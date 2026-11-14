Cheyenne has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. Each of these girls is already in Cheyenne Animal Shelter and hoping to meet their new family soon.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Phone: (307) 632-6655

Roxy is a sweet, loving girl who can be a bit nervous with new people or new places. With time, patience, and kindness, she relaxes and lets her gentle, affectionate side shine. She’s looking for a patient forever family who will let her settle in at her own pace and show her how good life can be.

👉 Meet Roxy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Boxer mix

German Shepherd Dog / Boxer mix Age: Adult (about 3 years old)

Adult (about 3 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $99

Shelter: Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Phone: (307) 632-6655

Ladybug is a lovely young adult who’s ready to find her perfect match. She wants a home where she can feel safe and settled and enjoy all the good things in life. Ladybug is not a good fit with cats and can be selective with other dogs, so she may do best as your one-and-only pet, soaking up all the attention.

👉 Meet Ladybug and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Catahoula Leopard Dog mix

Husky / Catahoula Leopard Dog mix Age: Adult (about 5 years old)

Adult (about 5 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Phone: (307) 632-6655

Magnolia is a vibrant five-year-old husky mix who radiates love and energy. She’s smart, eager to please, and loves to show off her tricks, especially for treats. Magnolia thrives on mental stimulation and active play, whether that’s learning new commands or going for long walks. She’ll be a great match for someone who enjoys keeping a dog’s mind and body busy.

👉 Meet Magnolia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Cheyenne, WY, consider stopping by Cheyenne Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (307) 632-6655 to ask about these wonderful dogs. Sharing this post can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.