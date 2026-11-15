Cheyenne has a nice mix of flexible part-time and steady full-time retail roles right now. Good options if you want customer-facing work, store discounts, or a second job with evening hours.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Cheyenne, WY (901-A S. Greeley Highway, Unit A)

(901-A S. Greeley Highway, Unit A) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll take phone and online orders, run store equipment, prep food, and help keep the shop clean. Good fit if you like a fast pace, being on your feet, and learning on the job with training provided.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Cheyenne, WY (5410 Yellowstone Rd)

(5410 Yellowstone Rd) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar duties as other Domino’s roles: taking orders, stocking, cleaning, and helping customers in person and by phone. Great if you want flexible hours and don’t mind working in changing temperatures (kitchen, cooler, etc.).

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Cheyenne, WY (3610 Dell Range Blvd)

(3610 Dell Range Blvd) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role where you’ll rotate ingredients, process orders, and keep the store running smoothly. Comes with on-the-job training and lots of customer interaction.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation / Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work across dry grocery, dairy, and frozen, stocking shelves, rotating products, and keeping the store tidy. Perks include competitive pay, store discount, flexible schedules, vacation and sick time, 401(k) with match, and DailyPay access if eligible.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation / Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Detail-heavy role focused on price accuracy—updating tags, signs, and weekly ad prices across the store. Comes with the same Sprouts benefits like store discount, flexible schedules, vacation/sick time, 401(k) with match, and DailyPay for eligible team members.

Employer: Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply

Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers with everything from hardware and fencing to pet and ranch supplies, while keeping shelves stocked and neat. Full-time perks include strong employee discount, health/dental/vision options, paid vacation and holidays, sick time, 401(k) with 4% company match, and training programs.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.