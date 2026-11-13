Cheyenne’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with grocery and hotel jobs looking for reliable people. If you like working with guests or around fresh food, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne, WY Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Help prepare, bake, package, and stock cookies, breads, and muffins in a fast-paced grocery bakery. This role comes with flexible schedules, store discount, benefits options, and DailyPay access so you can get paid faster.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne, WY Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Lead one of the busiest teams in the store, helping run the deli, manage inventory, and guide staff while serving customers. This is a good fit if you have deli/food service and some supervisor experience and want benefits, growth opportunities, and DailyPay.

Employer: Candlewood Suites

Location: Cheyenne, WY 82001

Cheyenne, WY 82001 Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Keep guest rooms and public areas clean by changing linens, restocking amenities, and cleaning kitchenettes and bathrooms. Day shifts run 8:30 a.m. until rooms are done, and they’re looking for reliable, detail-focused people who can work weekends and holidays.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.