Cheyenne’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in media and auto. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there are a few solid options to check out.

Employer: Townsquare Media (Cheyenne/Laramie market)

Townsquare Media (Cheyenne/Laramie market) Location: Cheyenne, WY (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive plan with uncapped earning potential (no exact range listed)

Full-cycle B2B sales role selling radio, digital, SEO, web design, and event sponsorships to local businesses. Good fit if you have 2+ years of sales experience, like consultative selling, and want strong benefits (PTO, holidays, health coverage, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan) plus room to grow.

Note: This same Townsquare role also appears via Y95 Country and a second LinkedIn link; they’re all the same position, so just pick the posting that’s easiest for you to apply through.

Employer: Y95 COUNTRY / Townsquare Media

Y95 COUNTRY / Townsquare Media Location: Cheyenne, WY (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive plan with uncapped earning potential (no exact range listed)

Same Townsquare Media opportunity, posted through Indeed under Y95 Country. Ideal if you prefer applying with an Indeed resume and want to work with a mix of broadcast + digital marketing for local clients.

Employer: Patriot Auto Sales, LLC

Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission-based language in description)

Front-line sales role helping customers through the full car-buying process, from greeting to closing the deal. Great if you’re people-focused, can work flexible hours (including weekends), and want to grow your income through performance in a smaller, community-focused dealership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often leads to more chances down the road.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.