Cheyenne has some wonderful cats and kittens waiting for loving homes right now. From tiny adventurers to calm adult companions, there’s a great match for almost any household.

Breed: Siamese / Domestic Mediumhair

Siamese / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White, blue-eyed

White, blue-eyed Personality: Starting to explore, enjoys playing, came in with his brothers from another Wyoming shelter

Starting to explore, enjoys playing, came in with his brothers from another Wyoming shelter Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Black Dog Animal Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (307) 514-4024

This handsome little guy is getting braver every day and loves to play. If you’re looking for a fun kitten to grow up with your family, Thermopolis could be the one.

👉 Meet Thermopolis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Personality: Spunky, fun, playful, gaining confidence with his two brothers

Spunky, fun, playful, gaining confidence with his two brothers Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Black Dog Animal Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (307) 514-4024

Jeffrey City is a lively orange kitten who loves to play and explore with his brothers. He’s ready to leave shelter life behind and join a home that enjoys kitten energy.

👉 Meet Jeffrey City and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Personality: A bit shy but coming out of his shell, adjusting well to new surroundings

A bit shy but coming out of his shell, adjusting well to new surroundings Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Black Dog Animal Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (307) 514-4024

Jackson is another sweet orange boy from a Wyoming shelter who’s learning that people are pretty great. With a patient, gentle home, he’ll keep blossoming.

👉 Meet Jackson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 1 year)

Adult (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Personality: Affectionate, friendly, gentle, loving

Affectionate, friendly, gentle, loving Litterbox Trained: Yes

Yes Spayed/Neutered: Spayed

Spayed Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Black Dog Animal Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (307) 514-4024

Misdemeanor is a young adult tortie with a big heart. She’s already spayed and litterbox trained, and her friends say she’s as sweet and gentle as they come—ready to settle right into your home.

👉 Meet Misdemeanor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Personality: Timid, not very social, enjoys pets, ear rubs, and lickable treats

Timid, not very social, enjoys pets, ear rubs, and lickable treats Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Black Dog Animal Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (307) 514-4024

Sloane is a shy, longhaired beauty who prefers quiet company. She doesn’t demand attention, but she does enjoy gentle pets and treats once she feels safe. She’s a lovely match for a calm, patient home.

👉 Meet Sloane and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Personality: Very social, friendly, outgoing, may briefly retreat then comes back for body rubs

Very social, friendly, outgoing, may briefly retreat then comes back for body rubs Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Black Dog Animal Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (307) 514-4024

Moon is a social butterfly who wanted to be friends with everyone as soon as she arrived from another shelter. She may step back for a moment, then comes right back for more affection. She should fit into many types of homes.

👉 Meet Moon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Background: Part of the “Fall Litter” found in a shed at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens; raised in foster care

Part of the “Fall Litter” found in a shed at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens; raised in foster care Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Black Dog Animal Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (307) 514-4024

Cranberry has been growing up safe in foster care after being found at the Botanic Gardens. She’s ready to trade her shed start for a cozy home of her own.

👉 Meet Cranberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Background: “Fall Litter” kitten from the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens; raised in foster care

“Fall Litter” kitten from the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens; raised in foster care Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Black Dog Animal Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (307) 514-4024

Mulch is another sweet member of the Fall Litter, enjoying life in foster care and now looking for a forever family to keep her safe and loved.

👉 Meet Mulch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Background: “Fall Litter” kitten from the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens; raised in foster care

“Fall Litter” kitten from the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens; raised in foster care Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Black Dog Animal Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (307) 514-4024

Pumpkin rounds out the Fall Litter trio—another adorable brown tabby who’s had a safe start in foster care and is now ready for a permanent home.

👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult (older)

Adult (older) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Personality: Likes calm, quiet homes; can be anxious with new people and situations; enjoys being nearby and getting attention once she’s comfortable

Likes calm, quiet homes; can be anxious with new people and situations; enjoys being nearby and getting attention once she’s comfortable Best Home: Calmer home without older cats (she does not get along with them)

Calmer home without older cats (she does not get along with them) Adoption Fee: $45

Shelter: Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Phone: (307) 632-6655

Miss Girl is an older lady who knows what she likes: a slower-paced home, gentle people, and affection on her terms. Once she settles in, she enjoys being close and soaking up attention. She’ll do best as the only older cat in the home.

👉 Meet Miss Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Cheyenne, WY, please consider visiting Black Dog Animal Rescue, Inc. or the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.