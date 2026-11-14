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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Shy Cats Ready for Adoption in Cheyenne
Cheyenne has some wonderful cats and kittens waiting for loving homes right now. From tiny adventurers to calm adult companions, there’s a great match for almost any household.
Thermopolis
- Breed: Siamese / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White, blue-eyed
- Personality: Starting to explore, enjoys playing, came in with his brothers from another Wyoming shelter
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Black Dog Animal Rescue, Inc.
Phone: (307) 514-4024
This handsome little guy is getting braver every day and loves to play. If you’re looking for a fun kitten to grow up with your family, Thermopolis could be the one.
👉 Meet Thermopolis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jeffrey City
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Personality: Spunky, fun, playful, gaining confidence with his two brothers
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Black Dog Animal Rescue, Inc.
Phone: (307) 514-4024
Jeffrey City is a lively orange kitten who loves to play and explore with his brothers. He’s ready to leave shelter life behind and join a home that enjoys kitten energy.
👉 Meet Jeffrey City and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jackson
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Personality: A bit shy but coming out of his shell, adjusting well to new surroundings
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Black Dog Animal Rescue, Inc.
Phone: (307) 514-4024
Jackson is another sweet orange boy from a Wyoming shelter who’s learning that people are pretty great. With a patient, gentle home, he’ll keep blossoming.
👉 Meet Jackson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Misdemeanor
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Personality: Affectionate, friendly, gentle, loving
- Litterbox Trained: Yes
- Spayed/Neutered: Spayed
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Black Dog Animal Rescue, Inc.
Phone: (307) 514-4024
Misdemeanor is a young adult tortie with a big heart. She’s already spayed and litterbox trained, and her friends say she’s as sweet and gentle as they come—ready to settle right into your home.
👉 Meet Misdemeanor and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sloane
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Personality: Timid, not very social, enjoys pets, ear rubs, and lickable treats
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Black Dog Animal Rescue, Inc.
Phone: (307) 514-4024
Sloane is a shy, longhaired beauty who prefers quiet company. She doesn’t demand attention, but she does enjoy gentle pets and treats once she feels safe. She’s a lovely match for a calm, patient home.
👉 Meet Sloane and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Moon
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue & White
- Personality: Very social, friendly, outgoing, may briefly retreat then comes back for body rubs
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Black Dog Animal Rescue, Inc.
Phone: (307) 514-4024
Moon is a social butterfly who wanted to be friends with everyone as soon as she arrived from another shelter. She may step back for a moment, then comes right back for more affection. She should fit into many types of homes.
👉 Meet Moon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cranberry
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Background: Part of the “Fall Litter” found in a shed at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens; raised in foster care
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Black Dog Animal Rescue, Inc.
Phone: (307) 514-4024
Cranberry has been growing up safe in foster care after being found at the Botanic Gardens. She’s ready to trade her shed start for a cozy home of her own.
👉 Meet Cranberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mulch
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Background: “Fall Litter” kitten from the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens; raised in foster care
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Black Dog Animal Rescue, Inc.
Phone: (307) 514-4024
Mulch is another sweet member of the Fall Litter, enjoying life in foster care and now looking for a forever family to keep her safe and loved.
👉 Meet Mulch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pumpkin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Background: “Fall Litter” kitten from the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens; raised in foster care
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Black Dog Animal Rescue, Inc.
Phone: (307) 514-4024
Pumpkin rounds out the Fall Litter trio—another adorable brown tabby who’s had a safe start in foster care and is now ready for a permanent home.
👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Miss Girl
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult (older)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Personality: Likes calm, quiet homes; can be anxious with new people and situations; enjoys being nearby and getting attention once she’s comfortable
- Best Home: Calmer home without older cats (she does not get along with them)
- Adoption Fee: $45
- Shelter: Cheyenne Animal Shelter
Phone: (307) 632-6655
Miss Girl is an older lady who knows what she likes: a slower-paced home, gentle people, and affection on her terms. Once she settles in, she enjoys being close and soaking up attention. She’ll do best as the only older cat in the home.
👉 Meet Miss Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Cheyenne, WY, please consider visiting Black Dog Animal Rescue, Inc. or the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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