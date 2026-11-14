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🍽️ Cheyenne Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Now Hiring
Cheyenne’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with new grocery and hotel roles popping up. If you like working with people, food, or both, there are several solid part‑time and full‑time options open.
Bakery Clerk (Part-Time)
- Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)
- Location: Cheyenne, WY
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role baking, preparing, and packaging cookies, bread, and muffins in a busy grocery bakery. You’ll help with customer orders, keep the bakery clean and stocked, and get access to competitive pay, store discount, flexible schedules, and DailyPay (access your earnings early).
Assistant Bakery Manager (Full-Time)
- Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)
- Location: Cheyenne, WY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the bakery team and support the Bakery Manager with ordering, inventory, displays, and customer service. Good fit if you have retail grocery + supervisory experience and want benefits like vacation accrual, 401(k) with match, store discount, and DailyPay.
Assistant Deli Manager (Full-Time)
- Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)
- Location: Cheyenne, WY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run one of the busiest departments in the store—overseeing deli staff, food quality, and merchandising. Ideal if you enjoy cooking, leading a team, and fast-paced customer service, with access to the same Sprouts benefits and DailyPay program.
Cook (Part-Time)
- Employer: Life Care Centers of America
- Location: Cheyenne, WY
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Prepare and serve meals for patients in a post-acute care facility, following set diets and recipes. Great if you have large-batch cooking experience and want a role focused on consistency, safety, and patient care.
Night Auditor (Part-Time)
- Employer: Shortgrass Hospitality LLC
- Location: Cheyenne, WY
- Type: Part-time (16–24 hrs/week)
- Salary: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour
Overnight hotel role that mixes front desk and accounting work—handling check-ins, balancing the day’s books, and preparing reports. Includes employee discount and paid time off, and suits someone organized who’s okay working nights.
Front Desk Star (Part-Time Evenings/Weekends)
- Employer: Not listed (apply to Rodeway Inn office)
- Location: Cheyenne, WY (12500 I-80)
- Type: Part-time (up to 26 hrs/week)
- Salary: From $11.50 per hour (listing notes $11.50–$13.00 start)
Front desk hotel role greeting guests, checking people in and out, and answering phones. Set schedule: Tue & Thu 5–10pm, Fri 2–10pm, Sat 3:30–10pm; off Mon/Wed/Sun. Apply in person or by email as listed.
If one of these catches your eye, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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