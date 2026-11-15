Cheyenne’s food scene is busy and growing, and a few big names are adding to their teams. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: 901-A S. Greeley Highway, Unit A, Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run shifts, help with orders, prep food, and keep the store clean and stocked. Good fit if you like staying busy, learning on the job, and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: 3610 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar shift lead role at a different Domino’s location. You’ll operate equipment, handle phone and online orders, and help keep things running smoothly during rushes.

Employer: Domino’s (Team Max Impact franchise)

Domino’s (Team Max Impact franchise) Location: 511 E Pershing Blvd, Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Shift lead spot with a franchise that talks a lot about growth and training. You’ll help make pizzas, support the team, and give solid customer service in-store and over the phone.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: 5410 Yellowstone Rd, Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another shift runner opening on the north side of town. Expect hands-on work: making food, stocking, cleaning, and helping lead the crew through busy times.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the kitchen across several stations (grill, chip, expo, etc.) and help turn out game-day food. Perks include weekly pay, flexible schedule, meal discounts, training, and chances to move up, with more benefits if you qualify.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.