After last Saturday’s unsettling 9-2 loss in Carolina, head coach Jeff Blashill and general manager Kyle Davidson both pointed to a greater defensive emphasis as key focus points in practice during a four-day break in the schedule.

The Chicago Blackhawks entered Thursday’s matchup with the Buffalo Sabres ranked 31st in the NHL in both goals against per game and shots on goal allowed per game. Blashill and Davidson also mentioned to the media earlier this week how the Hawks rank near the bottom of the league in odd-man rushes allowed.

During the six-game losing streak, the Blackhawks allowed four goals or more to each opponent, and they yieled a whopping 18 goals during the three-game Southeast road trip.

After returning home from the trip, the Blackhawks decided to make minor tweaks with their defensive systems rather than full-scale changes. Blashill put the team through basic defending drills and emphasized certain aspects of defending within the current structure at practice, such as better defensive-zone tracking and smarter decisions on the forecheck.

The result was exactly what the Blackhawks hoped for in their return to action on Thursday, holding the speedy Sabres to only 23 shots on net and two goals. Buffalo couldn’t get much established off the rush and didn’t have any odd-man opportunities.

“I thought our defensive details were good,” Blashill said. “We checked hard, we checked well… The guys dialed in on their defensive details. I thought that was a real strong suit of the game. I don’t think we had our best game. Some guys didn’t have their A-game with the puck, but we checked hard. As we talked through the week, if you check well, you put yourself in position to find a way to win.”

While Thursday’s game wasn’t exactly the most riveting brand of hockey, that’s how the Blackhawks want and need it to be more often. Considering their own offensive struggles, sitting dead last in the league in goals per game and power-play percentage, playing a low-event style and slowing the game down might be their best recipe for success.

Veteran defenseman Ian Cole said as much after the game, as he spoke about how when nothing is happening on the ice, sometimes that isn’t a bad thing.

“If you watch…a playoff game, for instance, there’s periods [or] half of games where nothing really happens,” Ian Cole said. “It’s a boxing match. Of course, you want to land your punches, but you also don’t want to open yourself up for a haymaker. There’s a give and take there, right? Being able to be patient while still waiting for chances, checking for your chances, that’s what a lot of good teams do… That is a pattern that can work for us.”

After giving the Hurricanes 35 scoring chances on Saturday, the Blackhawks limited the Sabres to only 20, while generating 21 themselves. Only 11 of those 20 scoring chances for Buffalo were considered high-danger opportunities.

Blashill agreed with Cole’s assessment, while noting how difficult it is for young players specifically to learn that it’s perfectly fine for nothing to occur on the ice sometimes.

“I think the hardest thing for young players to learn is that it’s okay for nothing to happen on a shift…. You check hard and look for opportunities to pounce. It’s a big lesson we have to continue to learn.”

Spencer Knight‘s blunt comments about Arvid Soderblom‘s demotion from earlier this week gained traction online, saying the team put him in some horrendous positions. Knight knows better than anyone the amount of pressure the goaltenders been under this season due to shoddy defense.

But on Thursday, Knight wasn’t under constantly siege and having to bail his team out left and right, as he’s been in most of his previous 14 starts. The 23 shots that he faced was the lowest total the Blackhawks have allowed in any single appearance of his in the 2026-27 campaign. Knight needed to make only five high-danger saves against Buffalo.

Hawks Hits vs. Buffalo

1. Nazar Wills Hawks To Win

The Blackhawks improved defensive performance certainly made a difference in the outcome, but perhaps not as much as Frank Nazar did.

The 22-year-old scored both Blackhawks’ goals in regulation, including a massive game-tying tally in the third period to force overtime. Nazar was the best player on the ice for either team, tallying a game-high seven shot attempts, five shots on goal, five individual scoring chances, and four individual high-danger chances.

“I thought Frankie was excellent tonight,” Blashill said. “I thought he was good with the puck. He made good decisions with the puck. He was hard and strong on it, and I thought he checked really hard. He did a lot of good things.”

Nazar opened the game with Oliver Moore and Ryan Donato as his linemates, but Blashill quickly replaced Donato with Kane after the Blackhawks couldn’t get much going offensively at even strength in the first period.

Blashill’s decision paid off, with the Moore-Nazar-Kane trio being the only effective forward line against Buffalo. The Blackhawks led 6-1 in shots on goal, 4-0 in scoring chances, and 1-0 in goals for when that trio was on the ice at 5v5.

Nazar was the catalyst of the Blackhawks comeback and deserves major props for his effort on Thursday. It’s worth noting that both Nazar’s tallies came from the blue paint, and he and Blashill each talked after the game about the team needing to score more greasy goals.

