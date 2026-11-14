Cheyenne’s big projects are ramping up, especially around power and infrastructure. If you’re an engineer who likes complex builds and field time, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Loenbro, LLC

Loenbro, LLC Location: Cheyenne, WY / Western US (travel up to 90%)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Colorado pay range: $35–$40/hour (plus benefits)

(plus benefits) Why it’s interesting: Support project managers on large construction jobs across the Western U.S., handling scheduling, documentation, procurement, and field coordination. Good fit if you know construction means and methods, like being on active sites, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO) with room to grow.

Employer: Bechtel Corporation

Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time, Office/Project

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Lead mechanical startup and commissioning on one of the largest planned gas-fired power plants in the U.S., tied to AI/data center growth. You’ll plan and run mechanical system testing, coordinate with electrical and controls teams, and help bring a major combined-cycle facility online.

Employer: Bechtel Corporation

Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time, Office/Project

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Senior role leading electrical startup and commissioning for the same large CCGT project. You’ll manage electrical CSU engineers, handle high-voltage systems, NFPA 70E and LOTO programs, and integrate power systems that support massive data center loads.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles and future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.