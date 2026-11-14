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Cheyenne
🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in Cheyenne
12 days ago
Cheyenne’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, with options from banks to bakeries to merchandisers. Good mix of full-time roles with benefits plus flexible part-time gigs.
Call Center Representative
- Employer: Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union
- Location: Cheyenne, WY (in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.93–$21.17/hour (Cheyenne range)
You’ll help credit union members by phone, chat, email, and ITM with everyday banking tasks. No call center experience needed—just strong computer skills, clear communication, and a willingness to work a rotating Saturday morning shift.
Assistant Bakery Manager
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Cheyenne, WY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead and support the bakery team in a busy grocery store—ordering, inventory, displays, and customer service. Comes with store discount, DailyPay access, 401(k) with match, health benefits, PTO, and growth opportunities if you have grocery and supervisory experience.
Rental Coordinator
- Employer: EquipmentShare
- Location: Cheyenne, WY – rental facility
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, overtime after 40 hrs
- Pay: Not listed
Front-line customer and sales support for construction equipment rentals—handling inbound leads, building contractor relationships, and coordinating rentals. Role includes full medical/dental/vision, PTO + holidays, 401(k) with match, wellness perks, and paid volunteer time.
Retail Customer Service Associate
- Employer: FedEx Office
- Location: Cheyenne, WY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on retail role mixing printing, shipping, and customer service—taking orders, running print/pack equipment, and handling POS transactions. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, staying on your feet, and learning a bit of everything in-store.
Associate Banker – Dell Range District Branch (40 Hours)
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase
- Location: Cheyenne, WY – Dell Range District Branch
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: Competitive total rewards package (salary + potential incentives; exact range not listed)
Help customers with everyday banking, open new accounts, and teach them digital tools like the Chase app. Comes with health coverage, retirement plan, tuition help, mental health support, and more for those who enjoy relationship-based customer service.
Full-time Nabisco Merchandiser/Order Writer
- Employer: Mondelēz International
- Location: Cheyenne, WY (primary; also serves Laramie, WY)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.29–$21.00/hour (plus mileage reimbursement)
Stock and merchandise brands like Oreo, Ritz, and Chips Ahoy! in grocery stores, build displays, and place orders via iPad. Includes 401(k), bonus eligibility, paid vacation/holidays, medical/dental/vision from start date, tuition reimbursement, and more; must be able to lift, bend, and drive your own vehicle.
Master Merchandiser
- Employer: Driveline Retail Merchandising
- Location: Cheyenne, WY (within ~25 miles)
- Type: Part-time, flexible/variable hours
- Pay: $11/hour
Ultra-flexible merchandising role where you set your own schedule, visiting local stores to stock, reset shelves, and do audits. Offers on-the-job training, very flexible hours, and access to telemedicine, vision/dental options, 401(k), and instant pay programs if eligible.
Retail Sales Associate – Part-Time
- Employer: Cheyenne Frontier Days – Chute 10 Mercantile
- Location: Cheyenne, WY (Old West Museum)
- Type: Part-time (~24 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.25/hour
Help guests in the official Cheyenne Frontier Days shop with product questions and checkout, plus assist with year-end inventory. Steady Tuesday–Thursday schedule (with some variation) in a fun, local, Western-themed setting.
PT Customer Care Specialist I
- Employer: Saia Inc.
- Location: Cheyenne, WY – terminal office
- Type: Part-time (PT), customer care/clerical
- Pay: $20.45–$24.45/hour, based on experience
Support a transportation terminal with paperwork, shipment records, and customer calls/emails. Good option if you like office work with a logistics twist and want solid pay plus benefits and growth potential in a long-standing company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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