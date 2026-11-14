Cheyenne’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with new grocery and hotel roles popping up. If you like working with people, food, or both, there are several solid part‑time and full‑time options open.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role baking, preparing, and packaging cookies, bread, and muffins in a busy grocery bakery. You’ll help with customer orders, keep the bakery clean and stocked, and get access to competitive pay, store discount, flexible schedules, and DailyPay (access your earnings early).

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the bakery team and support the Bakery Manager with ordering, inventory, displays, and customer service. Good fit if you have retail grocery + supervisory experience and want benefits like vacation accrual, 401(k) with match, store discount, and DailyPay.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run one of the busiest departments in the store—overseeing deli staff, food quality, and merchandising. Ideal if you enjoy cooking, leading a team, and fast-paced customer service, with access to the same Sprouts benefits and DailyPay program.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Prepare and serve meals for patients in a post-acute care facility, following set diets and recipes. Great if you have large-batch cooking experience and want a role focused on consistency, safety, and patient care.

Employer: Shortgrass Hospitality LLC

Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Part-time (16–24 hrs/week)

Salary: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Overnight hotel role that mixes front desk and accounting work—handling check-ins, balancing the day’s books, and preparing reports. Includes employee discount and paid time off, and suits someone organized who’s okay working nights.

Employer: Not listed (apply to Rodeway Inn office)

Not listed (apply to Rodeway Inn office) Location: Cheyenne, WY (12500 I-80)

(12500 I-80) Type: Part-time (up to 26 hrs/week)

Salary: From $11.50 per hour (listing notes $11.50–$13.00 start)

Front desk hotel role greeting guests, checking people in and out, and answering phones. Set schedule: Tue & Thu 5–10pm, Fri 2–10pm, Sat 3:30–10pm; off Mon/Wed/Sun. Apply in person or by email as listed.

If one of these catches your eye, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.