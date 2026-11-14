Cheyenne has some solid education-focused openings right now, from hands-on student support to behind-the-scenes content and test work. If you’re into helping people learn—whether in person or online—these are worth a look.

Employer: Pearson

Pearson Location: Remote (listed for Cheyenne, WY)

(listed for Cheyenne, WY) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $95,000/year + annual incentive program

+ annual incentive program Application deadline: November 17, 2026 (may be extended)

Lead the full life cycle of certification exams—from design to launch and updates—for Pearson’s Certiport products. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in assessment or test development, enjoy managing complex projects, and want a fully remote job with strong pay and clear leadership responsibilities.

Employer: University of Wyoming

University of Wyoming Location: Onsite in Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time, grant-funded (at-will)

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with about 450 adults and high school seniors each year to help them finish a GED, choose a college, complete the FAFSA, and get enrolled. This is a good fit if you like independent work, travel around the region, and want strong state benefits like retirement contributions over 19%, tuition waivers, and generous time off.

Employer: Pearson

Pearson Location: Remote (listed for Cheyenne, WY)

(listed for Cheyenne, WY) Type: Part-time, project-based

Salary: $17.50/hour

Score teacher licensure assessments for Massachusetts in subjects like Dance, History, Music, Theater, Technology Engineering, and Digital Literacy & Computer Science. Great side gig for licensed teachers or higher-ed faculty who want flexible, remote work just a few days every 4–8 weeks.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while they’re still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.