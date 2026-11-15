For the second time in 11 days, the Winnipeg Jets (10-8-3) stormed back from a four-goal deficit and won the game, besting the Chicago Blackhawks (5-13-2) 5-4 in a shootout at the United Center on Saturday afternoon.

The Blackhawks were ahead 4-0 with 3:56 remaining in the second period, but couldn’t hang on for their second straight win to start the four-game homestand.

Mark Schiefele and Kyle Connor started the Jets comeback charge late in the second period, with the two players scoring just 1:56 apart, quickly trimming the deficit to two with 20 minutes to play.

Cole Perfetti’s tally just 55 seconds into the third period was a back-breaker for the Blackhawks to allow. Veteran defenseman Ian Cole made an unacceptable mistake, committing a holding-the-stick infraction just 20 seconds into the period. Winnipeg scored just 35 seconds into the power play, cutting the deficit to one.

Then, with Nico Daws on the bench for the extra attacker, Gabriel Vilardi knotted the score 4-4 with 1:13 remaining, getting inside position on Alex Vlasic at the net front and knocking Scheifele’s pass into the net.

It’s the second time in 15 days the Blackhawks have failed to secure a one-goal advantage with the opponent’s net empty, as they also couldn’t close out a late lead against the Boston Bruins on Halloween.

Despite the meltdown, the Blackhawks still had a chance to earn two points in overtime, and they came close to finding the game winner a few times.

Captain Connor Bedard thought he ended the game with a beautiful snipe from the right circle, but the puck hit the post and bounced out. Everyone in attendance at the United Center believed Bedard had scored.

Vlasic also had a partial breakaway attempt, but Daws made a huge left-pad save to extend the game.

Both the Blackhawks and the Jets reached a shootout for the first time this season on Saturday, and it was Scheifele and Connor, who led the comeback charge, that fittingly put the dagger in the Blackhawks during the shootout.

Patrick Kane scored in the second round to extend the game, but Daws stopped rookie Roman Kantserov in the third round to seal the comeback.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Anton Frondell, Bedard (PP), and Frank Nazar (PP) scored for Chicago in defeat, while Spencer Knight stopped 27 of 31 shots. Sam Rinzel and Teuvo Teravainen each tallied two assists.

Here are highlights from the Blackhawks disastrous shootout loss to Winnipeg, dropping their 2026-27 regular-season record to 5-13-2.

First Period

Bertuzzi put the Blackhawks ahead 1-0 at 1:48, snapping his 12-game goal drought. 1-0, Chicago. It was his first goal since Oct. 13. Bedard recorded the secondary assist and has now earned a point in 12 of 14 games this season.

Frondell doubled the Blackhawks lead at 9:07, finishing a feed from Teravainen for his fourth goal of the season. 2-0, Chicago. Ryan Donato didn’t earn an assist, but he made the play happen with a strong forecheck.

With Brayden Yager in the penalty box for tripping late in the period, the Blackhawks power play hit the ice for the first time and converted, extending the lead to 3-0. Patrick Kane circled the net and set up Bedard for his sixth goal of the season at 19:56. It was Bedard’s second point of the period.

The Blackhawks took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, with the teams tied 8-8 in shots on goal. Chicago led 10-5 in scoring chances in the period.

Second Period

With Kane and Nazar in the penalty box, the Jets had a 5-on-3 power-play opportunity for a full two minutes, but the Blackhawks penalty kill impressively shut them down. Vlasic recorded a huge blocked shot in the final seconds. The fans in attendance at the United Center rewarded the three-man unit with a standing ovation. Still 3-0.

Mario Ferraro was whistled for delay of game shortly after the Jets’ failed power play, sending the Blackhawks man advantage onto the ice for the second time. They converted once again, with Nazar redirecting Teravainen’s pass through Daws’ wickets. It’s Nazar’s fifth goal in the last five games. 4-0.

Scheifele got the Jets on the board at 16:05 and officially became Winnipeg’s all-time franchise leader in points, surpassing Dale Hawerchuk. 4-1. Bertuzzi and Bedard appeared confused as to who would cover Scheifele in the slot.

Just 1:56 later, Connor cut the Jets deficit to two, capitalizing on an unfortunate sequence for Knight behind his own net. As he tried to play the puck, his stick got stuck in between the boards, leading to a turnover. Connor hit the yawning cage at 18:01, scoring his seventh goal in eight career games against Knight. 4-2.

The Blackhawks remained ahead 4-2 through 40 minutes, but the Jets were starting to make a push. Winnipeg led 17-12 in shots and 19-17 in scoring chances after two periods.

Third Period

With Cole in the penalty box for a holding-the-stick infraction, Perfetti scored Winnipeg’s third straight goal, cutting the Blackhawks deficit to 4-3 at 0:55. Vlasic got caught standing around at the net front…

With Daws on the bench for the extra attacker, Vilardi tied the game 4-4 at 18:47, burying Scheifele’s pass at the net front. The Blackhawks had a chance to clear the puck after Nazar blocked a shot at the top of the zone. Cole and Vlasic can’t allow Scheifele’s pass to reach Vilardi. Brutal.

Overtime

Bedard and everyone in the building thought he scored the overtime winner, as he wired a wrist shot from the right circle past Daws, but couldn’t get the bouce off the post.

Shootout

Kane extended the shootout to a third round with a vintage backhander past Daws.

Kantserov needed to score to extend the shootout to a fourth round, but Daws made the save and sealed the Jets comeback win. The fans on tap at the United Center weren’t thrilled, to put it nicely.

The Blackhawks earned a point for the second straight game, but it’s almost unfathomable that they didn’t come out with two. Flashbacks to the game against Boston on Halloween.

The Hawks return to action next on Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

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