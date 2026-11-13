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🏭 Cheyenne Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Cheyenne’s industrial scene is busy, and hands-on roles are in demand. If you like physical work, machinery, and steady hours, these local openings are worth a look.
Production Operator – Chemical Handling
- Employer: Brenntag
- Location: Cheyenne, WY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with liquid and dry chemicals in a fast-paced, safety-first warehouse. You’ll mix and blend products, load/unload trucks, tankers, and railcars, run forklifts, and keep detailed inventory records. Good fit if you like active work, can handle outdoor weather, and want on-the-job training, development programs, and 401(k) with healthcare options.
Production Supervisor – Dry Ice (Night Shift)
- Employer: Airgas
- Location: Cheyenne, WY – Dry Ice Facility
- Type: Full-time (night shift, on-call and shift work)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team of plant operators making and packaging dry ice. You’ll coordinate production, shipping prep, and loading trucks, plus handle scheduling, training, and safety. Role is about 70% on the plant floor, 30% in the office, with strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, paid time off, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and parental leave.
Warehouse Associate
- Employer: Sustainable Supply
- Location: Cheyenne, WY (in-person)
- Type: Full-time (about 40–45 hours/week)
- Pay: $23.00 – $27.00 per hour
Help run a growing e‑commerce warehouse doing order picking, loading/unloading, inventory, and returns. You’ll use handheld devices and inventory software, move up to 75 lbs, and can train for a forklift license. Comes with 401(k) matching, health/dental/vision, PTO, life insurance, and clear opportunities for advancement.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often grow fast and new roles pop up from the same teams.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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