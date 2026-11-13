Cheyenne is seeing more leadership roles tied to big infrastructure and energy projects. If you’ve got project or cost management experience, there are some solid options to explore.

Employer: Forbes Bros Group of Companies

Forbes Bros Group of Companies Location: Based in North Platte, NE with ties to Cheyenne, WY projects; heavy travel to construction sites

Based in with ties to projects; heavy travel to construction sites Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Not listed (includes $200/day LOA while on job site)

Lead complex utility construction projects (transmission lines, substations, distribution) from planning through closeout. This role is ideal if you have 7–10 years in utility or heavy civil work and want to own budgets, schedules, safety, and client relationships on major infrastructure builds.

Employer: Turner & Townsend

Location: Cheyenne, WY (on-site presence per client needs)

(on-site presence per client needs) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior, client-facing role leading cost management for large, mission‑critical data center programs. You’ll own budgets, forecasts, change control, and reporting while mentoring a team and working directly with high-profile clients.

Employer: Cinterra

Location: Cheyenne, WY (office and remote project sites)

(office and remote project sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level/early-career project management role supporting utility‑scale solar work. Great fit for recent grads or those with solar experience who want to grow into full project management while working on renewable energy projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details on requirements and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.