Great fit if you have an EE/ME degree with controls focus and want structured mentoring.
Senior Mechanical Engineer / Designer (HVAC)
- Employer: Allen + Shariff Corporation
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
Lead HVAC design for medium–large commercial projects, act as a technical expert, and manage multiple jobs using AutoCAD/Revit. 10+ years’ experience; strong benefits and bonus structure.
Hardware Design Engineer
- Employer: RapinnoTech - APAC & USA
- Location: Chicago, IL (office / hybrid)
- Type: Contract
Hands-on digital & embedded hardware role (5–7 years) covering PCIe, power trees, SI, mixed-signal design, and board bring-up. Good for someone who likes deep lab work and cross-functional collaboration.
Mechanical Drafter 3 – Nuclear Power
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $53,568 – $77,026
Work in 3D plant models to lay out equipment, piping, and supports for nuclear projects using 3D MicroStation/AutoCAD. Great step if you have an associate’s or drafting background and want nuclear experience.
Senior Electrical Engineer 2 – Nuclear
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,019 – $152,807
Lead electrical design changes, power studies, and equipment specs for existing nuclear plants. Mix of office work, client interaction, and site visits; PE and nuclear experience are big pluses.
Senior Electrical Project Engineer – Power & Renewables
- Employer: b19 Consulting (recruiting for a global energy developer)
- Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid; other cities possible)
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: Up to $170,000 base + 12–20% bonus
Lead electrical scope on large energy campuses with renewables, BESS, gas generation, and 100MW+ data center loads. Great if you want high-impact project ownership across the full lifecycle.
Electrical Engineer – Buildings
- Employer: SmithGroup
- Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $82,000 – $109,000 + bonus eligible
Design and lead power, lighting, and fire alarm systems for complex healthcare, lab, and higher-ed projects. PE required; strong PTO (including extra Fridays off) and hybrid flexibility.
Lead Protective Relaying Engineer 2
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid / flexible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $134,546 – $205,557
Senior protection role doing relay settings for HV/EHV lines, generators, transformers, and motors, plus NERC PRC compliance. Ideal for a 12+ year protection specialist with ETAP/SKM/Aspen experience.
Architect Senior Project Manager – USPS Team
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Chicago, IL (can sit in multiple WSP offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $145,400 – $215,000 (location-dependent)
Lead architectural projects for the U.S. Postal Service, manage design teams, and handle client relationships. 12+ years’ experience and USPS standards familiarity required; architectural license preferred.
Structural Engineer – Water Business Line
- Employer: AECOM
- Location: Chicago, IL (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,000 – $155,000
Design and assess water treatment structures and buildings, including forensic work, using tools like RISA, STAAD, Revit. Illinois SE license required; travel up to 30%.
Engineering Design Tech (New Business Design)
- Employer: ComEd (Exelon)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $76,000 – $104,500 + ~7% bonus
Develop construction drawings and BOMs for new/modified electric and gas infrastructure. Good fit if you have CAD skills and want utility experience with strong benefits.
Electrical Engineering Expert (AI Training) – Role 1
- Employer: Alignerr
- Location: Remote from Chicago, IL
- Type: Contract (10–40 hrs/week)
Create advanced EE problems and gold-standard solutions to train AI models. Great side gig for MS/PhD-level electrical engineers who enjoy writing and reviewing technical content.
Electrical Engineering Expert (AI Training) – Role 2
- Employer: Alignerr
- Location: Remote from Chicago, IL
- Type: Contract (10–40 hrs/week)
Very similar AI-training role with slightly different emphasis (simulation tools, standards). Flexible, fully remote contract work for EE experts.
Electrical Engineering Manager
- Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for client)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $200,000
Lead a team delivering electrical and low-voltage designs (power, lighting, CCTV, access control) for commercial, industrial, and government facilities. Requires 8+ years’ experience and strong leadership skills.
Designer – OSP Telecom
- Employer: Ledcor
- Location: Chicago, IL (home-based with some travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $62,800 – $94,200 (range also listed as up to $86,350)
Design fiber and copper outside plant networks (FTTH, commercial) using AutoCAD and GIS tools. Mix of home-based design and field checks; good for OSP designers wanting steady telecom work.
Protection & Control (P&C) Engineer – Transmission
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $190,000
Do advanced protection studies for transmission and substation projects using ASPEN OneLiner / PSS CAPE. 7+ years P&C experience; exposure to renewables and HVDC is a plus.
Project Architect
- Employer: Perkins&Will
- Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $88,000 – $112,000
Lead technical development and documentation on complex architectural projects in a design-forward studio. Requires active architectural license and strong Revit skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these firms are growing fast and often have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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