Blackhawks vs. Lightning: Quick Turnaround, Preview, Lineups, & Watch Game 17

The Chicago Blackhawks (4-11-1) have no time to dwell on last night’s loss to the Florida Panthers, as they play again on Thursday for their second game in as many days against the Tampa Bay Lightning (9-3-2) at Benchmark International Arena.

The game is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on CHSN.

Thursday marks the first of two meetings between the Blackhawks and Lightning in the 2026-27 regular season, with the United Center hosting the series finale on Mar. 8, 2027.

The Blackhawks are coming off their fourth straight loss and seventh in eight games since Oct. 15, falling 5-3 to the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday. Frank Nazar (2) and Roman Kantserov scored for Chicago, with the latter extending his point streak to six games. Captain Connor Bedard also extended his point streak to seven games with two assists. Spencer Knight allowed four goals on 29 shots.

With only nine points in 16 games this season, the Blackhawks have the NHL’s second-worst points percentage (.281), ahead of only the Vancouver Canucks (.206). Chicago is one of three teams with a sub-.400 points percentage and has a league-low minus-27 goal differential, getting outscored 63-37 so far this year.

The Lightning enter Thursday having lost three of their last five games but are coming off a 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Brayden Point scored twice in the win, with Nikita Kucherov recording the primary assist on both goals. Anthony Cirelli and Ryan McDonagh (EN) also found the back of the net against Detroit. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 of 21 shots.

Tampa Bay has earned a point in 11 of 14 games this season, with their .714 points percentage being third-best in the Eastern Conference. The Lightning currently sit in the top Wild Card spot with 20 points and look like a legitimate Stanley Cup contender once again.

The second leg of the Blackhawks’ three-game road trip doesn’t get any easier, facing another top NHL team. Still without a road win (0-6-1) this season, the Blackhawks must play a tight and structured defensive game, then play with a shoot-first mentality on the other end of the ice to earn two points in Tampa Bay.

Here’s everything else to know before the puck drops at 6:00 p.m. CT in Tampa Bay.

Blackhawks Projected Lineup

Forward Lines

Roman Kantserov — Connor Bedard — Tyler Bertuzzi

Oliver Moore — Frank Nazar — Ryan Donato

Cole Smith — Anton Frondell — Teuvo Teravainen

Dillon Boucher — Ryan Greene — Jordan Greenway

Defensive Pairings

Alex Vlasic — Ian Cole

Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov

Ethan Del Mastro — Sam Rinzel

Scratched

F — Andrew Mangiapane, D — Kevin Korchinski

Injured

D — Bowen Byram (upper body), F — Patrick Kane (upper body)

***

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate in Tampa Bay, so their lineup won’t be revealed until pregame warmups. The forward lines and defensive pairings listed above are from Wednesday’s 5-3 loss to Florida.

Andrew Mangiapane could return to the lineup in place of Dillon Boucher, who made his NHL debut against the Panthers.

Patrick Kane will miss his second straight game with an upper-body injury. Bowen Byram will miss his 10th straight game with an upper-body injury.

Lightning Projected Lineup

Forward Lines

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Gage Goncalves

Ilya Mikheyev — Dominic James — Pontus Holmberg

Jeffrey Viel — Conor Geekie

Defensive Pairings

J.J. Moser — John Carlson

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman — Emil Lilleberg

Charle-Edouard D’Astous

Scratched

D — Max Crozier, F — Scott Sabourin

Injured

F — Zemgus Girgensons (lower body), F — Yanni Gourde (hip)

Projected Goaltending Matchup

Arvid Soderblom (0-2-1, 4.66 GAA, .829 Sv%, 0 SO) vs. Andrei Vasilevskiy (7-3-1, 2.91 GAA, .879 Sv%, 0 SO)

Soderblom is expected to make his fourth start of the season for the Blackhawks. In his last start on Saturday, the 27-year-old allowed five goals on 32 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins. Soderblom is 1-0-2 with a 1.94 GAA and .943 Sv% in three career games against Tampa Bay.

Vasilevskiy is projected to make his 12th start of the season for the Lightning. In his last start on Tuesday, the 32-year-old veteran allowed two goals on 19 shots in a 4-2 win over Detroit. Vasilevskiy is 14-1-0 with a 2.11 GAA, .928 Sv%, and one shutout in 15 career games against Chicago.

2025-26 Results vs. Lightning

The Blackhawks and Lightning split the two meetings last season, with both teams winning on the road. Since the start of 2021, Tampa Bay has won 14 of 18 meetings against Chicago.

10/23/25 — 3-2 W, Benchmark International Arena

01/23/26 — 2-1 L (SO), United Center

2026-27 Team Stats & Leaders

Chicago Blackhawks:

Goals — Roman Kantserov (7)

Assists — Connor Bedard (8)

Points — Connor Bedard (12)

GF/GP — 2.25 (31st)

GA/GP — 3.94 (30th)

PP% — 10.0% (32nd)

PK% — 78.8% (15th)

FOW% — 42.5% (32nd)

Tampa Bay Lightning:

Goals — Brandon Hagel (8)

Assists — Nikita Kucherov (16)

Points — Nikita Kucherov (20)

GF/GP — 3.71 (4th)

GA/GP — 3.14 (16th)

PP% — 16.3% (27th)

PK% — 76.9% (16th)

FOW% — 47.7% (25th)

How To Watch, Listen, & Game Info

Chicago Blackhawks (4-11-1, 9 Points) @ Tampa Bay Lightning (9-3-2, 20 Points)

6:00 p.m. CT — Benchmark International Arena

Head Coaches:Jeff Blashill (CHI), Jon Cooper (TBL)

TV/Stream: CHSN (Ball/Pang), The Spot

Radio: WGN 720AM (Wiedeman/Konroyd)

Blackhawks Upcoming Schedule

Sat, Nov. 7 — @ Carolina Hurricanes, 7:00 p.m. CT

Thur, Nov. 12 — vs. Buffalo Sabres, 7:00 p.m. CT

Sat, Nov. 14 — vs. Winnipeg Jets, 2:30 p.m. CT

Tue, Nov. 17 — vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 6:30 p.m. CT

Thur, Nov. 19 — vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:00 p.m. CT

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