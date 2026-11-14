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🚌 Chicago Heights transportation jobs with multiple home-daily routes
Chicago Heights is busy with local freight and waste hauling right now, and several companies are hiring drivers who want steady hours and to sleep in their own bed. Most of these roles are home daily with weekly pay and solid benefits.
Truck Driver – Home Daily – CDL A (Night Shift)
- Employer: XPO
- Location: Chicago Heights, IL
- Type: Full-time, night shift
- Pay: $31.29–$38.60 per hour
Home-daily linehaul work with a major carrier. You’ll run a CDL A tractor‑trailer (including doubles/triples), load/unload freight, and get health insurance on day one, 401(k) with match, PTO, and 9 paid holidays.
Semi-Garbage Truck Driver
- Employer: TireHQs
- Location: Chicago Heights, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.00–$30.00 per hour, about 40–48 hours/week
Local garbage routes with home daily time and weekly pay with incentives. You’ll get paid training, and they’re looking for drivers with 2+ years’ experience, a clean MVR, DOT, and ability to lift 50 lbs.
26 Foot Box Truck Driver (Go Home Daily)
- Employer: TireHQs
- Location: Chicago Heights, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $1,400–$1,800 per week
Drive a 26-foot box truck on local routes and be home every day. This role also offers weekly pay with incentives and paid training, with similar requirements: 2+ years’ experience, clean MVR, DOT, and ability to lift 50 lbs.
CDL A Union Driver | Day Shift | $75K+ | Pension & Benefits
- Employer: Z Force Transportation
- Location: Chicago Heights, IL 60411
- Type: Full-time, day shift, Monday–Friday + some Saturdays
- Pay: $75,000+ per year (listed as $288–$350 per day, weekly pay)
Union CDL A local garbage truck driver job with Teamsters Local 731, steady work, and strong benefits. You’ll haul waste to landfills/recycling centers and get health, dental, vision, pension, PTO, holidays, paid training, and safety gear, with bilingual dispatch support.
If you’re in or near Chicago Heights and want local miles with solid pay, these are worth a quick look—pick the schedule and equipment that fits your life and apply soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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