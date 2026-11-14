While it’s not a back-to-back, the Chicago Blackhawks still have a fairly quick turnaround after Thursday’s 3-2 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres.

The Blackhawks are back in action this afternoon, hosting the red-hot Winnipeg Jets for the second leg of a four-game homestand at the United Center. The game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT, marking the team’s second game in under 48 hours.

Usually, there would be some concern about having fresh legs, but with four days off before Thursday’s win, the Blackhawks should be good to go. Playing again so soon could actually be a positive for the team, with newfound confidence and momentum from two nights ago.

Stay tuned for Chicago Hockey Now’s Game Day Preview column dropping later this morning, with a full preview of the matinee matchup with Winnipeg.

Also in Blackhawks news, Landon Slaggert scored another overtime winner for the Rockford IceHogs, and an update on GM Kyle Davidson’s new trade desires.

Around the league, teams have already phoned Philadelphia about Matvei Michkov, the Carolina Hurricanes are again interested in Erik Karlsson, and an update on Simon Edvinsson and the Detroit Red Wings.

All that & more in the Daily!

Blackhawks Game Recaps, News & Trade Rumors

Chicago Hockey Now: After allowing nine goals and 35 scoring chances last Saturday in Carolina, the Blackhawks made minor system tweaks and emphasized better defensive habits at practice this week. The result was exactly what they hoped for in their return to action, as Spencer Knight faced only 23 shots in a 3-2 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. Frank Nazar also willed the Hawks into overtime with both goals in regulation.

Additionally, the Blackhawks improved their compete level in the dirty areas and won more puck battles than usual against Buffalo. Check out this fun fact from NHL Network analyst Mike Kelly!

The Blackhawks held an optional practice on Friday, and defenseman Bowen Byram was present, but he was still wearing a non-contact sweater. Head coach Jeff Blashill provided a brief update on Byram’s status, which suggests he’ll miss his 13th straight game against Winnipeg. On a positive note, Blashill believes once Byram is cleared, he shouldn’t need much practice time before being game-ready.

More CHN: Much of the trade chatter around the Blackhawks recently has been forward-focused, with GM Kyle Davidson reportedly searching for more offensive support. However, Frank Seravalli’s latest update from Thursday suggests Davidson is also looking for a veteran defenseman. Who are his options?

In Blackhawks prospects news, AJ Spellacy scored his second career pro goal, and Gavin Hayes tallied his ninth of the season in the Rockford IceHogs’ 3-2 overtime win over the Milwaukee Admirals. Landon Slaggert netted his second overtime-winning goal of the year.

Speaking of the IceHogs, the team announced a minor trade Friday, sending forward Kevin Lombardi to the Colorado Eagles in exchange for future considerations.

Lastly, Blackhawks forward prospects John Mustard and Julius Sumpf each scored in Providence’s 4-2 win on Friday night. Mustard now has 10 points (4G, 6A) in 9 games this season. Sumpf has 11 points (1G, 10A) in nine games.

NHL Game Recaps, Rumors, & National Hockey Now

The Athletic: Pierre LeBrun discusses the latest NHL rumblings, including the Carolina Hurricanes showing interest in defenseman Erik Karlsson, Matvei Michkov’s situation in Philadelphia, and Joel Quenneville’s contract.

Philly Hockey Now: Speaking of Michkov, Philadelphia Flyers GM Danny Briere tried to put the recent trade rumors in the rearview mirror, but William James writes that the saga still has a long way to go.

NHL.com: The Winnipeg Jets aren’t the only Central Division club that’s scorching hot right now, as the Nashville Predators earned their seventh straight win on Friday, defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout. Ryan O’Reilly scored both of his team’s goals, and Juuse Saros made 40 saves.

Forever Blueshirts: John Kreiser broke down the New York Rangers capping off a successful West Coast road trip with a 5-1 win over the woeful Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Rangers have now won five of their last six games.

NHL Network: Elliotte Friedman offered an update on the Simon Edvinsson situation. Edvinsson has now made it clear that if Detroit doesn’t make the trade happen by Dec. 1, he’ll simply play in Sweden this season.

Montreal Hockey Now: Uhhh, what’s going on here? The NHL recently released an official infographic suggesting the Montreal Canadiens have claimed only 23 Stanley Cups. But don’t they actually have 24?!

Florida Hockey Now: Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov is nearing his return after missing the past six weeks with a left knee injury. Barkov could make his season debut next Tuesday, when Florida faces Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche recalled forward Gavin Brindley on Friday morning. The transaction comes after superstar Nathan MacKinnon suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday’s game against Ottawa. All-world defenseman Cale Makar also got hurt in the same game…

San Jose Hockey Now: Who’s to blame for the San Jose Sharks‘ underwhelming start? An ex-NHL video coach diagnoses the team’s problems with Sheng Peng from SJHN.

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