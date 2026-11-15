Cheyenne has a steady flow of transportation jobs right now, from pizza runs across town to hands-on diesel work in the shop.

Here are a few solid options hiring today:

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Cheyenne, WY (901-A S. Greeley Highway, Unit A)

(901-A S. Greeley Highway, Unit A) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about quick, friendly pizza delivery using your own vehicle, plus helping in-store with orders, prep, and cleaning. You’ll get on-the-job training and need to be comfortable driving in all weather and moving around on your feet.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Cheyenne, WY (511 E Pershing Blvd)

(511 E Pershing Blvd) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar mix of delivery and in-store work—taking phone and online orders, handling cash, and keeping the store clean. Good fit if you like a fast pace and talking with customers.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Cheyenne, WY (5410 Yellowstone Rd)

(5410 Yellowstone Rd) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Another store, same core duties: safe deliveries, basic math for change, and customer service in person and over the phone. Nice option if you want flexible hours on the north side of town.

Employer: Crete Carrier Corporation

Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on shop role where you inspect, diagnose, and repair brakes, engines, electrical systems, transmissions, and more on tractors, trailers, and refrigeration units. Good for experienced techs who like steady work, preventative maintenance, and being part of a tight shop team.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.