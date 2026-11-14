The Chicago Blackhawks (5-13-1) play the second leg of a four-game homestand against the Winnipeg Jets (9-8-3) at the United Center on Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on CHSN.

Saturday marks the second of four meetings between the Central Division foes in the 2026-27 regular season. In the first meeting on Oct. 15, the Blackhawks won 4-3 in overtime at the United Center, with Artyom Levshunov scoring the game-winning goal.

Connor Bedard (PP), Ryan Donato, and Frank Nazar also scored for Chicago, while Patrick Kane tallied two assists. Spencer Knight stopped 31 of 34 shots.

Neal Pionk, Kyle Connor (PP), and Alex Iafallo scored for the Jets, while Stuart Skinner allowed four goals on 28 shots. Pionk added two assists for a three-point game.

Last time out, the Blackhawks earned a much-needed 3-2 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres in the first game of the homestand on Thursday. Frank Nazar scored both goals in regulation, and Ryan Donato netted the overtime winner as the Hawks overcame a 2-1 third-period deficit. Sam Rinzel also recorded two assists, and Knight stopped 21 of 23 shots.

The Jets are coming off a dominant 8-3 road win over the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Captain Mark Scheifele and Dawson Mercer each scored twice, and Dylan Samberg, Kyle Connor, Gabriel Vilardi, and Cole Koepke also scored. Vilardi (3), Scheifele (3), Connor (3), Mercer (2), Samberg (2), and Cole Perfetti (2) each had a multi-point game. Skinner stopped 30 of 33 shots.

Winnipeg enters Saturday’s game riding a five-game winning streak and has scored four or more goals in each. The Jets had a nine-game losing skid from Oct. 15 to Nov. 1, but have rebounded and now sit just one point out of a Western Conference playoff spot.

Head coach Scott Arniel’s bunch has newfound confidence and should be a much tougher test for the Blackhawks’ defense compared to Buffalo. How will the Hawks’ defensive system and structure hold up against the Jets?

Here’s everything else to know before the puck drops at 2:30 p.m. CT in Chicago.

Blackhawks Projected Lineup

Forward Lines

Roman Kantserov — Connor Bedard — Tyler Bertuzzi

Andrew Mangiapane — Anton Frondell — Patrick Kane

Oliver Moore — Frank Nazar — Ryan Donato

Cole Smith — Ryan Greene — Jordan Greenway

Defensive Pairings

Alex Vlasic — Ian Cole

Ethan Del Mastro — Artyom Levshunov

Wyatt Kaiser — Sam Rinzel

Scratched

F — Dillon Boucher, D — Kevin Korchinski, F — Teuvo Teravainen

Injured

D — Bowen Byram (upper body)

***

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate but are expected to use the same 18-skater lineup from Thursday’s win over Buffalo.

Dillon Boucher, Kevin Korchinski, and Teuvo Teravainen are expected to be scratched for the second consecutive game.

Bowen Byram is expected to miss his 13th straight game due to injury.

Jets Projected Lineup

Forward Lines

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti — Brayden Yager — Dawson Mercer

Alex Iafallo — Adam Lowry — Viggo Bjorck

Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Nino Niederreiter

Defensive Pairings

Josh Morrissey – Mario Ferraro

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Tyrel Bauer

Scratched

G — Clay Stevenson

Injured

F — Nick Bjugstad (undisclosed), D — Dylan DeMelo (lower body), F — Isak Rosen (undisclosed)

Projected Goaltending Matchup

Spencer Knight (5-10-0, 3.53 GAA, .883 Sv%, 0 SO) vs. Stuart Skinner (7-4-3, 3.24 GAA, .886 Sv%, 0 SO)

Knight is projected to make his 16th start of the season for the Blackhawks. In his last start on Thursday, the 25-year-old stopped 21 of 23 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over Buffalo. Knight is 2-2-3 with a 3.54 GAA, .891 Sv%, and one shutout in seven career games against Winnipeg.

Skinner is projected to make his 15th start of the season for the Jets. In his last start on Thursday, the 28-year-old stopped 30 of 33 shots in an 8-3 win over Dallas. Skinner is 5-0-1 with a 2.31 GAA and .914 Sv% in six career games against Chicago.

2026-27 Results vs. Jets

The Blackhawks won the first of four meetings this season on Oct. 15. The final two games of the season series will be hosted in Winnipeg, with the next matchup only 16 days away.

10/15/26 — 4-3 W (OT), United Center

11/14/26 — United Center

11/30/26 — Canada Life Centre

12/10/26 — Canada Life Centre

2026-27 Team Stats & Leaders

Chicago Blackhawks:

Goals — Roman Kantserov (9)

Assists — Connor Bedard (10)

Points — Connor Bedard (15)

GF/GP — 2.21 (32nd)

GA/GP — 4.11 (31st)

PP% — 11.1% (32nd)

PK% — 78.3% (15th)

FOW% — 42.5% (32nd)

Winnipeg Jets:

Goals — Kyle Connor (16)

Assists — Mark Scheifele (16)

Points — Kyle Connor (24)

GF/GP — 3.05 (19th)

GA/GP — 3.40 (20th)

PP% — 24.2% (10th)

PK% — 74.6% (22nd)

FOW% — 46.4% (29th)

How To Watch, Listen, & Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (9-8-3, 21 Points) @ Chicago Blackhawks (5-13-1, 11 Points)

2:30 p.m. CT — United Center

Head Coaches:Scott Arniel (WPG), Jeff Blashill (CHI)

TV/Stream: CHSN (Ball/Pang),SN

Radio: WGN 720AM (Wiedeman/Konroyd)

Blackhawks Upcoming Schedule

Tue, Nov. 17 — vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 6:30 p.m. CT

Thur, Nov. 19 — vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:00 p.m. CT

Sat, Nov. 21 — @ Calgary Flames, 2:30 p.m. CT

Sun, Nov. 22 — @ Vancouver Canucks, 7:00 p.m. CT

Wed, Nov. 25 — @ Seattle Kraken, 8:40 p.m. CT

For more Blackhawks news, visit Chicago Hockey Now and like our Facebook Page.

Follow us on X:

@chihockeynow, @JackBushman2