“It’s something we started the year with an emphasis on, but I probably didn’t stay on it enough,” Blashill said. “We need to get greasier in those areas… Our guys did a better job of that tonight. We have a habit to go near the goalie and stand to the side, instead of cross in front of his eyes where he loses vision. Hopefully, we can continue to [get better] at that.”

2. Comeback Win

Thursday marked the first time this season the Blackhawks have earned two points when trailing after two periods. They were previously 0-10-0 in those situations before a late comeback win against the Sabres.

It should be noted that Buffalo was playing for the second time in as many nights, so the Blackhawks should have the fresher legs down the stretch. But it was nice to see them driving play with the game in the balance nonetheless.

During the third period and overtime, the Blackhawks outshot the Sabres 11-5 and led 7-3 in high-danger chances. While they weren’t racking up shots and chances at a high clip by any means, Blashill’s group played a tight, controlled game when it mattered most. The Hawks got the better of the opportunities late in a low-event game to earn a massive come-from-behind win, snapping a six-game losing streak.

3. Record is 5-0-1 When…

The Blackhawks score a power-play goal this season. Yes, you read that correct.

They’ve only found the back of the net six times on the man advantage in 19 games, but when they do, the result usually goes their way.

The man advantage went 1-for-3 against the Sabres, with Nazar’s first of two goals coming on the power play in the first period. He finished off a net-front feed from Connor Bedard to tie the game 1-1.

Blashill went with another different look on the top unit coming out of the four-day break. Anton Frondell is no longer at the right circle with Kane returning from injury. The other changes were replacing Tyler Bertuzzi with Nazar in the net-front role and adding Sam Rinzel as the quarterback.

With Nazar in a new spot on the power play, Blashill believes it helps keep the puck down low to avoid pressure from the opposing penalty kill.

“I think it has elements of being a good power play. I think the one thing Frankie gives [the top unit], it allows him and Bedard to work to work a little bit lower. When you work it lower, there’s just more options. So many teams press up high. It’s allowed Connor to play lower ice, which is what we want out of him.”

4. Faceoff Improvement

Thursday was a battle between the two worst faceoff teams in the league, with the Sabres ranked 31st and the Blackhawks 32nd. And for the first time this season, the Blackhawks came out on top at the dot, winning 30 of 56 draws.

Previously, the Blackhawks had tied their opponent at the faceoff circle twice this year, and both games resulted in wins, coming against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Winnipeg Jets in October. Seems like another reoccuring theme the Hawks would like to happen more often…

Three of the team’s four regular centers were above 50 percent against Buffalo. Anton Frondell and Ryan Greene both won six of 10 faceoffs, while Bedard went 6-for-11. Roman Kantserov, who extended his point streak to nine games with an assist on Nazar’s first tally, also chipped in by winning four of seven draws.

With such an inexperienced group down the middle, it’s not necessarily surprising to see the Blackhawks dead last in faceoff-win percentage this season. However, the gap between even the Hawks and Sabres is glaring. Buffalo, as mentioned above, is the second-worst faceoff team in the league, winning only 45.5 percent of their draws.

The Blackhawks are still far behind, having won 42.5 percent of their faceoffs. Nearly a quarter of the way into the season, that’s an area Davidson might have to address on the trade market. It’s one thing for the Blackhawks to struggle at the faceoff circle, but they’ve been completely dominated most nights.

5. Rinzel’s Response

Second-year defenseman Sam Rinzel didn’t have his best start on Thursday, committing two unneccessary penalties and again fighting the puck in the defensive zone, leading to multiple turnovers.

But as the game progressed, Rinzel made incremental improvements and ultimately had a positive impact on the outcome. The 22-year-old tallied two assists, three hits, and a plus-two rating in a season-high 21:53 of ice time.

Rinzel’s first assist stemmed from a simple read in the offensive zone, as he found open space near the blue line and didn’t hesistate to put the puck on net, leading to Nazar’s redirect goal which tied the game 2-2 in the third period.

His second helper was the secondary assist on Donato’s overtime winner, which now gives him five points (all assists) in the last five games.

Earlier in overtime, Rinzel delivered a big hit into the boards, separating a Sabres skater from the puck for a defensive-zone turnover. Puck possession is critical during 3-on-3 play, and Rinzel’s check helped lead the Blackhawks regain possession. Moments later, Donato found the back of the net to seal the comeback win.

“He had a couple of penalties and needs to stay out of the box,” Blashill said. There were moments early where he wasn’t as good, but I thought he got better as the game went along. In overtime, he won a battle down in the corner, that’s the stuff he has to do. I thought he had a good game, and overall, has made really good progress in the last couple of weeks. He just has to stay with it.”

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