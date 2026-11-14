Cheyenne has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings, parks, and data centers running smoothly. Here are a few strong options worth a look.

Employer: TEKsystems

TEKsystems Location: Cheyenne, WY (onsite)

Type: Contract

Pay: $30.00 – $38.00/hour

Application deadline: November 20, 2026

Work in a high‑performance computing/data center setting, handling HVAC, chillers, cooling towers, boilers, pumps, and BAS (Johnson Controls Metasys). Good fit if you have 4+ years commercial/industrial facilities experience, HVAC trade school or license, and like critical 24/7 environments with strong benefits for a contract role.

Employer: CBRE

Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry‑level friendly data center role doing preventative maintenance, inspections, BMS alarm response, and basic repairs in a critical facility. Great if you’ve got a technical apprenticeship or 1–2 years’ experience, can work shifts (weekends/holidays), and want to grow with a large, global company.

Employer: Cheyenne Frontier Days

Location: Cheyenne, WY (Frontier Park, in person)

Type: Full-time, year‑round

Pay: $23.50 – $25.50/hour, ~40 hours/week

Hands‑on role caring for Frontier Park with a mix of grounds work, carpentry, landscaping, welding, plumbing, irrigation, and light electrical. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and professional development, and you’ll work closely with staff and volunteers around the world‑famous rodeo.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.