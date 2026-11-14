Cheyenne’s tech scene is getting busy, especially around data centers and cloud. If you’re in IT or security and open to remote or local work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Maximus

Maximus Location: Remote, based in Cheyenne, WY (Public Trust required)

(Public Trust required) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $164,880 – $200,000/year

Lead network strategy for a large enterprise, driving automation, cloud-first networking, and security (FedRAMP/NIST). Ideal if you have 10+ years in enterprise networking, cloud (AWS/Azure), and enjoy building and mentoring high-performing engineering teams.

Employer: Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Location: Remote, tied to Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $206,400 – $283,800/year (base + commission target)

Be the SOC transformation expert for Palo Alto’s Cortex platform (XDR, SOAR, ASM). Great fit if you have 6+ years in security operations or SIEM/SOAR/XDR presales and like customer-facing work, demos, and Proof of Value projects.

Employer: Microsoft

Microsoft Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,400 – $167,900/year (U.S. base range)

Manage a team running Microsoft’s U.S. Government air-gapped data center operations. You’ll lead technicians, own KPIs/SLAs, and ensure safety and security. Requires an active U.S. Top Secret clearance and experience leading IT or data center teams.

Employer: Meta

Meta Location: Cheyenne, WY (data center operations)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $173,000 – $245,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits

Senior role keeping Meta’s hyperscale cloud server fleet healthy across AWS, GCP, and others. You’ll write automation tooling (Python/Bash/C/C++), dig into hardware failure data, and mentor other engineers. Best for folks with 7+ years in large-scale production or infrastructure engineering.

Employer: E2 Optics

Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)

Hands-on role pulling and labeling copper/fiber cabling, building racks, and supporting testing in data centers. Good entry-to-mid path if you have basic cabling skills, can lift 40–50 lbs, and are willing to get OSHA 10 within your first two weeks.

If any of these catch your eye, save the link and apply soon—Cheyenne’s data center and cloud jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.