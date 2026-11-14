Chicago Heights is busy with local freight and waste hauling right now, and several companies are hiring drivers who want steady hours and to sleep in their own bed. Most of these roles are home daily with weekly pay and solid benefits.

Employer: XPO

XPO Location: Chicago Heights, IL

Chicago Heights, IL Type: Full-time, night shift

Full-time, Pay: $31.29–$38.60 per hour

Home-daily linehaul work with a major carrier. You’ll run a CDL A tractor‑trailer (including doubles/triples), load/unload freight, and get health insurance on day one, 401(k) with match, PTO, and 9 paid holidays.

Employer: TireHQs

TireHQs Location: Chicago Heights, IL

Chicago Heights, IL Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22.00–$30.00 per hour, about 40–48 hours/week

Local garbage routes with home daily time and weekly pay with incentives. You’ll get paid training, and they’re looking for drivers with 2+ years’ experience, a clean MVR, DOT, and ability to lift 50 lbs.

Employer: TireHQs

TireHQs Location: Chicago Heights, IL

Chicago Heights, IL Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $1,400–$1,800 per week

Drive a 26-foot box truck on local routes and be home every day. This role also offers weekly pay with incentives and paid training, with similar requirements: 2+ years’ experience, clean MVR, DOT, and ability to lift 50 lbs.

Employer: Z Force Transportation

Location: Chicago Heights, IL 60411

Chicago Heights, IL 60411 Type: Full-time, day shift , Monday–Friday + some Saturdays

Full-time, , Monday–Friday + some Saturdays Pay: $75,000+ per year (listed as $288–$350 per day, weekly pay)

Union CDL A local garbage truck driver job with Teamsters Local 731, steady work, and strong benefits. You’ll haul waste to landfills/recycling centers and get health, dental, vision, pension, PTO, holidays, paid training, and safety gear, with bilingual dispatch support.

If you’re in or near Chicago Heights and want local miles with solid pay, these are worth a quick look—pick the schedule and equipment that fits your life and apply soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.