Cheyenne’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both seasoned clinicians and folks just starting out. Here are several solid roles hiring locally, all in or near Cheyenne, WY.

Employer: Health Here

Health Here Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time, Locum

Salary: Not listed

This role covers a high-volume emergency department, independently managing urgent and high-acuity adult and pediatric cases. You’ll assess, diagnose, treat, order and interpret labs/imaging, perform procedures, and work closely with ED physicians and nurses while keeping up accurate EMR documentation.

Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.

Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide pre-anesthesia assessments, create individualized anesthesia plans, and manage patients through surgical and procedural cases. This is a good fit if you’re a certified CRNA who wants broad clinical exposure and close teamwork with surgeons, anesthesiologists, and perioperative staff.

Employer: Evergreen Healthcare Group – Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness

Location: 3128 Boxelder Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82001

Type: Full-time (training-to-hire)

Salary: Pay begins after class, amount not listed

Get into healthcare with no experience required through a Free Nursing Assistant Training Program that prepares you to become a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) after the state exam. Class runs about 4 weeks, fees are covered, and you’ll work at the center for at least 6 months afterward, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, DailyPay, life insurance, and EAP.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and coordinate MDS assessments, CAAs, and care plans in line with CMS RAI regulations in a post-acute setting. Ideal for an RN with 2+ years’ experience (geriatric preferred) who likes detail work, regulations, and educating staff on documentation and compliance.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $17 – $23.25/hour

Step into a patient-focused pharmacy role with an “earn while you learn” apprenticeship that helps you become a PTCB-certified Pharmacy Technician. You’ll work directly with patients, process prescriptions, support inventory and insurance claims, and get structured training plus access to Walgreens benefits.

Employer: CORE Occupational Medicine

Location: Cheyenne, WY area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Described as highly competitive, exact amount not listed

Lead an occupational health clinic providing pre-placement exams, work injury care, return-to-work and fitness-for-duty evaluations. This role comes with a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation/sick leave, CME reimbursement and days, and a cell phone allowance) and is great if you have NP/PA experience in Occ Med, IM, FM, or EM.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Cheyenne healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.