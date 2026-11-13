Cheyenne’s transport scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and staying on the move. Here are a few strong picks hiring today.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Cheyenne, WY (some travel to Greeley and Fort Collins, CO )

(some travel to and ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.52–$33.84/hour (FedEx notes $22.30/hr as a listed hourly rate in the posting)

(FedEx notes $22.30/hr as a listed hourly rate in the posting) Schedule: Monday–Saturday, daytime hours, with one day off during the week

Drive FedEx vehicles, deliver and pick up packages, and cover different routes in and around Cheyenne. This is a good fit if you’re 21+, can lift 50 lbs, like staying active, and want big-company benefits like health, vision, dental, retirement, and tuition help.

Employer: Noble INC

Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$35/hour

Keep trucks and oilfield equipment running with preventive maintenance and repairs on electrical, hydraulic, brake, and air systems. Great for someone with a tech school background or a couple years’ mechanic experience who wants steady shop work and doesn’t mind getting hands-on in a busy, industrial setting.

Employer: Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00/hour and up, based on experience

Operate hydrovac trucks to safely dig around utilities and support construction projects. Ideal if you have a Class A or B CDL, can handle physical outdoor work, and want room to grow your pay and skills with a safety-focused crew.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude and clean driving record.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.