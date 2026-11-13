Cheyenne has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles are hands-on and great if you want your workday to really matter.

Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services

Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work with patients living with kidney disease who are on dialysis, offering counseling, emotional support, and help with community resources. You’ll be part of an interdisciplinary care team, focusing on psychosocial assessments, care coordination, and strong patient advocacy.

Employer: HealthWorks (Federally Qualified Health Center)

(Federally Qualified Health Center) Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Connect patients and families to medical, dental, behavioral health, and community resources from a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in a health or human services field and want to do care coordination, advocacy, and outreach with strong benefits (401k match, health, dental, vision, PTO).

Employer: VOA Northern Rockies

Location: Cheyenne, WY (residential facility)

(residential facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Support adults in a residential setting with daily living, coping skills, and crisis management, including some in-home visits and transport to services. Good for someone with a HS diploma/GED and experience with mental health or substance use who wants strong training, team support, and lots of direct client contact.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.