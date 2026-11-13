Cheyenne’s industrial scene is busy, and hands-on roles are in demand. If you like physical work, machinery, and steady hours, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Brenntag

Brenntag Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with liquid and dry chemicals in a fast-paced, safety-first warehouse. You’ll mix and blend products, load/unload trucks, tankers, and railcars, run forklifts, and keep detailed inventory records. Good fit if you like active work, can handle outdoor weather, and want on-the-job training, development programs, and 401(k) with healthcare options.

Employer: Airgas

Airgas Location: Cheyenne, WY – Dry Ice Facility

Type: Full-time (night shift, on-call and shift work)

(night shift, on-call and shift work) Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of plant operators making and packaging dry ice. You’ll coordinate production, shipping prep, and loading trucks, plus handle scheduling, training, and safety. Role is about 70% on the plant floor, 30% in the office, with strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, paid time off, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and parental leave.

Employer: Sustainable Supply

Sustainable Supply Location: Cheyenne, WY (in-person)

Type: Full-time (about 40–45 hours/week)

(about 40–45 hours/week) Pay: $23.00 – $27.00 per hour

Help run a growing e‑commerce warehouse doing order picking, loading/unloading, inventory, and returns. You’ll use handheld devices and inventory software, move up to 75 lbs, and can train for a forklift license. Comes with 401(k) matching, health/dental/vision, PTO, life insurance, and clear opportunities for advancement.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often grow fast and new roles pop up from the same teams.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.