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🍽️ Several Cheyenne food & hospitality jobs now hiring
Cheyenne’s food scene is busy and growing, and a few big names are adding to their teams. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these are worth a look.
Shift Runner – S. Greeley Hwy Domino’s
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 901-A S. Greeley Highway, Unit A, Cheyenne, WY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run shifts, help with orders, prep food, and keep the store clean and stocked. Good fit if you like staying busy, learning on the job, and don’t mind being on your feet.
Shift Runner – Dell Range Blvd Domino’s
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 3610 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne, WY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar shift lead role at a different Domino’s location. You’ll operate equipment, handle phone and online orders, and help keep things running smoothly during rushes.
Shift Runner – E Pershing Domino’s
- Employer: Domino’s (Team Max Impact franchise)
- Location: 511 E Pershing Blvd, Cheyenne, WY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Shift lead spot with a franchise that talks a lot about growth and training. You’ll help make pizzas, support the team, and give solid customer service in-store and over the phone.
Shift Runner – Yellowstone Rd Domino’s
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 5410 Yellowstone Rd, Cheyenne, WY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Another shift runner opening on the north side of town. Expect hands-on work: making food, stocking, cleaning, and helping lead the crew through busy times.
Kitchen Team Member / Cook – Buffalo Wild Wings
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Location: Cheyenne, WY
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in the kitchen across several stations (grill, chip, expo, etc.) and help turn out game-day food. Perks include weekly pay, flexible schedule, meal discounts, training, and chances to move up, with more benefits if you qualify.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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